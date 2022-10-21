Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
myedmondsnews.com
Reminder: Small Business Summit at Lynnwood Convention Center Oct. 26
Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries for the North Puget Sound Small Business Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Businesses from across the region will be represented during a full day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall to access resources and networking opportunities. Admission costs $25...
myedmondsnews.com
Porchfest Edmonds community event set for Nov. 5
Calling all music lovers and others. Downtown residents, businessescand the City of Edmonds will host a new performance event called Porchfest Edmonds on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the downtown Edmonds. This event is a community-led partnership with the City of Edmonds’ Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Waterfront Center hosting Dia de los Muertos celebration Nov. 3
The Edmonds Waterfront Center, in partnership with the Latino Educational Training Institute, is celebrating Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, on Thursday Nov. 3. All are invited to this cultural celebration, which begins at 6 p.m. There will be music, dance, refreshments and a creative arts class.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Museum Scarecrow Festival registration closes Sunday
Registration for the 10th Annual Edmonds Museum Scarecrow Festival closes this Sunday, Oct. 23. Scarecrows may be registered under six categories: Arts/Government/School/Civic; Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Food/Beverage Business; Service Business; Retail Business; and of course, Residential. Entries submitted so far can be viewed here. Voting will begin Oct. 24 and end on...
myedmondsnews.com
Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons
Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
myedmondsnews.com
Fitness Corner: Audit and edit your fitness regimen for winter
Lately, it hasn’t felt in the Seattle area as though winter is near (and hardly even fall) although this may have changed by the time this column is published. In fact, this is the perfect time to take a good look at your current exercise program and think about how you may want to prepare for a smooth transition into colder darker weather.
myedmondsnews.com
No mandatory drug treatment at Edmonds hotel shelter
Homeless people seeking shelter at new emergency housing in Edmonds will not have to agree to drug treatment before they are allowed to move in. The Snohomish County Council earlier this week – for the second time – voted not to make drug treatment mandatory at the Edmonds Best Value Inn, along with another hotel purchased in Everett.
myedmondsnews.com
Happening nearby: Alleged shooter in Lynnwood Daleway Park homicide arrested in Tacoma
The second suspect and alleged shooter from the Daleway Park homicide was arrested by detectives of the Lynnwood Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the Tacoma area. The suspect, a 24-year-old male from Tacoma, was arrested without incident and booked...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 12-17, 2022
8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident requested a welfare check on a family member with behaviorial health issues who was sleeping outside. 23600 block Highway: A grocery store employee was assaulted by an unknown suspect. 22500 block Highway 99: A man was cited for stealing beer from a store.
