Michael Osborne
3d ago
The police hate competition. When someone has more fire power then the police they will try to seize the fire power anyway they can. I guarantee most all these guns do not get destroyed, I also gaurentee atleast two of those guns wind up in a cops personal collection!!
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing his 50th anniversary celebration preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
Wave 3
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Internal Jefferson County courtroom cameras captured a brawl Friday in the Louisville Hall of Justice. The brawl led to deputies pepper-spraying two people in the hallways behind the courtroom. Four people were arrested and charged with misdemeanors. The defendant, Paul Wade, will be back in court...
4 charged after fight inside Louisville courtroom, police records show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people were arrested Friday during a brawl that erupted in a Jefferson County courtroom. Arrest records said the incident happened during a hearing for Paul Wade, the man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Alexis McCrary and 26-year-old Edward Smith in the Russell neighborhood on Sept. 10.
Wave 3
Teen charged in 2021 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
wvih.com
Radcliff Man Sentenced For Murder
A Radcliff man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting death a woman in November 2021. Richard Allen Cook, 43, was sentenced last week in Hardin Circuit Court on charges in the death of Jessica Kelly of Pennsylvania. Kelly and Cook were acquaintances. The shooting occurred...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Family members chase double murder suspect through Louisville courthouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video from inside a Louisville courtroom shows family members of a murder victim going after the suspect. The chaos in the courthouse happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Douglass Hills neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital this morning after being shot in his leg in the Douglass Hills neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a reported shooting in the 100 block of La Fontenay Drive at about 8:30 a.m. Louisville Metro EMS was...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was found shot in South Louisville. Around 9:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived and found...
Wave 3
Men identified as suspects after LMPD IMPACT investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested and charged after an LMPD IMPACT investigation on Thursday. According to the arrest report, Dustin Griffith and Joshua Woods are the two men who were arrested after an LMPD IMPACT investigation. Officers were conducting a fugitive/narcotics/firearms trafficking investigation in the 5200...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man taken to hospital after shooting in South Louisville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the South Louisville neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, near the University of Louisville's Belknap campus, around 9:45 a.m.
wdrb.com
Family still searching for answers in Louisville man's unsolved 2012 murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the past 10 years, Bryan Lewis' family has been coming to Louisville Memorial Gardens each October, and every year they pray for closure and answers. But after a decade of no answers, the family said they now need a miracle. "Truthfully it's been hell. It's...
wdrb.com
Man in critical condition after shooting in Russell neighborhood near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky.. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m., according to department Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That's off West Broadway and South 10th Street, just outside downtown Louisville.
Wave 3
Louisville officers capture 3 escaped cattle, 1 still missing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed three out of four cows that escaped Friday have been caught. On Friday, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a cattle truck and another truck had been involved in a minor accident and had pulled off near Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. Multiple cows escaped as they were being transferred from the cattle truck to another truck.
Wave 3
Jury finds man guilty of Louisville shooting that left taxi cab driver a quadriplegic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of shooting a taxi cab driver in Louisville back in 2020 has been found guilty on several charges. On June 11, documents said Rogerick Miller shot a taxi cab driver in the neck after an argument broke out over a cab ride payment.
Wave 3
Identity of Louisville man hit, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified the man that was hit and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to the 4900 block of Manslick Road on a report of a pedestrian struck. Investigators found 72-year-old Larry Denney...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex near Fern Creek. LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. That's at the Overbrook Apartment Homes, not far from Bardstown Road. The...
Wave 3
Man found guilty in Virginia Avenue murder case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a woman found dead in Louisville back in January 2020. The Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office confirmed on Friday that William Lee Sloss has been found guilty of murder and abuse of a corpse after 33-year-old Amanda Berry was found dead in a basement of a house on Virginia Avenue.
Jury returns guilty verdict to man involved in 2020 shooting of cab driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury returned a guilty verdict in the case against a man who shot a 777 Taxi Cab driver in 2020 at S.10th and Muhammad Ali Blvd. Rogerrick Miller was found guilty of assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and for being a persistent felony offender.
wdrb.com
'A chaotic mess' | 4 arrested after fight inside Louisville courtroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County judge said a scuffle inside her courtroom on Friday was "a chaotic mess." It happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson County District Court Judge Annie...
