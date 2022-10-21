ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

testudotimes.com

No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer preview vs. Delaware

No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer will take on Delaware Tuesday night fresh off a massive win over Michigan State. In the midst of a three-game winless streak, Friday night marked a do-or-die match for the Terps in pursuit of a conference title. If Maryland lost, its Big Ten fate would lay in the hands of its rivals, but if the Terps won, they would control their own destiny.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

MM 10.24: Maryland baseball splits fall doubleheader with Virginia

Maryland baseball played a pair of seven-inning fall games at Virginia Saturday, splitting the doubleheader. The first game saw the the Terps ultimately come away with a 5-4 win, led by shortstop Matt Shaw, who paced the offense by going 4-for-4 with a fifth-inning RBI triple and a solo homer in the seventh. Shaw, who is coming off a summer that saw him earn Cape Cod League MVP honors, figures to be the centerpiece of Maryland’s team this spring and has been projected as a potential first-round MLB draft pick.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland women’s soccer at Purdue preview

After going a month without a positive result, Maryland women’s soccer finally snapped a seven-game losing streak Thursday night with a 1-0 win at Indiana. The Terps and Hoosiers, who sat at the bottom of the Big Ten table, battled to over 80 minutes of scoreless play before senior attacker Alina Stahl put the Terps up with an 85th-minute strike.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Takeaways from Maryland football’s resilient win over Northwestern

Maryland football hosted its annual homecoming matchup against the pesky, now 1-6 Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. The Terps walked away with a 31-24 win and clinched bowl eligibility before the upcoming bye week. Head coach Mike Locksley’s squad was shorthanded, but it turned to its “next man up” mentality to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland volleyball defeated at home by No. 13 Penn State in four sets

Late in the fourth set, Maryland volleyball was down by one point and needed a set win to stay alive against No. 13 Penn State. A seemingly overhit ball from Nittany Lions junior middle blocker Allie Holland was originally counted as a point for the Terps, but Penn State head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley decided to challenge the play. The call was reversed, giving the away team a 19-17 advantage.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
testudotimes.com

How to watch Maryland vs. Northwestern in Week 8

Maryland football has a chance to become bowl eligible at its earliest date since 2001 when it takes on Northwestern at home on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. With a win over a struggling Northwestern program, Maryland would move to 6-2 on the year for the first time since 2010. The...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

