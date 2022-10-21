ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet

General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Hot 104.7

Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
Motorious

C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase

Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
TheStreet

Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months

U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
Motorious

Enterprise Rent-A-Car Employee Suspected Of Stealing Seven Expensive Cars

The alleged thief took the phrase ‘overachiever’ to another level. As crime rates rise all over the US, we are beginning to see a massive uptick in the theft of automobiles. In the past this crime might’ve been isolated to mostly older vehicles that were easier to break into. However recently these criminals are becoming even more bold, stealing cars into the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. This increasing boldness is likely due to a lack of law enforcement combined with the recent economic state of our country, though it really is just speculation. Well the reason behind this recent string of crime may be elusive but examples of these cases certainly are not.
fordauthority.com

Ford Edge Among Top Used Cars That Are No Longer Affordable

Over the past year or so, the Ford Edge has earned considerable praise from Consumer Reports, which named as a superior option to the Honda Passport and Chevy Blazer, one of the best SUVs for less than both $35k and $40k, one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today, among the best mid-sizers in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency, one of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market, and one of the best SUVs in terms of rear-seat comfort, while the Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022. However, according to the latest Car Affordability Index from iSeeCars, the Ford Edge isn’t quite as affordable as it used to be.
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

