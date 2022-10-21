ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm: I will NOT touch a club for the foreseeable future!

Jon Rahm has admitted he will be taking some "very much needed" time away from the PGA Tour after falling short at the CJ Cup. Rahm, 27, came into the week at Congaree Golf Club in good form having recently emulated his hero Seve Ballesteros in his home country. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy