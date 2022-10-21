Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
Power up your devices while with this portable battery while camping outdoors
One of the reasons why people go camping is to commune with nature and escape life from the concrete jungle. But of course, you can’t really unplug from life for various reasons unless you plan to totally go off the grid for the next few days. You still need some electrical source for various devices and a lot of campsites now actually have some electrical outlets for various needs of the campers. These will of course tend to be “crowded” and so you need some sort of solution that will give you power and space.
yankodesign.com
Philips 2-in-1 monitor adds an adjustable E-Ink display for your reading comfort
We live in a world populated by screens, from the computers we use at work to the phones we glue our faces to all day. If display manufacturers and tech companies are to be believed, things will only get better or worse in the future, depending on whose side you’re on. Displays, particularly touch-enabled screens, will litter our surroundings unless the metaverse becomes so prevalent that we’ll be seeing windows and popups everywhere through our AR glasses. Despite our dependence on display technologies, the screens that we rely on so much day in and day out can be harmful to our eyes in the long run. While we wait for the perfectly harmless screen technology, we can only try to minimize the damaging effects of these screens with other technologies, like this unconventional two-in-one monitor that attaches an eye-friendlier E-Ink screen on the side.
yankodesign.com
This $49 smart robot can automatically open and close blinds, making it a pretty neat gift this Holiday Season
Coming from the folks at SwitchBot, the SwitchBot Blind Tilt is a uniquely designed home accessory that can automate your blinds, letting you open or close them remotely or even by voice. It hooks onto your existing horizontal blinds and can be configured to run on solar power, which means it works reliably every day without you worrying about charging it.
yankodesign.com
Sensory pods helps neuro-divergent people deal with challenging situations
For those who have neuro-divergent conditions like autism, ADHD, dyslexia, etc, the school and work environment can sometimes be a challenge especially if there are situations that can trigger negative reactions. Those who are in therapy probably have some coping techniques but it also helps if the environment itself can be a refuge for moments when they need to calm down or destress. Acoustic pod manufacturer Nook has designed pods that are specifically to address the needs of these neurodiverse individuals and make the space more inclusive.
yankodesign.com
Universal attachment turns any water bottle into a makeshift fire extinguisher
Designed for third-world countries or places where fire-fighting infrastructure isn’t readily available, the Fire Conqueror helps turn a regular water bottle into a fire-fighting device. All you really need to do is mix vinegar and baking soda into the water to create an effervescent solution that generates CO2, and the Fire Conqueror module lets you spray the solution onto a fire, helping neutralize it.
yankodesign.com
Orbital is an expanding dining table that shows off its beautiful complexity
When we buy dining tables, we often take into account how many people there are in the household, plus two more people just in case. That said, while we have more control over the size of our own family, we can’t always predict how many people might be coming over for a meal or a party. Expanding dining tables are pretty much the only flexible solution for that problem, but most designs for this kind of table are either cumbersome or unattractive. This elegant dining table, in contrast, is already beautiful on its own, especially with its class transparent tabletop. It also uses a seemingly smooth yet nontrivial mechanism to expand itself, and it’s not ashamed to put that on display, especially since it only adds to its appeal.
yankodesign.com
Foldable, portable barbecue device looks good enough to cook on
Now that most people are already out there going on all sorts of adventures in the outdoors, we’re also seeing new products, or at least concepts of products that can be used for these trips. Picnicking, biking, trekking, and camping are just some of the outdoor activities that people like to do on the weekends after a grueling week in the concrete jungle. So they’re always on the look out for things that are handy enough to bring and useful enough to want to bring on these trips.
yankodesign.com
This colorful collection of office furniture adds a casual + cozy element to the modern workplace
Since the transition from home offices to actual corporate offices has begun, it’s important to ensure that employees feel comfortable, safe, and motivated in their workplace. Adding an element of warmth will surely help employees to ease into their new work routine, after spending more than a year working from home. And a great collection of furniture could really help with that – such as the ZooZoo collection by Narbutas.
yankodesign.com
Minimalist sandwich maker lets you use any size of bread
Every once in a while, I’d wake up in the middle of the night and crave a sandwich. Of course I could walk into my kitchen and create one, if I had the ingredients and if I had a sandwich maker or something similar to that. Normally, I don’t have any of those but it’s still nice to dream of sandwiches. Okay, maybe I should really get a sandwich maker one of these days and go grocery shopping so I can make sandwiches, but for now, let’s take a look at one of the new concepts for a simple but functional sandwich maker.
yankodesign.com
This Polestar electric bike is a perfect amalgam of looks, power and ergonomic comfort
Polestar is going great guns with exponential profits in the last year or so with SUVs and performance cars being liked by the masses. The Swedish automotive brand has also forayed into the two-wheeler market with a hand-built mountain bike, so it makes complete sense to envision a performance electric bike for the premium EV maker.
yankodesign.com
Starbucks transforms a traditional ‘hanok’ home into its newest outpost in South Korea
Starbucks announced the opening of a special new location on October 20th, 2022 in Daegu, South Korea. The beautiful store was created by transforming a traditional Korean-style house known as ‘Hanok’, which has been in existence for more than a hundred years. The exterior and the interior of the home have been designed in a traditional style.
yankodesign.com
Bluetti 2022 Halloween offerings will help you leave off the grid this holiday season
Sure, Halloween is all about embracing everything scary… but living with power cuts isn’t entirely the ideal way to celebrate the spooky Halloween spirit! BLUETTI is offering up to $700 discounts and $300 freebies this Halloween on their power stations. Designed to give you energy independence no matter where you are, BLUETTI’s series of power stations are portable, powerful, and can run on renewable energy too, letting you hook solar panels for complete off-grid living!
Comments / 0