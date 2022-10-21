ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

State Treasurer Yee touts experience ahead of race for reelection

By Amelia Fabiano
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
The state treasurer is Arizona's top banker and investor.

That person determines how our tax dollars get invested and handled, and help local governments determine their investments as well.

It's a position Republican candidate Kimberly Yee is familiar with - she's the incumbent.

An Arizona native, her family immigrated to the state in the 1930s and became local business owners.

"They began a little grocery store business on the corner of 7th avenue and Buckeye Road in south Phoenix," Yee said. "I learned those hard lessons about working hard for your family business and ensuring that we are achieving this wonderful American dream story of freedom and opportunity."

She is the daughter of a US Army veteran and a retired Arizona schoolteacher.

She told ABC15 she feels one of her biggest achievements in her term as treasurer is getting the AZ529 Education Savings Plan moved to her office for management.

"It's been around for 20 years in Arizona," she said. "It was kind of hidden away in a small bureaucratic commission office and the average family didn't know that Arizona had this wonderful education savings plan that they can start saving for their child's future education - whether it be a university, or a college education, to vocational school, workforce development - and get tax deductions along the way."

She said she believes an area she'd like to improve on if reelected, is Arizona's plan for saving for the future.

"I do believe that we in Arizona have thought short term on many things because we're a very, you know, moving state and we have a lot of things happening, but if we look to the long term, we will be prepared and we will be able to prosper and grow what we have in place now," Yee said.

She said she wants to continue to invest in strong, U.S.-based companies here in Arizona.

"We continue to invest in safety, liquidity before yield, that is our financial philosophy," she added.

In our current economic climate, with skyrocketing inflation, Yee said she believes now is the most important time to teach families to be smart about money management, especially through the AZ529 plan.

"Financial literacy is so important for young children because they need to know how to be smart with their money management," Yee said. "I believe there's a direct correlation between how families manage their money and the fiscal health of the state of Arizona."

She believes one of her biggest advantages in the race for state treasurer is that she knows the role.

"There's so much more to do in this office," Yee said. "I have served as the state treasurer these past three and a half years, and we are in an economy right now that is uncertain, and we need to have that steady hand at the wheel, someone who has the fiscal experience for the job."

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 21-23

PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials condemned the use of tactical gear and armed weapons at ballot drop boxes, Gov. Doug Ducey filed a lawsuit in federal court defending the state’s use of shipping containers at the southern border and a couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Health care access especially worrisome in rural Arizona

Arizona's shortage of medical providers has one in five Valley residents worried about accessing health care — and the concern is even more dire for people who live in rural parts of the state, according to a new study by Northern Arizona University. Why it matters: Access to health...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

What will sway undecided voters in Arizona?

PHOENIX — Election Day will be here in less than three weeks and Arizona gubernatorial candidates are running out of time to make their case. Both Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs and Republican candidate Kari Lake are making their final push to voters in the last 17 days. On Saturday,...
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred

Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred. Undeterred by efforts from the Biden administration to reverse the progress of Arizona’s Border Barrier, Governor Doug Ducey today committed to moving forward with the mission. Moments ago, the state of Arizona filed a lawsuit seeking the courts to...
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Arizona Freedom Caucus Chairman Halts School Vaccine Mandates

In response to the CDC adding COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of recommended vaccines for children, paving the way for a national COVID-19 vaccine mandate for kids in public schools and public universities, the Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. The CDC, in a politicized fashion, has added...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: Abraham Hamadeh and Kris Mayes battle for Arizona AG seat

In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're talking with Arizona Attorney General hopefuls Abraham Hamadeh and Kris Mayes. The Republican and Democrat candidates cover issues regarding abortion, gun rights, border issues, the fentanyl crisis. Part 1: GOP candidate Hamadeh details why his military and legal experience makes him the best fit for the role. He says he knows how to deal with foreign governments as well as domestic entities, like the DOJ and such. Part 2: Mayes, a former Republican turned Democrat, says she has fought for consumers throughout her career at the Arizona Corporation Commission and protected consumers from big monopolies. She says the state's constitution itself protects a woman's right to privacy, and she says that includes a right to choose to have an abortion. She says, if elected, she will reverse the current AG's opinion for a near-total abortion ban, which was based on a legal matter in the late 1800s.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona AG Brnovich and 18 Other Attorneys General Investigate Large Banks’ Participation in UN’s Emissions Reduction Targets Program

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and 18 other attorneys general served six of the largest American banks this past week with civil investigative demands. The demands ask for documents related to the banks’ involvement with the United Nations’ Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), which requires member banks to set emissions reduction targets in their lending and investment portfolios to reach net zero by 2050.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Container wall construction at border resumes Monday morning

SIERRA VISTA, AZ — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's administration resumed building its container wall along the Arizona-Mexico border. Construction started in Cochise County Monday morning. The state intends to fill gaps in the border wall south of Sierra Vista. On Monday, the Governor's Office released several photos of the...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona has 88 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC15 Arizona

