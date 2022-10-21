Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Woman hit by car in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman. The woman...
DC Police search for suspect in Columbia Heights double shooting
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a person connected to a double shooting in Northwest, D.C. Responding officers were sent to 3000 block of 14th Street for a report of a shooting minutes before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and moments later police found another man who had been shot.
Maryland man identified as victim of the targeted shooting outside Nationals Park
WASHINGTON — DC police released the identity of a man who was found shot to death outside of the Washington Nationals Park Sunday. Witnesses at nearby businesses scattered around looking for shelter when shots rang out. The situation began to unfold on the Unit block of N Street, Southeast...
Police work to identify suspects in Downtown Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people they say are responsible for a shooting in downtown Silver Spring Monday morning. According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. near Fenton St. and Ellsworth Dr.
Man dies after being hit by car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified the person killed after being hit by a car in the Landover area Saturday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the crash happened just after 8 p.m. in the 7100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway on Oct. 22.
fox5dc.com
Police ID man gunned down inside car near Nationals Park; $25K offered in case
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified the man shot and killed inside his vehicle over the weekend near Nationals Park while the search for his killer continues. Police say 31-year-old Kavaughn Washington of Oxon Hill, Md. died in shooting that rattled the popular Navy Yard neighborhood Sunday. The shooting happened around...
2 killed, 3 in critical condition following Spotsylvania Co. crash
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Three people are in critical condition after a driver crashed a car while trying to speed from police in Spotsylvania County early Monday morning. According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, a person called 911 just before 2:30 a.m. saying they had been the victim of an armed robbery and claimed that the robbers were driving on Lafayette Boulevard.
Wbaltv.com
Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported at 2 Anne Arundel County shopping centers
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking at two shopping centers from over the weekend. County police said officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the orange parking garage at Westfield Annapolis Mall, where a man was putting shopping bags inside his car and was approached by two men armed with handguns.
Man charged for indecent exposure in Manassas Mall
MANASSAS, Va. — A man in Prince William County was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in Manassas Mall. Officials said the man was in the "kids' area" of the mall at the time of the incident. Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the mall...
Young boy among 3 shot in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three people, including a young child, were shot in Northwest D.C. Monday night. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. near 1st Street and Missouri Avenue. The three victims are only described as two men...
WJLA
1 dead after vehicle crashes into pedestrian in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One man is dead after a pedestrian-involved crash in Prince George's County over the weekend, according to police. The incident happened Saturday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Sheriff Road around 8:10 p.m., police said. The pedestrian was found...
Man accused of breaking into Fairfax bedroom, abducting person and forcing them into car
FAIRFAX, Va. — A man is in custody after police say he forced his way into the victim's bedroom and abducted the person. On Oct. 16, City of Fairfax Police responded to the 4100 block of University Drive for a report of a burglary and abduction around 6:13 a.m.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda
Montgomery County Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Bethesda Row Apple Store in Bethesda on Saturday evening. According to MCPD, “On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 5:59 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to the 4600 block of Bethesda Ave., for the report of an armed robbery. The unknown suspect, armed with a handgun, entered the Apple store and took an unknown amount of merchandise. No injuries were reported. The suspect is not in custody.
Man killed after being hit by car in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night in Prince George's County, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were sent to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Highway and Sherrif Road for a report of a pedestrian collision around 8:10 p.m.
Two dead, three hospitalized in crash following police chase in Fredericksburg
Two people were killed and three more were hospitalized following a crash near Lee Hill.
WTOP
Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.
A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
WJLA
1 injured after shots fired near Fairfax County shopping center; police on scene
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — One person is injured after a shooting near a shopping center located in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County, Va. Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said the person was transported to the hospital with an injury to the lower body...
FBI: Person in custody following hours-long 'barricade situation' at Fort Belvoir in Virginia
FORT BELVOIR, Va. — A person is in custody after FBI and other law enforcement officials responded to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County Sunday, authorities said. According to officials, Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials and the FBI Washington Field Office’s (WFO) National Capital Response Squad,...
fox5dc.com
Suspect accused of hitting, robbing 54-year-old woman at DC Metro station: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect, they say, robbed a 54-year-old woman at a metro station in Northwest, D.C. According to Metro Transit Police (MTPD), the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Columbia Heights Metro station. Police say the suspect hit a 54-year-old woman on...
Bay Net
Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Armed Robbery In Waldorf
LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Arron William Saunders, 25, to 30 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and related charges. Upon release, Saunders will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 3