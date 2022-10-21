Amid strong demand and short supply, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning remains an elusive find for those in the market for the new EV pickup. There are a few examples in dealer stock, though many of those have had big markups applied to their window stickers, while a large number of reservation/order holders are still waiting to take delivery or looking forward to the next model year. As such, it isn’t a huge surprise to learn that 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning dealer stock continues to turn in just eight days, a fact that the automaker revealed in its most recent sales report.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO