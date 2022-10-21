The Ringbrothers are known for their no-expense-spared, over-the-top vehicle builds. Brothers Jim and Mike Ring have built some of the most unique and truly awe-inspiring custom vehicles, including a bespoke two-door fastback coupe know as the Cadillac Madam V, a K5 Chevy Blazer bought at auction by the rapper Future, and a custom Chevy Camaro known as “The Grinch”, to name just a few examples. For their next projects, the Ringbrothers have teased a K5 Chevy Blazer, a 1969 Chevy Camaro, and a 1948 Chevy Loadmaster ahead of their reveals at SEMA 2022.

2 DAYS AGO