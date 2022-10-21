ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Rail service between Oceanside and San Diego scheduled to resume

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Service between Oceanside and San Diego on the local segment of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor was scheduled to resume Monday, following weekend maintenance and infrastructure improvements. Passengers should note that trains may be delayed up to fifteen minutes on Monday. Weekend...
KPBS

Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions

San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
San Diego weekly Reader

A year without a car in San Diego

According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
NBC San Diego

Showers, Strong Winds Expected in Parts of San Diego County

Strong westerly winds were expected across San Diego County mountains and deserts Saturday afternoon, and cooler weather across the region this weekend, the National Weather Service said. What Else is Happening in San Diego. Weekend Events Oct 20. A deep marine layer could bring some light rain Saturday night along...
NBC San Diego

Pilot Who in Died in Remote East County Plane Crash Is ID'd

A pilot who was killed in a plane crash in east San Diego County mountains close to Jamul earlier this month has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner. Craig Houston Cornford, 57, was behind the controls of the experimental plane when it hit the northwest side of Lyons Peak close to Granite Oaks Road and Lyons Peak Road around 12:42 p.m. on Oct. 5.
inewsource

Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up

As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
