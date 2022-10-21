ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wichita Eagle

Judges Gonna Judge: Was Petr Yan robbed of a win against Sean O’Malley at UFC 280?

Welcome to “Judges Gonna Judge,” where our MMA Junkie staff panel revisits the most controversial decision that occurred over the weekend. This week, we take another look at the UFC 280 feature bout at Ethiad Arena in Abu Dhabi, a bantamweight matchup between former champion Petr Yan and rising contender Sean O’Malley.
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Ryan Garcia Agree to the Framework of a Deal for January Fight

View the original article to see embedded media. Representatives for Ryan Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis have agreed to the framework of a deal for a 136-pound catchweight fight, sources familiar with the negotiations told Sports Illustrated. While most of the key contractual issues have been resolved, who...

