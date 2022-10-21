As part of her case against former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children, New York Attorney General Letitia James sought a state court on Thursday to prevent the Trump Organization from shifting assets and continuing what she claims is a decade-long scam. "In short, there is every cause to suspect that the Defendants would continue to engage in identical fraudulent activity right up to trial unless checked by order of this Court," James said in an application for a preliminary injunction filed Thursday.

