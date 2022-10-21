Read full article on original website
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
US News and World Report
Lithium Americas Reports Two Contractor Deaths at Argentina Project
(Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp on Monday reported the deaths of two contractors at its Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Argentina. "The two separate incidents occurred at the camp and are not believed to be the result of workplace accidents," the lithium producer said in a statement. Both fatalities occurred on...
US News and World Report
Small Missouri Town 'Devastated' by Destructive Wildfire
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said. No one died and only one person was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not...
US News and World Report
St. Louis High School Shooting Leaves Three Dead, Including Suspect
(Reuters) -A gunman opened fire at a St. Louis, Missouri, high school on Monday, killing two people and wounding six others before officers fatally shot the suspect, the city's police commissioner said. Students were fleeing the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School when police arrived at 9:10 a.m. (1410...
US News and World Report
Mexico to Discuss Lithium, Auto Industry With U.S. Climate Envoy Kerry
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will speak with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry about lithium, batteries and the automotive industry when Kerry visits the northwestern state of Sonora on Friday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday. Lopez Obrador said he would speak with Kerry on the so-called Sonora...
US News and World Report
Korean Air Plane Overruns Philippine Runway, 173 People Safe
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. The airport on Mactan Island in Cebu province was closed indefinitely due to the stalled aircraft, the...
