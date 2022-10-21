Grammy-winning band Asleep at the Wheel will be swinging through Owensboro for a concert on October 29. Held at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, you can see for yourself why Asleep at the Wheel has garnered decades of loyal fans for the past 50 years of music making. They’ve released 31 albums with over 20 country music singles to their name. And with a fresh new lineup and album, New Routes, there’s never been a better time to see Asleep at the Wheel perform live. Tickets are $42 and can be purchased right here.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO