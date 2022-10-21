Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for champs Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling after UFC 280 wins?
Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Charles Oliveira, T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 280 losses?) Islam Makhachev and Aljamain Sterling left UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi as champions after finishing their respective opponents inside the distance. In the main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Makhachev...
Wichita Eagle
LFA flyweight champion Carlos Mota signs with UFC, faces Cody Durden in Las Vegas
Another LFA champion is headed to the UFC. Current titleholder Carlos Mota has signed with the promotion, stepping in on short notice to replace Kleydson Rodrigues against Cody Durden. The bout takes place Saturday as part of UFC Fight Night 213 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Two people...
Wichita Eagle
Judges Gonna Judge: Was Petr Yan robbed of a win against Sean O’Malley at UFC 280?
Welcome to “Judges Gonna Judge,” where our MMA Junkie staff panel revisits the most controversial decision that occurred over the weekend. This week, we take another look at the UFC 280 feature bout at Ethiad Arena in Abu Dhabi, a bantamweight matchup between former champion Petr Yan and rising contender Sean O’Malley.
Wichita Eagle
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Ryan Garcia Agree to the Framework of a Deal for January Fight
View the original article to see embedded media. Representatives for Ryan Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis have agreed to the framework of a deal for a 136-pound catchweight fight, sources familiar with the negotiations told Sports Illustrated. While most of the key contractual issues have been resolved, who...
Comments / 0