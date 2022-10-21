Bankruptcies could pile up in the retail sector in the months ahead, according to BDO restructuring expert David Berliner. Several names in fashion and home have already run into financial trouble or seem to be flirting with a bankruptcy filing. A renovation last year couldn’t prevent 66-year-old family-owned home goods retailer Rotmans from closing its doors when CEO Steve Rotman announcement his retirement this month. In July, Altmeyer Home Stores filed for bankruptcy Chapter 7 and liquidated. Olympia Sports’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy liquidated inventory and closed all 35 stores. A continent away, a court-ordered shutdown distributed Camaïeu’s assets to pay the 40-year-old French...

18 MINUTES AGO