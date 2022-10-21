ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU football: TV, schedule update for showdown vs. No. 6 Alabama

BATON ROUGE - No. 20 LSU football will have its showdown against No. 6 Alabama in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. on ESPN, the SEC announced Monday. LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) has found a groove following consecutive 45-point performances against Florida and No. 12 Ole Miss. Last Saturday, the Tigers came back from a 17-3 deficit to defeat the Rebels 45-20, and the week before scored touchdowns on their first six drives to beat the Gators in The Swamp, 45-35.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Brian Kelly, coaching get A-minus in LSU football win vs Ole Miss. They deserved it.

BATON ROUGE - LSU football had its best win of the season on Saturday over No. 7 Ole Miss, defeating the Rebels 45-20 in Tiger Stadium. LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) started slow but closed out the final three quarters on a 42-3 run against the Rebels (7-1, 3-1). The defense consistently pressured Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the pocket in the second half and LSU's offense continued its strong run of form from last week's offensive explosion at Florida.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Community rallies together for Scott Gray benefit in Gonzales

A benefit in Gonzales for Scott Gray, a cancer patient with a prosthetic leg who was severely beaten after a minor traffic incident in Prairieville Oct. 16, was a success. One of Gray's daughters, Savanah, said the turnout for the event was amazing. "We are very grateful," she said. The...
GONZALES, LA
Ascension Catholic High School announces 2022 homecoming court

Ascension Catholic High School in Donaldsonville announced the 2022 homecoming court. The court includes Keagan Davis, Malorie Denham, Joselin Diaz, Emmie Lambert, Ella Landry, Alyse Ourso, Anna Schexnayder, Raegan Tripode, Patrick Cancienne, Trent Landry, Brooks Leonard, Bryce Leonard, Casey Mays, Layton Melancon, Landon Szubinski, and Bennett Vega. The Bulldogs will...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
REV donates $5,000 to Ascension Parish teachers, classrooms

REV/REV Business recently announced the winners of its 2022 Reach-a-Kid, Teach-A-Kid teacher grants program during a brief ceremony hosted at The REV Center at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. A total of 10 Ascension Parish teachers each received a $500 grant to fund inventive ideas to fuel innovation...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Plaquemine driver arrested on DWI charge after fatal crash in Assumption Parish

Louisiana State Police Troop C reported a Plaquemine resident was arrested for first offense driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle fatal crash in Labadieville. According to an LSP news release, the crash shortly before 5 a.m. Oct. 23 on Hwy. 308 near Orchid Street in Assumption Parish claimed the life of 64-year-old Juana Ramos of Metairie.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA

