FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: How does your church treat Denver homeless people?David HeitzDenver, CO
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for policeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado ramps up homelessness, housing efforts amid crisisDavid HeitzColorado State
Denver ranks No. 25 on list of best cities for remote workersSara B. HansenDenver, CO
KDVR.com
USPS looking to hire 1K in Colorado through holidays
In order to scale up its operation ahead of the busy holiday season, the United States Postal Service is setting the goal of hiring 1,000 workers in Colorado. Alex Rose reports. USPS looking to hire 1K in Colorado through holidays. In order to scale up its operation ahead of the...
KDVR.com
How much is spent per homeless person in the Denver metro?
Spending on homelessness is up in the Denver area, but so is the homeless population, according to a new report. DJ Summers breaks down the numbers. How much is spent per homeless person in the Denver …. Spending on homelessness is up in the Denver area, but so is the...
KDVR.com
Snow falls in the high country
Snow is falling near the tunnel up in the high country helping give ski resorts some much needed powder just in time to open for the season. Carly Cassady reports. Snow is falling near the tunnel up in the high country helping give ski resorts some much needed powder just in time to open for the season. Carly Cassady reports.
KDVR.com
Cold weather settling in overnight
The mountains are getting slight snow showers as a cold-front moves across the state. Dave Fraser forecasts. The mountains are getting slight snow showers as a cold-front moves across the state. Dave Fraser forecasts. USPS looking to hire 1K in Colorado through holidays. In order to scale up its operation...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Where will it snow this weekend?
Denver’s weather will stay warm and dry before big changes tomorrow. Sunday’s storm system will likely bring the first freezing temperatures of the season to metro Denver and the first impactful snowfall to parts of Colorado’s mountains. Denver weather: Where will it snow this weekend?. Denver’s weather...
KDVR.com
Aurora City Council considers establishing campus for unhoused people
The City of Aurora is on the verge of passing a resolution that would lead to the establishment of a “campus” for people experiencing homelessness. Vicente Arenas has the details. Aurora City Council considers establishing campus …. The City of Aurora is on the verge of passing a...
KDVR.com
Adams County investigates 2nd house party shooting
A group of teens was having a Halloween party in Adams County over the weekend when someone began shooting at them. Courtney Fromm is talking to people in the area and investigators about what they've learned happened. Adams County investigates 2nd house party shooting. A group of teens was having...
KDVR.com
Call of Duty character based on Denver model
The video game Call of Duty's newest iteration – Modern Warfare 2 – includes a new character whose name is "Nova." She’s depicted from a real-life person from the Denver area and in many ways, she’s got skin in the game. Call of Duty character based...
KDVR.com
Arapahoe Basin is ready for ski season
Ski season is about to begin over at Arapahoe Basin. Ski season is about to begin over at Arapahoe Basin. Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk resumes after …. The opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. with the 1.5-mile walk happening shortly after that. More than Pink walk resumes...
KDVR.com
Monday starts off with freeze warning before 50s.
Monday begins the workweek near freezing before temperatures warm up into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Chris Tomer forecasts. Monday starts off with freeze warning before 50s. Monday begins the workweek near freezing before temperatures warm up into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Chris Tomer forecasts. USPS looking...
KDVR.com
Why the Georgetown Loop was built and what it became
GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — Nestled 8,500 feet up in the mountains near the upper end of Clear Creek Valley was the center of the mining industry. It is now one of Colorado’s most visited towns by tourists. And you can hear why almost every day. That is because...
KDVR.com
Get ready for the snow
As the time of year for winter precipitation nears, it's a good idea to start preparing yourself and your vehicle for the impacts that will be felt on the road. As the time of year for winter precipitation nears, it's a good idea to start preparing yourself and your vehicle for the impacts that will be felt on the road.
KDVR.com
$84.5 million donation given to Girl Scouts of America
A record-breaking donation has been given to the Girl Scouts of America, and FOX31 spoke with the CEO of the Girls Scouts of Colorado to break down the impact that this will have in the Centennial State. $84.5 million donation given to Girl Scouts of America. A record-breaking donation has...
KDVR.com
More than Pink walk resumes after 3-year hiatus
After a three-year pandemic pause, the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer walk is back with an anticipated 5,000 participants. After a three-year pandemic pause, the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer walk is back with an anticipated 5,000 participants. Denver weather: Freeze warning Sunday, then cooler …. The Pinpoint Weather Team...
KDVR.com
Arapahoe Basin ready to open 1st slope for 76th season
This season, once again, A-Basin will be the first ski resort to open its doors and get the chair lift running, welcoming skiers and snowboarders. Arapahoe Basin ready to open 1st slope for 76th season. This season, once again, A-Basin will be the first ski resort to open its doors...
KDVR.com
Teens recall deadly shooting at house party in Adams County
Two teens explained how a deadly shooting at a house party in Adams County early Sunday morning unfolded. Teens recall deadly shooting at house party in Adams …. Two teens explained how a deadly shooting at a house party in Adams County early Sunday morning unfolded. USPS looking to hire...
KDVR.com
Louisville officers kill man at response to domestic violence call
While responding to a domestic violence call in Louisville on Sunday morning, police officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly wielding a knife. Louisville officers kill man at response to domestic …. While responding to a domestic violence call in Louisville on Sunday morning, police officers shot and...
KDVR.com
‘The Pink Lemonade Stand’ Organization Makes its Way to the Mile High City
October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time where raising awareness comes into play and stories full of fight are spoken about on a larger scale! One initiative has made its way to Denver and today, we learned more about it. ‘The Pink Lemonade Stand’ was started by a local daughter and mother duo and has now turned it into a national campaign spanning the U.S, with the ‘Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge’.
KDVR.com
GDC Previews ‘BOOnion Station Trick-or-Treat Parade’
Halloween is one week away, and there are so many fun festivities leading up to it all week long! This Wednesday, Union Station in Denver is transforming into ‘BOOnion Station,’ as it kicks of its ‘BOOnion Station Trick-or-Treat Parade’. It’s a free, family-friendly event filled with costume contests, face painting and so much more. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang was live at Union Station this morning giving us a sneak peek!
KDVR.com
Elitch Gardens ‘Fright Fest’ Haunted House 2022
Sponsored Segment by Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park. Elitch Gardens ‘Fright Fest’ is back in action this Halloween season and we got a preview of what you can expect! Halloween season festivities will invade the park during the day and by night, fright takes over. GDC Host Spencer Thomas, teamed up with some of the spooky characters to get a look inside one of their newest haunted houses!
