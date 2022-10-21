Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Alex Padilla should get another start at quarterback despite struggles against Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alex Padilla didn’t have his best performance in Iowa football’s 54-10 loss to No. 2 Ohio State Saturday in Columbus. The backup quarterback from Colorado went 5-of-10 for 32 yards and turned the ball over on each of his first two drives. Padilla and...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa football vs. No. 2 Ohio State
No. 2 Ohio State football defeated Iowa at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, 54-10. The Buckeyes gathered 360 yards compared to Iowa’s 158. In the first half, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw for 49 yards on six completions. The first play of the game was an interception thrown by Petras. Backup quarterback Alex Padilla took over the second half, passing for five completions on 10 attempts for 32 yards and an interception.
Daily Iowan
Live updates | Iowa football takes on No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Iowa football plays Ohio State on Saturday at 11:05 a.m. for the first time since 2017. This is the Hawkeyes’ first trip to Ohio Stadium in Columbus since 2013. Going into the game, Iowa is a 29.5-point underdog against Ohio State. Hawkeye wide receiver Diante...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football falls to No. 2 Ohio State in historic fashion
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Junior quarterback Alex Padilla took his first snaps of the 2022 season Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz put him into the game after benching senior Spencer Petras at halftime. When Padilla entered the game, Iowa trailed, 26-10. He committed two turnovers on...
Daily Iowan
DITV Sports: Before The Kickoff Ep. 7 Iowa vs. Ohio State
This week’s edition of Before The Kickoff is loaded! Check out DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick breakdown the Hawkeyes matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Joining Michael, are DITV Sports Reporter Max Von Gries and Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Austin Hanson. On top of that Lantern Tv Sports Producer Casey Smith joins the show all the way from Columbus to detail some of the Buckeyes key players.
Daily Iowan
Grading Iowa football’s 54-10 loss to No. 2 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Iowa football suffered its third loss in a row on Saturday, falling 54-10 to No. 2 Ohio State. The Hawkeyes dropped to 3-4 on the season following the loss. Iowa, Northwestern, and Minnesota are now tied for last in the Big Ten West with matching 1-3 conference records.
Daily Iowan
Halftime reactions | Ohio State football leads Iowa, 26-10
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Iowa football team is trailing No. 2 Ohio State, 26-10, at halftime in Columbus. The Hawkeyes are in the midst of their first trip to Ohio Stadium since 2013. The lead has changed hands three times so far this afternoon. Ohio State struck first Saturday,...
Daily Iowan
Alex Padilla in at quarterback for Iowa football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Junior quarterback Alex Padilla has entered Iowa football’s matchup with No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus. He is relieving senior quarterback Spencer Petras, who turned the ball over three times in the first half. In his first two offensive series, Padilla committed two turnovers. He...
Daily Iowan
Watch: Iowa football scoops fumble, scores first touchdown against No. 2 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Defensive end Joe Evans scored the first touchdown of Saturday’s Iowa-Ohio State game. The Hawkeye senior forced Buckeye quarterback and Heisman hopeful C.J. Stroud to fumble. Evans then scooped the ball off the turf and returned it to the end zone for a TD. Ohio...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz noncommittal on QB after Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla play against No. 2 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Iowa football backup quarterback Alex Padilla played his first snaps of the season on Saturday afternoon against No. 2 Ohio State. The Hawkeyes’ change at quarterback came after starter Spencer Petras committed three turnovers — two interceptions, including a pick six, and one fumble — in the first half. He completed six of his 14 passes for 49 yards.
Daily Iowan
2022 Voter Guide
The 2022 general election features several national, state, and local offices up for grabs. With Congressional seats, the Governor’s office, the county Board of Supervisors, and much more on this ballot this fall, a lot is at stake this election season. Navigate through our voter guide using the menu...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Heartlanders drop season-opener to Idaho Steelheads
A rough first period cost the Iowa Heartlanders in their season-opening 6-2 loss to the Idaho Steelheads at Xtream Arena on Friday night. The Heartlanders struggled with their forecheck and had trouble keeping possession as they allowed four goals in the opening frame. Idaho forward Ryan Dmowski tallied a hat trick, with two of his scores coming in the first 20 minutes.
Daily Iowan
Women in Hawkeye Marching Band reflect on activity’s camaraderie in new project
University of Iowa alum Laurie Canady examined the history of women in the Hawkeye Marching Band related to the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Canady and the women involved with the “50 Years of Women in Hawkeye Marching Band” project are presenting a slideshow at the UI School of Music on Thursday.
Daily Iowan
Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Historic house fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City
Firefighters arrived to a fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City on Sunday around 9 a.m. An elderly couple reportedly owns the property, with no injuries reported. The origin of the fire is currently unknown. Breaking News. Multimedia. Photo. About the Contributors. (she/her/hers) Email: [email protected]. Gabby Drees is a...
Daily Iowan
Cambus to host alumni reunion during homecoming week
As University of Iowa 2022 homecoming activities begin across campus, a specific group of alumni is returning to Iowa City: former Cambus employees. On Oct. 28, Cambus will host its Celebration and Alumni Reunion in honor of homecoming week and its 50th anniversary. Cambus Operations Manager, Mia Brunelli, said the event has been in the works for over a year.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community Theater loses performance space after 50 years
After more than 50 years of performing in the same location, the Iowa City Community Theatre will lose its performance space after its 68th season. The performance space, nicknamed “The Barn,” is located on the Johnson County Fairgrounds. Heather Johnson, administrative office manager of the Johnson County Agricultural Association, wrote in an email statement to The Daily Iowan that “The Barn” will be torn down to make room for a more modern, multi-use performance space.
Daily Iowan
One person killed after reports of shots fired near Van Buren and College Streets
There were reports of shots fired early Sunday morning near Van Buren and College Streets, according to a Hawk Alert sent out at 2:06 a.m. One person was shot and killed. Iowa City police reported that they responded to shots fired in an alley at the H-Bar, located at 220 S. Van Buren St. at around 1:59 a.m. They found one victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Fire Department responds to historic house fire
This is an ongoing report. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunday morning at 1011 Woodlawn Ave. More than five Iowa City fire trucks responded to the historic residence at around 9 a.m. Because of the duration of the fire, Iowa City fire responders called in trucks from the Solon Fire Department for support.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Parks and Recreation hosts sensory-friendly Halloween event
Iowa City employees opened the doors of Robert A. Lee Recreation Center to the public on Friday for a sensory-friendly Halloween Carnival. The event provided neurodivergent people, along with anyone who can easily get overstimulated, with a calm atmosphere to enjoy the annual Halloween carnival before it opened to the larger public later that evening.
