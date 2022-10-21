ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Small Missouri Town 'Devastated' by Destructive Wildfire

WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said. No one died and only one person was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
US News and World Report

Idaho Finds Another Deer With Chronic Wasting Disease

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The first confirmed case this year of chronic wasting disease has been detected in a deer in Idaho County in north-central Idaho, state wildlife officials said. Idaho Fish and Game on Friday said a white-tailed deer found dead along the side of the road tested...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
US News and World Report

Couple Wanted in Arizona, Nevada Murder Cases Found Dead

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman, according to authorities. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives said the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found...
KINGMAN, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy