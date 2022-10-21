Glenrock, October 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Glenrock.

The Pine Bluffs High School basketball team will have a game with LUSK Middle School on October 21, 2022, 08:00:00. Pine Bluffs High School LUSK Middle School October 21, 2022 08:00:00 Middle School Girls Basketball

The Burns High School basketball team will have a game with Glenrock High School on October 21, 2022, 08:00:00. Burns High School Glenrock High School October 21, 2022 08:00:00 Middle School Girls Basketball

The Burns High School basketball team will have a game with LUSK Middle School on October 21, 2022, 11:00:00. Burns High School LUSK Middle School October 21, 2022 11:00:00 Middle School Girls Basketball