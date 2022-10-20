Read full article on original website
‘Glorious Ashes’ Review: Compassionate Portrait of Three Vietnamese Women Never Quite Ignites
Three women living in a small village on the Mekong Delta struggle to contend with the men they’re bound up with in Glorious Ashes, a thoughtful if somewhat heavy-handed ensemble piece from Vietnamese writer-director Bui Thac Chuyen (Adrift). Premiering in competition at Tokyo, the film provides an intriguing look at a part of the world where the old ways, whether in farming, fishing or wives being completely subjected to their husbands’ every last whim, still dominate daily life. But the two-hour drama never quite rises above its earnest and weighty message, which makes it more of a thoughtful pedagogical item than...
House of the Dragon: What is the song that Daemon sings in High Valyrian to new dragon Vermithor?
The season finale of House of the Dragon has finally arrived.HBO aired the 10th and final instalment of season one on Sunday (23 October), with fans already poring over every Easter egg and detail in the episode.Spoilers for episode 10 below!Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) arrives at Dragonstone to tell Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) of King Viserys’s (Paddy Considine) death and the subsequent ascension of Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to the throne. Deciding what they should do about the situation, Rhaneyra and Daemon speak about the options open to them, including war.Daemon points out that their side has...
Tokyo Film Festival Presents Finalists of Amazon Prime Video Take One Award
For the second year in a row TIFF is hosting the Amazon Prime Video Take One Awards for new filmmakers. “We want Amazon to be a home for talent — when directors come up with great new ideas, we want them to think Amazon is the place to go,” said Kodama Takashi, country director for Prime Video Japan at a TIFF press event on Monday. “That’s why we are sponsoring the awards.” Open to filmmakers living in Japan who have yet to be a director, scriptwriter or producer on a commercial film or have their independent films of 40...
Vote on the 'Top 7 @ 7' songs with Rob + Holly
Audacy’s Rob + Holly are bringing the biggest Country songs to our airwaves each weeknight, and they’re letting you pick the playlist on all your favorite Audacy Country stations nationwide.
