ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

The flu's early. Why aren't more people getting vaccinated?

By Paul Sisson
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DiWL6_0ih60Bov00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrl6X_0ih60Bov00
Pharmacist Saif Namiq administers a flu shot to Colm Driscoll at a CVS drug store in September in El Cajon. (Eduardo Contreras / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The flu season's heralded early arrival this year does not appear to have motivated San Diego County residents to get vaccinated.

According to the county health department's weekly respiratory disease report, nearly 495,000 flu shots have been given through the end of last week, about 79,000 fewer than was the case during the same period last year and about 25,000 fewer than the average over the previous four years.

Despite extensive publicity that the flu appears to be surging in the fall, rather than the winter, just as it did in Australia, concern does not appear to have been fierce enough to cause an increase in local vaccination rates. In fact, the number of vaccines administered last week fell slightly from the previous week, according to the county's electronic vaccination registry.

The number of cases, meanwhile, continues to increase with 583 confirmed by testing last week, 34 times the prior five-year average of 17 cases. Coronavirus, now included with the flu in one weekly report, has continued a gradual downward trend, though fresh concerns of a new surge this winter are gaining traction.

As is the case with every respiratory illness, most who become infected do not become ill enough to seek health care attention and get tested, so flu case numbers vastly underestimate the amount of sickness in the community.

The true concern is the effect that a flu surge could have on already-strained health care resources. Last week saw the share of local emergency department visits exhibiting flu symptoms — fever, cough and/or sore throat — also increase, jumping from 4 percent to 5 percent.

Historically speaking, hospital emergency rooms have not reached the point where it becomes necessary to begin putting up triage tents in their parking lots to handle flu overflow until those numbers get significantly closer to double digits. But the trend, given that the five-year average for flu symptoms in ERs is only 2 percent, is already causing anxiety for the professionals working in ERs today.

Dr. Andres Smith, emergency department director at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, said Thursday that the increase in the number of flu cases arriving daily has picked up noticeably. While the volume is not yet overwhelming, it's clear that the trend is headed in that direction.

Vaccination now, in addition to mask wearing in social situations, is the best way to protect vulnerable family members and also the health care workers who find themselves in short supply every winter.

The influenza virus is capable of causing severe enough lung inflammation to put people in hospital beds, generally with deadly cases of pneumonia.

"Normally we see older people with conditions like diabetes and heart disease who are at the greatest risk and we see increases also in young children, infants and newborns," Smith said. "That's why vaccination is so important right now. It significantly decreases the chances of dying."

The big fear is that flu might produce a surge of severe cases just as a new coronavirus wave arrives, clogging emergency departments.

While coronavirus is currently in decline in the United States and in San Diego, many experts are viewing the emergence of a new set of omicron variants as potential trouble as fall turns to winter.

Scripps Research immunologist Kristian Andersen warned on Twitter Thursday that rising coronavirus hospitalization rates overseas, especially in Germany, France and Singapore, could presage a similar upward increase in the United States alongside the flu.

But calls for masking and vaccination are clearly being ignored. One look at the stands packed with fans for playoff Padres games makes it clear that covering up is not on the agenda. Uptake of the new retargeted coronavirus booster shot has likewise been underwhelming with a little over 200,000 doses dispensed in San Diego so far.

At the moment, the public seems perfectly content to behave as if COVID-19 is definitely over, prompting Andersen to caution: "Acting as if this isn't going to be a problem would be unwise."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
UCSD Guardian

Pneumonia-Fighting Microbots Developed by UC San Diego Researchers

Researchers at UC San Diego have developed microscopic robots, otherwise known as microbots, to deliver antibiotics to treat potentially life-threatening pneumonia. These swimming hybrid microbots consist of tiny particles, also known as nanoparticles, attached to microalgae. Microalgae, miniscule single-celled organisms that thrive in aqueous environments, give the microrobots the ability to move, allowing the microrobots to carry their attached nanoparticles more deeply into lung tissue. The nanoparticles, located on the surface of the microalgae, are coated with neutrophil membrane, a type of white blood cell, and contain antibiotics to be delivered to the site of infection.
KPBS

Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions

San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

Our mind is our weapon

This piece was submitted by UC San Diego student and UCSD Guardian photographer A. Raya. Moments in history flashed through my mind like scenes of a movie as I first witnessed the disturbing Instagram post. You know the one. If not, I’m referring to the video that captured a white UC San Diego lecturer spewing hate in the form of casual jokes towards two custodial workers reportedly speaking Spanish outside of his classroom. Robert Ternansky asks his class, with full confidence, how to say be quiet in “Mexican.” After receiving laughs from his audience, he ends his racist remarks with, “let me know if they start running in here with their weapons.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

A year without a car in San Diego

According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Clearer Skies Ahead at SAN

San Diego International Airport, the nation’s busiest single-runway airport and second busiest in the world, continues to make strides toward stronger environmental stewardship, increasing its social sustainability efforts while furthering its position as an economic driver in the region. The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, which operates the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Where There’s a WILL There’s a Way

Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman Erica M. Pinto, this summer appointed by U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to serve on the DOI’s Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee, will be the keynote speaker at the 20th annual Women In Leadership Luncheon. The WILL event on Friday (Oct. 21)...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON

October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Showers, Strong Winds Expected in Parts of San Diego County

Strong westerly winds were expected across San Diego County mountains and deserts Saturday afternoon, and cooler weather across the region this weekend, the National Weather Service said. What Else is Happening in San Diego. Weekend Events Oct 20. A deep marine layer could bring some light rain Saturday night along...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
101K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy