abc27.com
The Judds to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Judds announced that “The Final Tour” will continue into 2023 with 15 additional dates, the first date being on Jan. 26, 2023, at the GIANT Center in Hershey. Many generations of Judds fans attended the first run of “The Final Tour,” bringing...
Fall festival kicks off the weekend with food and fun
LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nonstop fun and games Saturday as the Larksville Fall Festival kicked off the weekend. The borough’s Park and Recreation Center held a seasonal event with live music, vendors, and food. The event helps to raise money for the center to fund projects including playgrounds and locations for children’s activities. “To […]
Halloween trunk or treat held in Kingston
KINGSTON, Pa. — A trunk or treat in Kingston helped raise money for kids with special needs. About 200 children attended this trunk or treat, hosted by Keystone Behavior Services' 'Small Town.'. There were activities both inside and out for kids to enjoy. Vendors inside gave out candy and...
Bazaar of the Bizarre in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a bizarre event Sunday in Wilkes-Barre where hundreds of people filtered through the F.M. Kirby Center for the "Bazaar of the Bizarre.'" The event featured nearly 50 local vendors that specialize in unique items bringing the style of horror, punk rock, oddities, and tattoo culture together under one roof.
Hometown Hero game in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Special Olympics flag football team went head to head against Pennsylvania State Troopers on the field at Penn State Schuylkill. "Every athlete is different in such a great way. Everybody brings something different to the table. They play hard, and they bring...
A White Out at the Garden
HUNLOCK CREEK — Penn State football fans filled part of the Garden Drive-In on Saturday evening to watch their team go up against Minnes
skooknews.com
District XI High School Soccer Playoff Schedule
GIRLS - 1A - Schuylkill Haven vs. Palisades @ Palisades - 4:00pm. BOYS - 2A - Jim Thorpe vs. Lehighton @ Lehighton - 6:00pm. BOYS - 2A - Pine Grove vs. Saucon Valley @ Pine Grove - 6:00pm. ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tuesday, October 25th, 2022. GIRLS - 1A - Pine Grove vs....
Frances Willard parents react to Scranton consolidation plan
SCRANTON, Pa. — Parents in the Scranton School District are making their voices heard, pending the approval of the area's financial recovery plan. A meeting at West Scranton Intermediate School is scheduled for Monday, October 24, at 6:30 p.m., for parents to express their take on the consolidation plan.
skooknews.com
Volunteer Firefighters Visit Shenandoah Valley Elementary for Fire Prevention Week
As part of Fire Prevention Week local firemen and women made a visit to the Shenandoah Valley Elementary School where students from Pre-K to sixth grade were shown a film and given a presentation by firemen that dealt with safety measures should their homes be threatened by fire. The students...
skooknews.com
Special Olympics Team Schuylkill Plays Hometown Hero Game with Pennsylvania State Police
The Special Olympics Flag Football team played the members of the Pennsylvania State Police Frackville Barracks with Special Guest Travis Blankenhorn. On Saturday morning, Team Schuylkill held their 6th game of season at Penn State Schuylkill's Auxiliary Field in Schuylkill Haven. Along with the State Police, Pottsville native and current...
Willliamsport high school student dies
Williamsport, Pa. — A Wiliamsport high school student has died, according to school district officials. The district issued a release Monday afternoon, saying they had learned of the death earlier that day and would be providing support and counseling to students on Tuesday. “We are saddened to learn of the very tragic loss of one of our high school students,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student during this very difficult time, and we extend our condolences to them.” A team of grief counselors will be available on-site throughout the day tomorrow for students, faculty and staff. Extra support also will be deployed to the high school to provide any additional assistance the school may need.
Return of the general store in Northumberland County
THARPTOWN, Pa. — Walking inside Tharptown General Store and Pizzeria is almost like taking a step back in time, right down to the countertops covered in newspapers from the 1940s. That's exactly what owners Mark and Melissa Shingara were going for. Melissa's aunt came up with the idea a...
Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020. The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
Mayor announces round of grants for Scranton businesses
SCRANTON, Pa. — Millions of dollars in grants is now available to small business owners in Scranton — two rounds of funding for small business financial recovery and an innovative wage boost grant, both funded by Scranton's ARPA plan. The first phase of applications for the first $1...
webbweekly.com
Connie R. Myers, 71
Connie R. Myers, 71, of South Williamsport died at her residence Oct. 24, 2022. She was born Nov. 23, 1950, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late Ray and Ruth (Bartlow) Pfirman. Connie graduated from Montoursville High School in 1968 and graduated from Lock Haven University where she received her...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 24th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------ These obituaries are being brought to by Anthony Urban Law Offices. P.C.
AWSOM Pet of the Week - Charlie
This week's featured animal from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a dog named Charlie. Charlie is a 10-year-old, adult Beagle Terrier mix.
Times News
Lake Hauto woman reaches magic milestone
For her 16th birthday, Pauline Edwards received a bicycle from her parents. It wouldn’t take long for her to ride the two-wheeler into New York City, sometimes grabbing onto the backs of trucks as they rolled through the streets. “If my mother ever saw that she would have killed...
A life-saving donation in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Brian Witmer and Danny Gable of the Danville area have been friends for about 20 years. Witmer is a former fire chief and Danville borough council president and has been dealing with cirrhosis of the liver for nearly a decade. About a year and a half...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce Named 2022 PACP Chamber of the Year
The Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce was named the 2022 PACP Chamber of the Year at the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP) 2022 Chamber Professionals and Leadership Conference. This year’s conference was hosted by The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County. The award recognizes organization excellence and significant achievements and...
