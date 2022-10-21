No. 2 Ohio State football defeated Iowa at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, 54-10. The Buckeyes gathered 360 yards compared to Iowa’s 158. In the first half, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw for 49 yards on six completions. The first play of the game was an interception thrown by Petras. Backup quarterback Alex Padilla took over the second half, passing for five completions on 10 attempts for 32 yards and an interception.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO