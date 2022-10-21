Read full article on original website
GM Stock Value Up 6 Percent During Week Of October 17 – October 21, 2022
The value of GM stock rose during the week of October 17th to October 21st, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $35.00 per share, representing an increase of $2.11 per share, or 6.42 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $32.89.
2024 Chevy Silverado EV WT Will Initially Be Offered With These Two Colors
Making its debut early this year, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is a watershed moment for the Silverado nameplate, introducing an all-new, all-electric variant of the highly popular pickup. Now, as production nears, the first units of the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV units will notably be available in one of just two colors.
Chevrolet Korea Sales Up 4 Percent In September 2022
Chevrolet Korea sales increased four percent to 4,012 units in September 2022 compared to September 2021 results. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales decreased 100 percent to 0 units. Chevrolet Colorado sales decreased 69.26 percent to 178 units. Chevrolet Equinox sales totaled 120 units. Chevrolet Malibu...
Chevy Colorado Discount Offers $750 Off In October 2022
In October 2022, a Chevy Colorado discount offers $750 off the 2022 Colorado. A $1,000 accessory allowance continues as part of Chevy Truck Season in October. Eligible GM and associated accessories include sport bar, bedliner, tubular nudge bar, assist steps, wheels, and more. In addition, a national lease is available...
Cadillac Escalade Sales Dominate With 55 Percent Segment Share During Q3 2022
ESCALADE -2.19% 6,111 6,248 -6.93% 17,938 19,274. In Canada, Cadillac Escalade deliveries totaled 722 units in Q3 2022, a decrease of about 21 percent compared to 913 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the year, Escalade sales decreased about 6 percent to 2,073 units. MODEL...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali: High Class Capabilities
The GMC Sierra HD range, which consists of the Sierra 2500 HD and Sierra 3500 HD, is receiving a major refresh for the 2024 model year. Announced earlier this month, the updates incorporate a new front fascia, new tail lamps, an overhauled interior, along with noteworthy powertrain and capability upgrades. Today, we’re taking a closer look at the 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali in the following GM Authority spotlight.
Poll: How Long Have You Been Waiting For Your GM Vehicle?
It’s no secret that automotive production has been hit hard by supply chain issues, with some customers waiting a very long time indeed to park their new ride in their driveway. Now, we want to know – how long have you been waiting for your GM vehicle?. Obviously,...
2023 Chevy Equinox Gets New Harvest Bronze Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Equinox adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Sterling Gray Metallic, and Harvest Bronze Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Bronze hue. Assigned RPO code GXN and touch-up paint code WA-135H, Harvest Bronze Metallic is one of eight exterior colors...
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Configurator Now Live
The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is now available to spec on Chevrolet’s website via the official 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 configurator. The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06’s main party piece is the naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine, which is rated at a maximum of 670 horsepower 8,400 rpm and 460 pound-feet of torque at 6,300 rpm. The V8 can spin up to a redline of 8,600 rpm. Output is routed to the rear axle by way of the GM 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Chevrolet To Sponsor The Big Brother Brazil Reality Show
General Motors announced that Chevrolet will sponsor the next edition of the popular reality show Big Brother Brasil (BBB), one of the most successful and highest-rated television programs in the South American country. Chevrolet will be one of the main sponsors of the 23rd edition of reality show Big Brother...
Check Out The Cadillac Celestiq Mist Design Inspiration
Customers have no shortage of options when it comes to customizing the all-new 2024 Cadillac Celestiq. However, with so many bespoke details to pour through, it can be a challenge to get started. With that in mind, Cadillac is offering a variety of design themes to provide some inspiration, including a theme called Mist, as featured here.
Ringbrothers To Unveil K5 Chevy Blazer, Camaro And Loadmaster Builds At SEMA 2022
The Ringbrothers are known for their no-expense-spared, over-the-top vehicle builds. Brothers Jim and Mike Ring have built some of the most unique and truly awe-inspiring custom vehicles, including a bespoke two-door fastback coupe know as the Cadillac Madam V, a K5 Chevy Blazer bought at auction by the rapper Future, and a custom Chevy Camaro known as “The Grinch”, to name just a few examples. For their next projects, the Ringbrothers have teased a K5 Chevy Blazer, a 1969 Chevy Camaro, and a 1948 Chevy Loadmaster ahead of their reveals at SEMA 2022.
GM Makes Argument For Offering Both Chevy Trax And Trailblazer
GM unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax earlier this month, debuting a fresh entry-level vehicle for the small crossover segment. Notably, the new Chevy Trax will hit the ground running alongside another small Chevy crossover, namely the Chevy Trailblazer, which could lead some to believe that these two models may trip over one another when it comes to sales. However, GM has a counter argument to that prediction.
White House Announces $2.8B For U.S. EV Battery Material Projects
In an attempt to continue supporting EV production, the White House recently announced that it will award $2.8 billion in grants to boost U.S. domestic mineral production and manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries. This grant will be distributed among 20 manufacturing and processing companies across 12 different states. President Biden...
GM Working On Future Buick Envision Electric: Exclusive
GM is diving head first into the rapidly growing EV market, with plans to launch 30 new EVs globally by 2025. In order to facilitate this, each General Motors brand will field its own electric vehicles, with Buick being no exception. In fact, GM Authority has now exclusively learned that GM is activity working on a Buick Envision electric vehicle (EV).
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition Still Coming
Earlier this month, GM Authority was the first to report that GM would offer the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition, an even-more capable variant of the all-new third-generation 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X pickup. Now, GM Authority is reporting that the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition is still on the way, and is set to include a number of important upgrades over the standard 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X.
GM Working On 2024 Cadillac CT5 Refresh: Exclusive
The Cadillac CT5 has soldiered on with relatively small changes and updates since originally launching for the 2020 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that GM is currently working on a Cadillac CT5 refresh for the 2024 model year. Here are our exclusive details. This CT5 mid-cycle refresh will...
Here Are The 2023 Chevy Equinox Towing Capacities
The 2023 Chevy Equinox is the sixth model year of the current third-generation compact crossover, and introduces a few changes and updates compared to the fully refreshed 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority is breaking down Chevy Equinox towing capacities. To begin, we’re going to review the powertrain options. One...
2023 Chevy Bolt EV Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EV adds one new exterior color to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of seven exterior colors offered on the all-electric subcompact crossover, which include:
