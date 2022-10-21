ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

abc27.com

The Judds to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Judds announced that “The Final Tour” will continue into 2023 with 15 additional dates, the first date being on Jan. 26, 2023, at the GIANT Center in Hershey. Many generations of Judds fans attended the first run of “The Final Tour,” bringing...
HERSHEY, PA
WBRE

Fall festival kicks off the weekend with food and fun

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nonstop fun and games Saturday as the Larksville Fall Festival kicked off the weekend. The borough’s Park and Recreation Center held a seasonal event with live music, vendors, and food. The event helps to raise money for the center to fund projects including playgrounds and locations for children’s activities. “To […]
LARKSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Halloween trunk or treat held in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — A trunk or treat in Kingston helped raise money for kids with special needs. About 200 children attended this trunk or treat, hosted by Keystone Behavior Services' 'Small Town.'. There were activities both inside and out for kids to enjoy. Vendors inside gave out candy and...
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Bazaar of the Bizarre in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a bizarre event Sunday in Wilkes-Barre where hundreds of people filtered through the F.M. Kirby Center for the "Bazaar of the Bizarre.'" The event featured nearly 50 local vendors that specialize in unique items bringing the style of horror, punk rock, oddities, and tattoo culture together under one roof.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Hometown Hero game in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Special Olympics flag football team went head to head against Pennsylvania State Troopers on the field at Penn State Schuylkill. "Every athlete is different in such a great way. Everybody brings something different to the table. They play hard, and they bring...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

District XI High School Soccer Playoff Schedule

GIRLS - 1A - Schuylkill Haven vs. Palisades @ Palisades - 4:00pm. BOYS - 2A - Jim Thorpe vs. Lehighton @ Lehighton - 6:00pm. BOYS - 2A - Pine Grove vs. Saucon Valley @ Pine Grove - 6:00pm. ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tuesday, October 25th, 2022. GIRLS - 1A - Pine Grove vs....
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Willliamsport high school student dies

Williamsport, Pa. — A Wiliamsport high school student has died, according to school district officials. The district issued a release Monday afternoon, saying they had learned of the death earlier that day and would be providing support and counseling to students on Tuesday. “We are saddened to learn of the very tragic loss of one of our high school students,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student during this very difficult time, and we extend our condolences to them.” A team of grief counselors will be available on-site throughout the day tomorrow for students, faculty and staff. Extra support also will be deployed to the high school to provide any additional assistance the school may need.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020.   The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Mayor announces round of grants for Scranton businesses

SCRANTON, Pa. — Millions of dollars in grants is now available to small business owners in Scranton — two rounds of funding for small business financial recovery and an innovative wage boost grant, both funded by Scranton's ARPA plan. The first phase of applications for the first $1...
SCRANTON, PA
webbweekly.com

Connie R. Myers, 71

Connie R. Myers, 71, of South Williamsport died at her residence Oct. 24, 2022. She was born Nov. 23, 1950, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late Ray and Ruth (Bartlow) Pfirman. Connie graduated from Montoursville High School in 1968 and graduated from Lock Haven University where she received her...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times News

Lake Hauto woman reaches magic milestone

For her 16th birthday, Pauline Edwards received a bicycle from her parents. It wouldn’t take long for her to ride the two-wheeler into New York City, sometimes grabbing onto the backs of trucks as they rolled through the streets. “If my mother ever saw that she would have killed...
NESQUEHONING, PA
Newswatch 16

A life-saving donation in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Brian Witmer and Danny Gable of the Danville area have been friends for about 20 years. Witmer is a former fire chief and Danville borough council president and has been dealing with cirrhosis of the liver for nearly a decade. About a year and a half...
DANVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce Named 2022 PACP Chamber of the Year

The Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce was named the 2022 PACP Chamber of the Year at the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP) 2022 Chamber Professionals and Leadership Conference. This year’s conference was hosted by The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County. The award recognizes organization excellence and significant achievements and...

