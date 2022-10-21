UH Manoa enrollment for fall 2022 drops
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fall 2022 enrollment has dropped at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
According to the university, enrollment decreased 2.8%.
There are currently 48,373 students enrolled, but last year there were 49,773 students enrolled.
Fall 2022 enrollment data is provided by the University of Hawaii.
- UH Mānoa: 19,074 (-0.1% change)
- UH Hilo: 2,977 (-8.2% change)
- UH West Oʻahu: 2,913 (-3.2% change)
According to UH, graduation rates and first-time students continue to rise.
Graduation rates:
- UH Mānoa 4 year : *44.1%, 6 year: *62.3%
- UH Hilo 4 year: *30.1% (up 5 percentage points from 2021), 6 year: 42.5%
- UH West Oʻahu 4 year : *28.6%, 6 year: 32.7%
- UH Community Colleges:
- *13.8%—On-time graduation
- *19.5%—Success rate (including students who transfer to four-year school)
In fall 2022, there were 7,201 first-time freshmen enrolled at UH campuses, a 2.7% increase compared to fall 2021.
