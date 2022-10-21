ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Daina Bishop
3d ago

Omg I know this young man… He was a beautiful person and definitely not into anything in the streets. Just a kind soul . He will be missed .

Satyra Holland
3d ago

This is so sad. But this is no better than killing that 10 year old girl she was innocent. And him being a good person and taking her home got him killed the wrong person he was innocent. Sad all around 😔

Shirley Carter
3d ago

My heart is torn because he was helping and doing what the Lord allowed him to do prayers for you and you're family during this difficult time. I've heard nothing but good things about this young man. My niece is fighting for her life as we have been praying and asking God for justice because he definitely didn't deserve this may his beautiful soul continue to rest in paradise....

