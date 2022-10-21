Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Related
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes initially looked to his left, before he turned back right and fired a pass about as quickly as he could throw it. Three offensive plays into the game, just two dropbacks, he was picked. But as the 49ers’ defense marched toward the end zone for a...
Wichita Eagle
Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins-Steelers Series Highlights
It's not a coincidence that the Miami Dolphins' 50th-year anniversary celebration of their 1972 perfect team will come on a night they're facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was, after all, the Steelers that the Dolphins defeated in the 1972 AFC Championship Game on their way to the only perfect season in NFL history.
Wichita Eagle
Bears Super Bowl Ticket Reservation Charges the Lowest
If reservation prices for Super Bowl tickets are an example of how much faith the fan base has in a team, Bears fans long ago abandoned ship. According to Sports Illustrated's tickets website, Bears Super Bowl ticket reservation prices for the after-market have plummeted to a league low of $16 since Week 1, or $42 lower than at the start of the season. This is based on 21 of the 32 teams who have tickets on the exchange.
Wichita Eagle
Micah Parsons ‘Superpower’ - & ‘Father-Son Talk’ with Coach Dan Quinn - Pushes Cowboys Over Lions
ARLINGTON - Only once this season has the Dallas Cowboys defense allowed more than 20 points to an opponent, that occurring in last week's lost at Philadelphia. And giving up touchdowns has been a rarity as well. Micah Parsons sprinting through a crowd of bodies at a speed of nearly...
Wichita Eagle
Will P.J. Walker Start Against Atlanta? Wilks Details QB Plan for Week 8
Delivering a 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has afforded P.J. Walker an opportunity to be the Panthers' starting quarterback moving forward. During Monday's press conference, interim head coach Steve Wilks said that he plans to roll with Walker as QB1 for next Sunday's game in Atlanta. "As I...
Wichita Eagle
Locked On Colts: Huge Move, Matt Ryan Benched for Sam Ehlinger
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' benching of starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:. "Right now, the move is for Sam to be...
Wichita Eagle
‘Sick as a Dog,’ Seahawks S Ryan Neal Perseveres With Best Game of Career in Win Over Chargers
RENTON, Wash. - Filling the stat sheet as a run defender and in coverage, safety Ryan Neal turned in a dynamic defensive performance for the Seahawks in their 37-23 win over the Chargers on Sunday. But according to coach Pete Carroll, Neal's breakout outing flying all over the field making...
Wichita Eagle
Jets Fear Breece Hall Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury in Win Over Broncos
The Jets stepped up in the fourth quarter on Sunday, securing their fourth win in a row. New York’s hard-fought victory over the Broncos came at a cost, though. Rookie running back Breece Hall was ruled out in the first half with a knee injury, needing to be helped off the field after a short run in the second quarter.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Reveal Two Injured Starters, Key RB to ‘Miss Some Time’
The Denver Broncos are paying a heavy price to lose games. As if dropping precious games isn't bad enough, the Broncos are losing key players to injury game after game. We're not talking about bottom-of-the-roster special-teamer types, but key players. Most Broncos fans don't need a reminder of all the tier-one talent this team has lost to the injury bug since the season began.
Wichita Eagle
Jets’ Alijah Vera-Tucker Out For Rest of Season in Another Crushing Injury Blow
The Jets lost two of their best players for the season during their win over the Broncos in Denver on Sunday. Not only is running back Breece Hall out for the rest of the year, suffering a torn ACL, but offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker is also done for the season with a triceps injury that will require surgery.
Wichita Eagle
Buffalo Bills Odds Oddity: Favored By How Much Over Aaron Rodgers’ Packers?
The Buffalo Bills making gambling history? Sounds like a good bet in this day and age. For the second consecutive week, the Bills are heading into a high-profile game with the odds ever in their favor to the point of never-before-seen phenomena. With the Bills set to face the Green Bay Packers in the next edition of "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), the early odds at DraftKings list the Western New York hosts as 10.5-point favorites at Highmark Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Bring Back WR Greg Ward
One of the more well-respected Eagles players is back in Aaron Moorehead's wide receiver room. Veteran slot receiver Greg Ward was signed to Philadelphia's practice squad on Monday. Ward was part of the team’s receiving corps from 2019 through 2021 after originally signing as an undrafted free agent out of...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders
View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
Wichita Eagle
Buffalo Bills Trade Rumors: Rams RB Cam Akers In, Zack Moss Out?
The Buffalo Bills sniffed around the idea of trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers ultimately sent him to the San Francisco 49ers, reason enough to think that the Super Bowl contender might be a byer at the position as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches.
Wichita Eagle
New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears: Live Game Updates
The New England Patriots return home for Monday night action as they welcome the Chicago Bears. They do so hoping to win their third straight game and move to 4-3 on the season, and remain in the AFC playoff picture. The Patriots will also be welcoming back reinforcements as quarterback...
Wichita Eagle
Until Further Notice? Sean McVay Discusses Ongoing Rams-Cam Akers Trade Talks
For many, there is no place like home. However, for Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, his being told to remain there instead of reporting to work was thought to be a harbinger of things to come. Or … is it?. Amidst a multitude of rumors surrounding his...
World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros and Eagles-Texans scheduled for same week in November
While it remains to be seen whether Houston or Philadelphia will finish the job in four or five games, H-Town will have to make room for Philly's dirty birds.
Wichita Eagle
Why Wasp isn’t just a Super Bowl memory for Chiefs: ‘It’s still a hard thing to stop’
Without “Jet Chip Wasp,” the Kansas City Chiefs probably don’t win Super Bowl 54. That 44-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill on third-and-15 — Mahomes requested the play during a previous stoppage on the Chiefs’ sideline — is now the stuff of legends, as it kick-started KC’s 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter of a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Wichita Eagle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Makes Return to Practice
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get things turned around against the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday night?. While we'd love to tell you they absolutely will, it's hard to have faith in that winning prediction given what we've seen in the past two weeks. Of course, playing on a short week...
Comments / 0