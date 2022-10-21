Read full article on original website
No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer preview vs. Delaware
No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer will take on Delaware Tuesday night fresh off a massive win over Michigan State. In the midst of a three-game winless streak, Friday night marked a do-or-die match for the Terps in pursuit of a conference title. If Maryland lost, its Big Ten fate would lay in the hands of its rivals, but if the Terps won, they would control their own destiny.
MM 10.24: Maryland baseball splits fall doubleheader with Virginia
Maryland baseball played a pair of seven-inning fall games at Virginia Saturday, splitting the doubleheader. The first game saw the the Terps ultimately come away with a 5-4 win, led by shortstop Matt Shaw, who paced the offense by going 4-for-4 with a fifth-inning RBI triple and a solo homer in the seventh. Shaw, who is coming off a summer that saw him earn Cape Cod League MVP honors, figures to be the centerpiece of Maryland’s team this spring and has been projected as a potential first-round MLB draft pick.
Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its close win over Northwestern
Maryland football improved its record to 6-2 and became bowl eligible with a 31-24 win over Northwestern Saturday. The Terps, quarterbacked by Billy Edwards Jr. in replacement of the injured Taulia Tagovailoa, head into their bye week off to the best eight-game start the program has had since 2010. Let’s...
How a battle-tested Alyssa Poarch fought through setbacks to become a “Maryland legend”
In the waning moments in an eventual 3-0 win against George Mason in September, Alyssa Poarch, almost a year after suffering a season-ending knee injury, found the back of the net for her first goal of the season. “I felt like myself again,” she said after that game. The...
Maryland women’s soccer at Purdue preview
After going a month without a positive result, Maryland women’s soccer finally snapped a seven-game losing streak Thursday night with a 1-0 win at Indiana. The Terps and Hoosiers, who sat at the bottom of the Big Ten table, battled to over 80 minutes of scoreless play before senior attacker Alina Stahl put the Terps up with an 85th-minute strike.
Takeaways from Maryland football’s resilient win over Northwestern
Maryland football hosted its annual homecoming matchup against the pesky, now 1-6 Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. The Terps walked away with a 31-24 win and clinched bowl eligibility before the upcoming bye week. Head coach Mike Locksley’s squad was shorthanded, but it turned to its “next man up” mentality to...
Maryland volleyball defeated at home by No. 13 Penn State in four sets
Late in the fourth set, Maryland volleyball was down by one point and needed a set win to stay alive against No. 13 Penn State. A seemingly overhit ball from Nittany Lions junior middle blocker Allie Holland was originally counted as a point for the Terps, but Penn State head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley decided to challenge the play. The call was reversed, giving the away team a 19-17 advantage.
How to watch Maryland vs. Northwestern in Week 8
Maryland football has a chance to become bowl eligible at its earliest date since 2001 when it takes on Northwestern at home on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. With a win over a struggling Northwestern program, Maryland would move to 6-2 on the year for the first time since 2010. The...
