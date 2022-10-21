Read full article on original website
pajaronian.com
Fifth annual Día de Muertos celebration returns Friday
WATSONVILLE—This Friday the Watsonville Film Festival (WFF) will present its Fifth Annual Día de Muertos celebration at Watsonville City Plaza. The event will feature a screening of the Disney/Pixar animated movie “Coco,” as well as music, dance and artwork inspired by the traditional Mexican holiday, also known as Day of the Dead.
Bob’s Donuts to Open Two New Bay Area Locations
The 62-year-old donut shop is expanding outside of San Francisco, opening in Mill Valley this year and in San Jose in 2023.
KSBW.com
Watsonville glassblowing artist earns Santa Cruz County Artist of the Year
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Annie Morhauser, a glassblowing artist and Santa Cruz native, earned the title of Santa Cruz County Artist of the Year. Morhauser, founder of Annieglass, is best known for her tableware and developing her own glassblowing technique called slumped glass. Her love for glassblowing started at first sight.
KSBW.com
Cell phone outage strikes Central Coast Sunday
SALINAS, Calif. — Some people on the Central Coast experienced cellphone outages Sunday. There were multiple reports that cell service was out around Monterey County. Several carriers appeared to be impacted. In an email, Monterey County said they don’t know what caused the outage but reminded people if they...
pajaronian.com
Second Harvest holding drive-thru food distributions
WATSONVILLE—Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) Santa Cruz County is hosting five more drive-thru food distributions throughout the holiday season. The distributions are being held every other Monday, rain or shine at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 East Lake Ave. in Watsonville. The organization reported Oct. 24 that it...
KSBW.com
Outdoor dining on Monterey Wharf in jeopardy
MONTEREY, Calif. — Outdoor dining on Fisherman's Wharf could soon come to an end, that's the order from the California Coastal Commission. They've given a deadline of the end of this year for restaurants on the Warf to stop the practice. The commission says many restaurants on Fisherman's Wharf...
Loma Prieta earthquake shook Central Coast 33 years ago. See pictures of destruction
“It’s like somebody had stuff in a box and shook the box around,” one Hollister resident said in 1989.
Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose
The restaurant is scheduled to open on October 26th at 11 am at the Westfield Oakridge mall, with a "buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line."
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
Mountain View educator named 2023 California Teacher of the Year
(KRON) — Lauren Camarillo of Mountain View High School is one of five teachers recognized as California Teacher of the Year 2023. She joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss the joys and challenges of teaching and motivating students through the pandemic.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Family Creates Unique Halloween Display for Terminally Ill Son
For one San Jose family, their Halloween display is more than just a showcase for their neighborhood. It’s a way to bring joy to their terminally ill son. Hundreds of people have come from as far as Fresno to see a spooky pumpkin patch on Vernon Avenue in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood.
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Travels with Charlie in Watsonville (Part Two)
October 21, 2022 – Something was immediately apparent when I showed up to meet chef David Baron and restaurant supply consultant Oscar Lomeli for a lunch crawl across Lomeli’s native Watsonville: The delish would be in the details. They both wore Nike Jordan Ones, editions of the first...
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 2.7 Magnitude Quake Rattles the South Bay
A preliminary 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the South Bay near Morgan Hill and San Martin Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 8:12 a.m. and rattled near the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken and Hollister. No other information was...
gilroylife.com
Halloween story: Pioneer’s child may haunt Mt. Madonna Park
Sarah Alice Miller died instantly after thrown by her horse; her ghost is said to be seen by campers and hikers. Fog enshrouded apparitions dissolving into the mist. Shadows lurking in hallways after nightfall. During this bewitching time of year, it’s a tradition to recount local haunting stories to send shivers down our spines.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Unified Permit Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz. Call Center Service Specialist at Santa Cruz County Bank. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Mechanic II at Santa Cruz...
Gale warning issued for waters off Monterey County
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A gale warning has been issued for the waters off Monterey County until Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, which issued the warning. The warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for the waters from Pigeon Point to Point Piedras Blancas and 10 to 60 nautical miles offshore. From […]
After firing CEO, new Santa Cruz County Fair terminations add to disarray
After the surprising ouster of 11-year CEO Dave Kegebein earlier this month, the two board members who opposed the termination were told they themselves were being fired, via a brusque call from California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office. The well-established and well-loved Santa Cruz County Fair now finds itself in disorder, the man who is given credit for its good run gone. How did the state compliance audit of Kegebein lead to the chaos?
KSBW.com
Pajaro Valley Unified School District cancels bus routes Monday
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Pajaro Valley Unified School District canceled most bus routes Monday morning following a similar move Friday. The district has been experiencing a shortage of drivers since the pandemic. They say they currently have 48 bus drivers but need an additional 18 drivers to be fully staffed.
montereycountyweekly.com
Pacific Grove prevails in a lawsuit that challenged its right to limit vacation rentals.
Four years ago, Pacific Grove’s actions to curtail short-term vacation rentals came under attack through two lawsuits, one brought by a group of vacation rental owners who asked for an injunction to stop a lottery held by the city in May 2018 to distribute STR permits that resulted in a cap on the number of rentals. The other was brought by two couples, former permit holders who lost out to that lottery.
98online.com
Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case
(From Recordnet.com) ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, citing a statement from police.
