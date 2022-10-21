ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

UH Manoa enrollment for fall 2022 drops

By Julissa Briseno
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fall 2022 enrollment has dropped at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

According to the university, enrollment decreased 2.8%.

There are currently 48,373 students enrolled, but last year there were 49,773 students enrolled.

Fall 2022 enrollment data is provided by the University of Hawaii.

  • UH Mānoa: 19,074 (-0.1% change)
  • UH Hilo: 2,977 (-8.2% change)
  • UH West Oʻahu: 2,913 (-3.2% change)

According to UH, graduation rates and first-time students continue to rise.

Graduation rates:

  • UH Mānoa 4 year : *44.1%, 6 year: *62.3%
  • UH Hilo 4 year: *30.1% (up 5 percentage points from 2021), 6 year: 42.5%
  • UH West Oʻahu 4 year : *28.6%, 6 year: 32.7%
  • UH Community Colleges:
  • *13.8%—On-time graduation
  • *19.5%—Success rate (including students who transfer to four-year school)

In fall 2022, there were 7,201 first-time freshmen enrolled at UH campuses, a 2.7% increase compared to fall 2021.

