Wichita Eagle
Mavs’ Doncic, Wood in Elite Company to Start NBA Season
Coming into the season, many wondered how Christian Wood would adapt to being in the first real winning situation of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Two games in, things have been nearly perfect, as Wood is putting up star-like numbers alongside Luka Doncic and having a lot of fun doing it.
Wichita Eagle
Pacers Injury Report: Will Myles Turner Face Sixers on Monday?
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Monday night. Just last Tuesday, the Sixers debuted against the Boston Celtics to help open the 2022-2023 NBA season. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the defending Eastern Conference Champions entered Tuesday’s game with a chip on their shoulder and sent the Sixers home 0-1.
Wichita Eagle
Former KU guard Remy Martin selected in NBA G League Draft; Braun fares well in Denver
Former University of Kansas combo guard Remy Martin on Saturday was selected by the Cleveland Charge in the second round of the three-round NBA G League Draft. Martin, a 6-foot-0, 175-pound, 24-year-old native of Burbank, California, was the eighth player selected in the second round and the 37th player selected overall. No other Jayhawks were selected.
Wichita Eagle
Clippers, Thunder Injury Reports Filled Ahead of Back-to-Back
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers’ injury reports are loaded ahead of the team’s back-to-back contests this week. The Thunder’s two best players, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, will both be sidelined due to various injuries. Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged 30.0 points in his two contests...
Wichita Eagle
Spurs’ Devin Vassell Discusses Recipe for Defeating Sixers
The San Antonio Spurs shocked the basketball world on Saturday night. Going into their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, the home team was favored heavily. Despite the Spurs having the better record at 1-1, while the Sixers entered the matchup 0-2 with losses against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, the entire NBA is well aware of the fact that a young San Antonio team has a low chance at cracking the playoffs this year.
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Pacers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Going into the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers were dubbed as title contenders. Just months after falling short to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Sixers made a couple of adjustments to bolster the roster in hopes of getting over the second-round hump. So far, the...
Wichita Eagle
Huskies Receive Commitment from Son of Former Sonic Center
The NBA left Seattle nearly a decade and a half ago, but its influence still percolates throughout the city, with Christian King the latest connection. On Sunday night, the 6-foot-8 King, the son of former Sonics center Rich King who plays for Seattle Preparatory School, announced on social media that he was committing to Mike Hopkins' Husky basketball program — the second recruit in the next class with a family pro basketball link to do so.
Wichita Eagle
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Injured in Loss to Jazz
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jazz beat the Pelicans, 122-121 in overtime, on Sunday, but New Orleans may have lost more than just a game, as two of their most important players went down with injuries. It started when star small forward Brandon Ingram collided with...
Wichita Eagle
Malik Reneau Enters Freshman Season as Valuable Piece to Indiana Frontcourt
A 6-foot-9, 233-pound frame dribbled up the court during an Indiana basketball practice early this offseason. He was shooting from the outside, displaying precise footwork and a tight handle. As preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis put it, “He was killing everyone. We couldn’t guard him.”. “Me and Race [Thompson]...
Wichita Eagle
MLB Releases World Series Schedule for Astros, Phillies
View the original article to see embedded media. The Astros and Phillies are set to square off in the 2022 World Series later this week, as Major League Baseball officially released the schedule for the latest edition of the Fall Classic on Monday. Both the Astros and Phillies won their...
Wichita Eagle
Amon-Ra St. Brown Trending Towards Playing against Miami
The Detroit Lions were forced to play most of a Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys without top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The second-year wideout from USC suffered a head injury and was ruled out in the first quarter of Detroit’s 24-6 loss. Head coach Dan Campbell said St. Brown remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol but should be cleared by the time Detroit takes on Miami Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Over Bears: Why They Win
Have the New England Patriots earned the right to a trap game?. That could well be the case come Monday night, as the resurgent Patriots battle the reeling Chicago Bears in a prime-time showdown. New England has won two in a row after a tough start, thrusting itself back into the early AFC playoff picture and a divisional race where each of their competition has a winning record attached to them. Monday marks the first of five exclusive TV window appearances for the Patriots, who are also due for a showing on ESPN against Arizona in December.
