Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kusi.com
Rail service between Oceanside and San Diego scheduled to resume
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Service between Oceanside and San Diego on the local segment of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor was scheduled to resume Monday, following weekend maintenance and infrastructure improvements. Passengers should note that trains may be delayed up to fifteen minutes on Monday. Weekend...
Full rail closure continues, service scheduled to resume Monday
A full coastal rail corridor closure continued Sunday as crews complete regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements, with service scheduled to resume Monday morning.
Death in Otay Mesa Traffic: Witnesses Spot Pedestrian in Interstate 805 Lanes
A pedestrian died Sunday evening while walking in the slow lane of Interstate 805 near Otay Mesa. Witnesses began to call in to the California Highway Patrol at 7:47 p.m. about a pedestrian walking northbound on I-805 south of Palm Avenue. At first, witnesses described a 6-foot man with black...
Driver plows into home, severs gas line
An elderly female driver lost control of her vehicle crashed into the garage of a home.
Motorcyclist Breaks Both Legs in Mission Valley Solo Wreck
A 62-year-old motorcyclist suffered multiple fractures in Mission Valley Sunday after he failed to negotiate a bend in the road and was ejected from his 2022 KTM. He was traveling eastbound in the 1500 block of Camino del Rio South at about 11:30 a.m. when he missed a bend on the left and collided with the south curb line.
KPBS
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
Woman walking on freeway hit, killed in South Bay
A woman who was walking on the freeway lanes of Interstate 805 Sunday night was hit and killed by a driver, California Highway Patrol announced.
Man crashes motorcycle in Mission Valley East
A 62-year-old man was involved in a motorcycle crash while heading eastbound on 1500 Camino Del Rio South around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer John Buttle.
Rainstorms Over County to Move East on Monday Ahead of Santa Ana Winds
The disturbance that produced showers overnight in San Diego County was predicted to move east on Monday, setting up a period of Santa Ana winds, the National Weather Service said. The showers caused traffic tie-ups in the early morning hours Sunday, including a vehicle flipping on state Route 94 in...
San Diego weekly Reader
A year without a car in San Diego
According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
NBC San Diego
Showers, Strong Winds Expected in Parts of San Diego County
Strong westerly winds were expected across San Diego County mountains and deserts Saturday afternoon, and cooler weather across the region this weekend, the National Weather Service said. What Else is Happening in San Diego. Weekend Events Oct 20. A deep marine layer could bring some light rain Saturday night along...
La Jolla traffic board approves street improvements related to Bishop's School addition proposal
The La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board approved amendments to a conditional use permit that would allow for the vacation of a portion of an alley that runs parallel to Draper Avenue to make way for an addition to The Bishop's School.
NBC San Diego
Pilot Who in Died in Remote East County Plane Crash Is ID'd
A pilot who was killed in a plane crash in east San Diego County mountains close to Jamul earlier this month has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner. Craig Houston Cornford, 57, was behind the controls of the experimental plane when it hit the northwest side of Lyons Peak close to Granite Oaks Road and Lyons Peak Road around 12:42 p.m. on Oct. 5.
North County community still waiting for wildfire evacuation routes
More than 15 years after the Witch Creek Fire, one North County community is still waiting on new evacuation routes.
Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up
As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
delmartimes.net
Paleontologist announces discovery of second saber-tooth catlike species that once roamed San Diego area
Last spring, a small lower jawbone in the vast fossil collection of the San Diego Natural History Museum was identified as that of a newly discovered saber-toothed catlike predator that roamed the coastal rainforests of San Diego some 42 million years ago. Working with two other scientists to discover the...
More than 870 people in North Vista-Buena are without power due to a car accident
SAN DIEGO — More than 870 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the North Vista-Buena areas are without power Sunday morning, reportedly due to a rollover crash on the 1900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. It involved an SUV...
chulavistatoday.com
SDSU, City of San Diego move forward with Mission Valley bridge project over San Diego River
San Diego State University is expected to soon get started on its historical project of building a bridge that crosses over the San Diego River in the Mission Valley area. This project becomes a part of the university's site purchase which is named as SDSU Mission Valley. Councilmember Raul Campillo...
Oceanside Fire Contained Due to Sprinkler System, Fire Crews
The contents of a building in an industrial area of Oceanside caught fire, but the blaze was held in check thanks to a sprinkler system, officials said Sunday. The Oceanside Fire Department responded to a report of a commercial fire at 8:02 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Ocean Ranch Boulevard, said Battalion Chief Wesley McGee.
a-z-animals.com
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches. Some beachgoers may be used to seeing wildlife and sea creatures. But when a shark breaches the water, it’s something to notice!. These surfers at Lower Trestles in San Onofre State Beach, San Diego,...
Comments / 0