BATON ROUGE - No. 20 LSU football will have its showdown against No. 6 Alabama in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. on ESPN, the SEC announced Monday. LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) has found a groove following consecutive 45-point performances against Florida and No. 12 Ole Miss. Last Saturday, the Tigers came back from a 17-3 deficit to defeat the Rebels 45-20, and the week before scored touchdowns on their first six drives to beat the Gators in The Swamp, 45-35.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO