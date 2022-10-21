Read full article on original website
GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet
General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
Ram is discontinuing this classic pickup style
Ram will no longer offer a regular cab 1500 pickup with a short bed starting in 2023 as the market shifts to larger, more luxurious full-size trucks.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
3 Great GMC Sierra 1500 Alternatives for Less Than $35,000
These GMC Sierra 1500 alternatives can prove to be a great option for your next truck. And they're less than $35,000. The post 3 Great GMC Sierra 1500 Alternatives for Less Than $35,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
rsvplive.ie
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars
Having something stolen from your car isn’t fun, and catalytic converters have been a hot item thieves have been interested in. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. I was just a victim of this crime last week, and...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles
Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
Newswest9.com
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
Jalopnik
General Motors Hit With $102.6 Million Lawsuit Verdict Over Oil Consumption Engine Issue
General Motors is being hit with a pretty damn big class action lawsuit verdict in California. According to Business Wire, a jury slapped GM with a $102.6 million verdict over accusations it hid an engine defect that led to excessive oil consumption. The issue – which came from GM’s 5.3-liter...
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase
Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months
U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
Two international car manufacturers will pay $2billion to cover costs of mass recalls
HYUNDAI and Kia have confirmed that their third-quarter earnings will suffer a massive $2billion hit. The multibillion dollar loss is linked to the manufacturer’s provisions relating to its 2015 and 2017 recalls of nearly 1.7million vehicles. Provisions are funds reserved by a business to pay for anticipated financial costs.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car Employee Suspected Of Stealing Seven Expensive Cars
The alleged thief took the phrase ‘overachiever’ to another level. As crime rates rise all over the US, we are beginning to see a massive uptick in the theft of automobiles. In the past this crime might’ve been isolated to mostly older vehicles that were easier to break into. However recently these criminals are becoming even more bold, stealing cars into the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. This increasing boldness is likely due to a lack of law enforcement combined with the recent economic state of our country, though it really is just speculation. Well the reason behind this recent string of crime may be elusive but examples of these cases certainly are not.
fordauthority.com
Ford Edge Among Top Used Cars That Are No Longer Affordable
Over the past year or so, the Ford Edge has earned considerable praise from Consumer Reports, which named as a superior option to the Honda Passport and Chevy Blazer, one of the best SUVs for less than both $35k and $40k, one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today, among the best mid-sizers in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency, one of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market, and one of the best SUVs in terms of rear-seat comfort, while the Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022. However, according to the latest Car Affordability Index from iSeeCars, the Ford Edge isn’t quite as affordable as it used to be.
Don’t be a victim: How to protect your car’s catalytic converter
As more and more car owners are falling victim to catalytic converter theft, law enforcement and insurance companies are offering ways to make sure your vehicle’s exhaust system remains intact. What is a catalytic converter?. According to CARFAX, a catalytic converter cuts back on the pollution that the vehicle...
Carscoops
Hyundai Recalls And Issues Stop-Sale Of 6 Models, Kia Recalls 2 Models, Over Dual Clutch Transmission
Hyundai and Kia will recall a total of eight vehicle models and more than 122,000 vehicles as a result of an issue with their 8-speed dual clutch transmissions’ high-pressure electric oil pumps. The fault may lead to the vehicle entering a failsafe mode and losing propulsion. In an email...
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
