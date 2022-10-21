With the rivalry coming to an end, OSU and Texas gave fans a show on Saturday. OSU defeated Texas 41-34 in a comeback win to improve to 6-1 on the season. On the opening drive of Saturday’s contest, safety Jason Taylor II picked off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. The turnover helped OSU put three quick points on the board. While leading 41-34 in the fourth quarter, the OSU defense grabbed two more interceptions on Texas’ final two drives of the game. Taylor II picked off Ewers again with 1:23 to play, and safety Kendal Daniels came down with the third and final interception with just 20 seconds left in the game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO