Heads up Metro Detroit drivers! Multiple freeway closures this weekend, including new I-696 project

(WWJ) Drivers in Metro Detroit will be dealing with numerous freeway closures across the area this weekend, including the start of the first phase of a long-term project on I-696.

MDOT will be closing westbound I-696 completely between Telegraph Road and I-275, beginning Friday at 8 p.m.

The closure is expected to last until 5 a.m. Monday, when lane closures for this work will continue with only two lanes open along WB I-696 from Evergreen to I-275 through late December.

In Wayne County, meanwhile, northbound I-75 in Detroit will be closed from I-375 to 8 Mile road from 7 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday.

The local lanes of eastbound I-96 from Outer Drive to M-8/Davison will be closed from 10 a.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. On the other side, the local lanes of westbound I-96 will be closed from M-8/Davison to the Southfield Freeway from 7 p.m. Friday until noon on Monday.

Another major closure to look out for this weekend – eastbound I-94 will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Cecil, starting Friday at 7 p.m., lasting until 5 a.m. Monday.

MDOT provided a full list of all the road work happening across Metro Detroit this weekend:

I-75:

Oakland - NB I-75, 12 Mile to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 6am-6pm.

Wayne - NB I-75 CLOSED, I-375 to M-102/8 Mile, Sat 7am-Sun 5pm.

Wayne - SB I-75, M-8 to I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-noon.

Wayne - NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to Warren, Fri 8pm-Mon 6am.

Wayne - NB I-75/Fisher RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75/Chrysler, Fri 8pm-Mon 6am.

Wayne - SB I-75/Gratiot Conn RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75/Chrysler, Fri 8pm-Mon 6am.

Wayne - NB/SB John R St CLOSED at I-75/Fisher, Mon 7am-mid Nov.

Wayne - WB Mack Ave RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75/Chrysler, Fri 8pm-Mon 6am.

Wayne - EB Madison RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75/Chrysler, Fri 8pm-Mon 6am.

Wayne - WB Warren RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75/Chrysler, Fri 8pm-Mon 6am.

Wayne - NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to Schaefer, Mon 9am-mid Nov.

I-94:

Wayne - EB I-94 CLOSED, US-12/Michigan to Cecil St, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB I-94, M-5/Grand River to M-10/Lodge, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-5pm.

Wayne - EB I-94, E Grand Blvd to Cadillac, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-Sun 5pm.

I-96:

Wayne - EB I-96 LOCAL CLOSED, Outer Dr to M-8/Davison, Fri 10am-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB I-96 LOCAL CLOSED, M-8/Davison to M-39/Southfield, Fri 7pm-Mon 12pm.

I-696:

Oakland - WB I-696 CLOSED, US-24/Telegraph to I-275, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am, incl. all ramps.

Oakland – NB Orchard Lake RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Sun 4pm-early Nov.

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland - NB M-1/Woodward, 8 Mile to I-696, 2 LANES OPEN nightly, 8pm-6am, Mon-11/7.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb - NB/SB M-3 at M-59, 2 LANES OPEN intermittently, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.

M-5:

Oakland - EB M-5 CLOSED intermittently near Grand River, Sun 8am-4pm.

M-10: (Northwestern)

Oakland – WB Northwestern Hwy RAMP CLOSED to Westbound I-696, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

M-53: (Van Dyke)

Macomb - NB M-53, Kennedy Cir to Miller Dr, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9am-late Oct.

M-97: (Groesbeck)

Macomb - NB/SB M-97 at M-59, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon -Fri 9am-3pm.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Oakland – NB US-24/Telegraph, Lincoln to Maple, 1-2 LANES OPEN, Fri 9am-late Oct.

Oakland - SB US-24/Telegraph RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - NB/SB US-24/Telegraph CLOSED at Franklin, Sat 7am-8am.

Oakland - NB US-24/Telegraph, Maple to Quarton, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 9am – Wed.

Wayne - NB US-24/Telegraph, north of US-12/Michigan Ave, 4 lanes open, Fri 9am-3pm.***

Wayne - SB US-24/Telegraph, Warren Rd to M-153/Ford, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon-Wed 9am-3pm.

