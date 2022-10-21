ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bittersweet Memory: Cowgirls fall to No. 23 Texas on Senior Day

An emotional Grace Yochum walked through a tunnel of hovering teammates. Teammates— both new and old— who have been by her side since July of this year when the team reported back to campus for preseason training. As the smoke guns sounded off in the student section, orange...
Keeping it clean: Limiting penalties gives OSU an underrated advantage

In OSU’s game against Texas on Saturday, the latter had 14 penalties, resulting in 119 yards, while OSU had zero. It was a dramatic example of something that has quietly become a strength for this year’s OSU football team. In five of its seven games, OSU has collected less penalties than their opponents.
Column: OSU should embrace the team it is, not what it wants or should be

When the Texas Longhorns ran out onto the field of Boone Pickens Stadium, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders led the posse carrying the lone star flag of Texas. A cascade of jeers erupted from the north side of OSU fans, before Sanders looked straight to the stands and waved the flag, proclaiming the state of Texas to a group of Oklahomans during Homecoming.
3 takeaways: Defense gets timely turnovers in Homecoming win

With the rivalry coming to an end, OSU and Texas gave fans a show on Saturday. OSU defeated Texas 41-34 in a comeback win to improve to 6-1 on the season. On the opening drive of Saturday’s contest, safety Jason Taylor II picked off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. The turnover helped OSU put three quick points on the board. While leading 41-34 in the fourth quarter, the OSU defense grabbed two more interceptions on Texas’ final two drives of the game. Taylor II picked off Ewers again with 1:23 to play, and safety Kendal Daniels came down with the third and final interception with just 20 seconds left in the game.
Report card: Homecoming and Hoops

Atmosphere: A- It was loud again at Homecoming and Hoops. After OSU’s annual event moved outdoors for the first time in 2021, it was brought back to Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Greek houses were loud from the moment fraternity and sorority members were allowed in. All three seating sections were relatively full.
Fresh face: Johnson Jr. impresses in starting role

Several injuries created opportunities for other OSU players. OSU defeated Texas 41-34 in the annual Homecoming game One player took the most of the opportunity to make a strong first impression in front of thousands of people. Freshman wide Stephon Johnson Jr. filled in for an injured Braydon Johnson. Johnson...
