This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Irmo’s community garden called 'Green Iceberg' is blooming
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo's community garden, called Green Iceberg ,is still growing, with some plants still getting bigger through the fall and winter seasons. Flowers, sweet potatoes and butterflies are just a few of the things you’ll see in the garden. It’s a peaceful escape behind the Friarsgate...
'You gotta count your blessings': Orangeburg County cotton farmer optimistic despite losses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Historically, cotton has been one of South Carolina's major cash crops. It continues to be a big seller for farmers in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. However, damage resulting from Hurricane Ian has farmers on edge about this season. “Starting before the hurricane, I would have...
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
South Carolina is a state that's full of charm. From the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure South Carolina has a lot of options.
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
This Amish Restaurant Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of South Carolina
If you're ever craving home-cooked comfort food, there is no better place to find it than at Miller's Bread Basket. This cafeteria style Amish-Mennonite restaurant is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings. Keep reading to learn more.
'We’re ready, everyone sees it': More development on Columbia's North Main corridor
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Dana Myers opened Main Street Bakery on North Main street in 2010, the area looked completely different. "There was like two lanes of traffic, traffic wasn’t as busy as it is now," said Myers. According to North Columbia Business Association, at least three new...
coladaily.com
Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair
Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
Early Christmas preparations underway in the City of Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The holiday season is already on the horizon in the City of Orangeburg. Utility crews are at work this week installing Christmas displays at the Edisto Memorial Gardens. Bamberg residents Tina and Rich Latronica visit the gardens every week. “Pretty much check it all out,...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
The Taste of Orangeburg bonds the community through food
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg’s Downtown Revitalization Association held its annual Taste of Orangeburg on Sunday to highlight restaurants in the area. Restaurants served small portions of their food in exchange for tokens eventgoers purchased from the association. Some of the foods on the menu included:. "Shrimp and grits,...
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
abccolumbia.com
The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October. According to the event calendar, there are two dates, Saturday, October 22 and October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. State Museum officials announced the spooky shows are for kids aged 3-12, those in...
WLTX.com
Historic West Columbia manufacturing building will soon become 'Colite City'
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new development project aims to bring new life to a historic building in West Columbia. The former home of the Colonial-Hites Manufacturing Plant has been vacant for years. But now there are plans to take that former site and transform it into what its new developers call, "Colite City." That's the vision of the real estate development company Jams & Stark.
gsabusiness.com
Ready-to-eat sandwich brand breaks ground at $39M Greenwood facility
A company known for its sandwiches and other “delicious eats for people on the go” broke ground at its new facility in Greenwood County on Tuesday morning. Greenwood County’s newest industrial partner, E.A. Sween Co., will be in the North Greenwood Industrial Park, according to a news release.
Your chance at fun! PAW Patrol Live: Family Fun Sweepstakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — WLTX is partnering with PAW Patrol Live! to give five lucky winners a chance to each win a Family Fun Pack of four tickets to see PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure at the Colonial Life Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. One...
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Mashed compiled a list of the best nachos around the country, including this unique snack served in South Carolina.
Thousands descend upon Columbia for State Fair, South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many searching for parking and tailgating spots in Columbia had a tough time on Saturday as two major events - South Carolina gameday and the SC State Fair - unfolded mere yards from one another. And many just found themselves sitting in traffic. "It's a Saturday...
Students: If you can find X and know the whys of science and math, there's a competition for you
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you good at science and math? Can you answer these middle school first-round level sample questions?. What is the term for the point on a stem at which a leaf is attached?. What is the total surface area of a rectangular box having edge lengths...
nationalfisherman.com
Lowcountry Boil: The South’s Most Debated Dish
"Seriously, dude. Who the hell puts crab in a Lowcountry boil?!" I'm sitting on the back deck of the Pour House in Charleston, SC, eavesdropping as the guys in front of me get into it. Onion, no onion. Beer, no beer. Good-humor insults of one's upbringing ensue. The thing is,...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
