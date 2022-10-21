Read full article on original website
Mavs’ Doncic, Wood in Elite Company to Start NBA Season
Coming into the season, many wondered how Christian Wood would adapt to being in the first real winning situation of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Two games in, things have been nearly perfect, as Wood is putting up star-like numbers alongside Luka Doncic and having a lot of fun doing it.
Pacers Injury Report: Will Myles Turner Face Sixers on Monday?
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Monday night. Just last Tuesday, the Sixers debuted against the Boston Celtics to help open the 2022-2023 NBA season. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the defending Eastern Conference Champions entered Tuesday’s game with a chip on their shoulder and sent the Sixers home 0-1.
Fort Wayne Mad Ants draft Abu Kigab in first round of G League draft, finalize training camp roster
The 2022 NBA G League Draft took place over the weekend, and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants had three picks — the 13th pick in the first round, and the tenth and 13th picks in the third round. The Mad Ants are the G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers.
Clippers, Thunder Injury Reports Filled Ahead of Back-to-Back
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers’ injury reports are loaded ahead of the team’s back-to-back contests this week. The Thunder’s two best players, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, will both be sidelined due to various injuries. Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged 30.0 points in his two contests...
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Injured in Loss to Jazz
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jazz beat the Pelicans, 122-121 in overtime, on Sunday, but New Orleans may have lost more than just a game, as two of their most important players went down with injuries. It started when star small forward Brandon Ingram collided with...
Robinson-Earl Exceeds Expectations in Oklahoma City’s Loss to Minnesota
Oklahoma City had its worst performance of the young season Sunday, as the Thunder sputtered 116-106 to the Timberwolves in the home opener.. The final score looks respectable, but it took a huge late run from OKC to bring the game within ten points. A barrage of fourth quarter triples,...
Former KU guard Remy Martin selected in NBA G League Draft; Braun fares well in Denver
Former University of Kansas combo guard Remy Martin on Saturday was selected by the Cleveland Charge in the second round of the three-round NBA G League Draft. Martin, a 6-foot-0, 175-pound, 24-year-old native of Burbank, California, was the eighth player selected in the second round and the 37th player selected overall. No other Jayhawks were selected.
Huskies Receive Commitment from Son of Former Sonic Center
The NBA left Seattle nearly a decade and a half ago, but its influence still percolates throughout the city, with Christian King the latest connection. On Sunday night, the 6-foot-8 King, the son of former Sonics center Rich King who plays for Seattle Preparatory School, announced on social media that he was committing to Mike Hopkins' Husky basketball program — the second recruit in the next class with a family pro basketball link to do so.
Dodgers Hot Stove: 5 Things Los Angeles Must Improve on This Offseason
The Dodgers had a historic 2022 season. They won 111 games, led the league in every major offensive statistical category, and led the league in team ERA. Yet, they could not make it past the NLDS, only grabbing one win and getting embarrassed by their division rival San Diego Padres.
Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders
View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
Duke great Zion Williamson suffers scary fall
There's no telling if Duke basketball products Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss future games for the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) due to their injuries in Sunday night's 122-121 home overtime loss against the surprisingly undefeated Utah Jazz (3-0). With eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Jazz...
MLB Releases World Series Schedule for Astros, Phillies
View the original article to see embedded media. The Astros and Phillies are set to square off in the 2022 World Series later this week, as Major League Baseball officially released the schedule for the latest edition of the Fall Classic on Monday. Both the Astros and Phillies won their...
Amon-Ra St. Brown Trending Towards Playing against Miami
The Detroit Lions were forced to play most of a Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys without top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The second-year wideout from USC suffered a head injury and was ruled out in the first quarter of Detroit’s 24-6 loss. Head coach Dan Campbell said St. Brown remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol but should be cleared by the time Detroit takes on Miami Sunday.
