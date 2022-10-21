ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Police: Woman hit by car in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman. The woman...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC Police search for suspect in Columbia Heights double shooting

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a person connected to a double shooting in Northwest, D.C. Responding officers were sent to 3000 block of 14th Street for a report of a shooting minutes before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and moments later police found another man who had been shot.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police ID man gunned down inside car near Nationals Park; $25K offered in case

WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified the man shot and killed inside his vehicle over the weekend near Nationals Park while the search for his killer continues. Police say 31-year-old Kavaughn Washington of Oxon Hill, Md. died in shooting that rattled the popular Navy Yard neighborhood Sunday. The shooting happened around...
OXON HILL, MD
2 killed, 3 in critical condition following Spotsylvania Co. crash

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Three people are in critical condition after a driver crashed a car while trying to speed from police in Spotsylvania County early Monday morning. According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, a person called 911 just before 2:30 a.m. saying they had been the victim of an armed robbery and claimed that the robbers were driving on Lafayette Boulevard.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported at 2 Anne Arundel County shopping centers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking at two shopping centers from over the weekend. County police said officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the orange parking garage at Westfield Annapolis Mall, where a man was putting shopping bags inside his car and was approached by two men armed with handguns.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Man charged for indecent exposure in Manassas Mall

MANASSAS, Va. — A man in Prince William County was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in Manassas Mall. Officials said the man was in the "kids' area" of the mall at the time of the incident. Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the mall...
MANASSAS, VA
Young boy among 3 shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three people, including a young child, were shot in Northwest D.C. Monday night. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. near 1st Street and Missouri Avenue. The three victims are only described as two men...
WASHINGTON, DC
Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda

Montgomery County Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Bethesda Row Apple Store in Bethesda on Saturday evening. According to MCPD, “On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 5:59 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to the 4600 block of Bethesda Ave., for the report of an armed robbery. The unknown suspect, armed with a handgun, entered the Apple store and took an unknown amount of merchandise. No injuries were reported. The suspect is not in custody.
BETHESDA, MD
Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.

A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Armed Robbery In Waldorf

LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Arron William Saunders, 25, to 30 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and related charges. Upon release, Saunders will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
WALDORF, MD
