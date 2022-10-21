ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Police Chief Talks School Safety

The Ocean City district has a total of about 1,200 students at the high school, intermediate school and primary school. All of the schools are different based on the varied ages of the students, but they all have one thing in common: a major school safety strategy and a comprehensive plan if something were to happen.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Halloween Parade Offers Plenty of Chills, Thrills

The streets of Sea Isle City turned awfully scary when darkness descended Friday night. All sorts of frightening creatures – ghosts, ghouls, goblins and the like – took over the town and there was nothing anyone could do about it. Except laugh. To the delight of hundreds of...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

59th Street Fishing Pier Bulkhead Repairs Nearing Completion

Sea Isle City’s quaint wooden fishing pier overlooking the bay at the end of 59th Street will reopen to the public in the next few weeks following repairs to a bulkhead that protects the surrounding neighborhood from flooding. The city awarded a nearly $70,000 contract last April to Albert...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
WHYY

A pro pickleball tournament heads to the Jersey Shore next year

Professional pickleball players will gather at the Jersey Shore next year for a major tournament. The sport, which has surged in popularity in recent years, uses a shortened, tennis-style court with rackets smaller than those used for tennis. The pickleballs themselves are similar to wiffleball, but a bit harder and larger. The sport has been expanding over the past few years and is increasingly popular at the Jersey Shore.
AVALON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Medford couple publishes first book together

Jenny and Greg Miller first met in 2017 during a Hollywood audition while both trying to find their way in show business. The Medford Township husband and wife instead found chemistry both on and off the page, striking up a relationship soon after meeting. Five years later, they have two kids and are eagerly awaiting the release of their co-written first book, “Age of Atheria,” a young adult fantasy novel that comes out this November.
MEDFORD, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Former Nino’s Restaurant sold to a Local Wildwood Restaurateur

The former Nino’s restaurant at Magnolia and the boardwalk, which was once the famous Groff’s Restaurant, has been sold to Santorini’s Restaurant!. According to public notice the property was purchased for $500,000 to 423 E Magnolia LLC. We see the name Florian Furxhiu attached to the transfer;...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Former NJ Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching Students

A former New Jersey high school teacher and TV sports anchor is accused of inappropriately touching girls at the school and making sexually suggestive comments. Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, was the sports anchor at WMGM-TV for years until the station closed its news department at the end of 2014. He then became a television and media production teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT) in Mays Landing, New Jersey.
GALLOWAY, NJ
NJ.com

2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash

Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Avian influenza confirmed in New Jersey backyard flock

N.J. -- It has been confirmed that a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case was found in an Ocean County backyard flock (non-poultry). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners. HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species. According to the U.S....
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Fatal Hit And Run In Ocean County Under Probe

TOMS RIVER – Township police and Ocean County authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run that took place in the wee hours of the morning. The incident left a 28-year-old woman dead. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitch Little...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

