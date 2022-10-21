Read full article on original website
2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Sales Through Third Quarter Revealed
Ford doesn’t always break out its hybrid sales from total model sales, which typically makes it difficult to discern just how well a particular electrified vehicle is doing in that regard. However, Kelley Blue Book’s recently released Electrified Light Vehicle Sales Report revealed a good bit of that data, including the fact that Ford F-150 PowerBoost sales dipped significantly in Q3, while the Ford Explorer Hybrid was up slightly. The 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid represents the first year of production for that particular model, but this same report also gives us some sales data to go by, at least.
2023 Ford F-450 Lariat DRW Crew Cab: Real World Photo Gallery
The all-new Ford Super Duty was revealed in late September 2022, with the lineup gaining a plethora of important technological updates and enhancements. The new Ford Super Duty features new interior and exterior styling, along with a brand new 6.8L V8 under the hood, and plenty of new features to boot. Recently, Ford Authority had the chance to get a good look at the new Ford F-350 Limited in person, and even spotted a Ford F-250 XLT SuperCab for the first time. Now, our photographers caught a 2023 Ford F-450 Lariat DRW Crew Cab dually pulling a trailer.
Ford Transit Custom Van Spotted On Alabama Highway
The Ford Transit Custom van slots between the compact Transit Connect and the full-size Transit in The Blue Oval’s European lineup. However, this model has never been sold in the U.S., although it has proved to be popular elsewhere in the world, particularly in the UK. An eagle-eyed Ford Authority reader recently spotted a Transit Custom rolling down a highway in Alabama, however, and snapped these photos.
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R In Carbonized Gray: Real World Photo Gallery
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R is a force to be reckoned with, debuting in July as a supercharged, borderline overkill addition to the iconic F-150 range. It harnesses the supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator under the hood, and Ford Authority has spotted several real-life examples of the high-performance pickup, including one wearing Iconic Silver, another in Azure Gray and a third in Oxford White. Now, we’ve spotted yet another F-150 Raptor R showing off its Carbonized Gray paint scheme.
Next-Generation Ford Edge Will Offer Hybrid Powertrain
Details regarding the elusive next-generation Ford Edge are beginning to trickle in. It seems likely that the crossover will be offered exclusively in China, as evidenced by an information leak in the Asian country, although it’s unclear at this point if it could be sold in North American markets after the 2023 model year. In China, at least, the next-generation crossover will retain the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I4 EcoBoost as the current-gen Edge, but Ford Authority has learned that its powertrain options will include a hybrid electric powertrain as well.
Ford Bronco Discount Offers Non-Existent Again During October 2022
October 2022 represents another month of non-existent Ford Bronco discount offers. The circumstance comes as no surprise given that the reborn Bronco continues to be in extremely high demand and very limited in supply. The lack of Bronco incentives is nothing new, as it has been the case since the...
Ford Motor Company Mexico Sales Up 9 Percent In September 2022
Ford Motor Company Mexico sales increased nine percent to 3,334 units in September 2022 compared to September 2021 results. Sales increased at both FoMoCo brands – the namesake Ford brand, as well as the Lincoln luxury arm. Brand & Model Sales. Ford sales increased 8.01 percent to 3,222 units:
1995 Ford F-250 With Just 21K Miles Up For Sale
It’s always nice to stumble across a classic truck in fine condition, considering that many of them were used for heavy duty work and have the scars to show for it. Recently, Ford Authority featured a 1994 Ford F-150 with just 64,000 miles on the odometer that was up for auction online. Another has recently been put up for auction with even fewer miles than that – this 1995 Ford F-250 that shows approximately 21,000 miles on its odometer is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer.
2023 Ford Super Duty Order Banks Open Up In November
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty was revealed roughly one month ago with fresh exterior and interior styling, the addition of some new tech features, and a brand new engine, among various other updates. As Ford Authority reported back in July, 2023 Ford Super Duty order banks were previously expected to open up this month, though now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that customers will be able to place an order for the new pickup next month instead.
Ford Tech Outlines 2006 F-150 Starter Diagnostic Process: Video
YouTuber and Blue Oval technician Ford Tech Makuloco has created quite a few informative videos over the years, including more than one dedicated to the Ford F-150. Several of those are reserved for the problematic Ford 5.4L V8 Triton three-valve powerplant, going over that engine’s roller follower maintenance requirements more than once, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises, why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used, a discussion regarding why those engines are cracking valve covers and jumping timing, and a common remote start issue. Now, he’s back with yet another video, this one documenting a pretty common 2006 F-150 starter issue.
Ford Patent Filed For In-Flight EV Towing Assistance System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an in-flight EV towing assistance system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 7th, 2021, published on October 13th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0324433. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has been exploring different ways to charge EVs on...
Heavily Modified 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum Up For Auction
Ford Authority has featured several uniquely modified F-Series pickups in the past as they’ve popped up for auction, including a 2020 F-150 prerunner with a host of off-road-ready modifications, and a quirky, six-door 1997 Ford F-350 with a nine-inch lift and an ultra-long cab. Another unique pickup, this time a 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum, is currently up for grabs on Cars & Bids, boasting all sorts of off-road modifications.
Ford Brazil Sales Rise 18 Percent In September 2022
Ford Brazil sales increased 18 percent to 1,914 units in September 2022 compared to September 2021 results. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Ford Mustang sales increased 1000 percent to 55 units. Ford Ranger sales decreased 1.63 percent to 1,328 units. Ford Territory sales decreased 32.54 percent to 85...
2022 Ford F-150 Lighting Demand Not Slowing Down
Amid strong demand and short supply, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning remains an elusive find for those in the market for the new EV pickup. There are a few examples in dealer stock, though many of those have had big markups applied to their window stickers, while a large number of reservation/order holders are still waiting to take delivery or looking forward to the next model year. As such, it isn’t a huge surprise to learn that 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning dealer stock continues to turn in just eight days, a fact that the automaker revealed in its most recent sales report.
2024 Ford Mustang Is Way More Than A Simple Refresh
The S650 2024 Ford Mustang made its debut last month, ushering in the pony car’s seventh generation with major upgrades in looks, performance and technology. However, it has garnered some criticism because it shares some mechanical underpinnings found in the current sixth-generation model. This had led some to believe that it’s a simple refresh and not an overhaul worthy of an all-new generation, but Ford Authority is here to set the record straight on the matter.
2023 Ford Escape To Officially Debut On October 25th
The fact that the Ford Escape is set to receive a mid-cycle refresh for the 2023 model year has been one of the worst-kept secrets in the automotive world for some time now. Ford Authority spies have spotted numerous examples of the refreshed crossover driving around – in many cases, completely uncovered – during that time span, while various details about that particular vehicle have also surfaced as well. Now, however, we finally know when the 2023 Ford Escape will officially debut – tomorrow, Tuesday, October 25th – thanks to this tweet from Ford North America Product Communications director Mike Levine.
Ford Bronco, Ranger Lot Gets Trailers To Prevent Access, Photos
Over the past several months, Ford Authority spies have spotted a number of what FoMoCo calls “vehicles on wheels” – partially built units awaiting parts – parked at the automaker’s various production facilities and some other locations around Michigan and Kentucky. Additionally, The Blue Oval has faced a rather significant theft problem at these same areas in recent months as well, with a large number of new vehicles being stolen directly from company property. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted trailers parked near the Michigan Assembly plant that are positioned in a manner designed to prevent access to and/or photos being taken of Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger models parked in that lot.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pickups Pile Mass Near Flat Rock Assembly
With automotive production still greatly impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage – along with various other supply chain issues – automakers like Ford are doing whatever they can to continue to build enough vehicles to meet consumer demand. For The Blue Oval, this has meant producing incomplete vehicles and storing them in various places until those missing parts are available, a practice that the automaker has engaged in for over two years now. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted yet another bevy of vehicles sitting around waiting for parts – this time, a host of 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pickups near the Flat Rock Assembly plant in Michigan.
2023 Ford Maverick Production Start Pushed Back One Week
With demand for the 2022 Ford Maverick far exceeding FoMoCo’s ability to produce the new compact pickup, many orders are facing cancellation and will be pushed to the 2023 model year as a result. As such, there are quite a few people waiting on the 2023 Ford Maverick – including not only carryover order holders, but also the 86,000 people that placed a new order for one in the mere week that order banks were open. However, it seems as if they’ll be waiting just a bit longer, as 2023 Ford Maverick production has been pushed back one week, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
