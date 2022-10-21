If reservation prices for Super Bowl tickets are an example of how much faith the fan base has in a team, Bears fans long ago abandoned ship. According to Sports Illustrated's tickets website, Bears Super Bowl ticket reservation prices for the after-market have plummeted to a league low of $16 since Week 1, or $42 lower than at the start of the season. This is based on 21 of the 32 teams who have tickets on the exchange.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO