Maryland baseball played a pair of seven-inning fall games at Virginia Saturday, splitting the doubleheader. The first game saw the the Terps ultimately come away with a 5-4 win, led by shortstop Matt Shaw, who paced the offense by going 4-for-4 with a fifth-inning RBI triple and a solo homer in the seventh. Shaw, who is coming off a summer that saw him earn Cape Cod League MVP honors, figures to be the centerpiece of Maryland’s team this spring and has been projected as a potential first-round MLB draft pick.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO