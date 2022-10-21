ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapin, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Irmo’s community garden called 'Green Iceberg' is blooming

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo's community garden, called Green Iceberg ,is still growing, with some plants still getting bigger through the fall and winter seasons. Flowers, sweet potatoes and butterflies are just a few of the things you’ll see in the garden. It’s a peaceful escape behind the Friarsgate...
IRMO, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
coladaily.com

Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair

Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

The Taste of Orangeburg bonds the community through food

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg’s Downtown Revitalization Association held its annual Taste of Orangeburg on Sunday to highlight restaurants in the area. Restaurants served small portions of their food in exchange for tokens eventgoers purchased from the association. Some of the foods on the menu included:. "Shrimp and grits,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October. According to the event calendar, there are two dates, Saturday, October 22 and October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. State Museum officials announced the spooky shows are for kids aged 3-12, those in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Historic West Columbia manufacturing building will soon become 'Colite City'

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new development project aims to bring new life to a historic building in West Columbia. The former home of the Colonial-Hites Manufacturing Plant has been vacant for years. But now there are plans to take that former site and transform it into what its new developers call, "Colite City." That's the vision of the real estate development company Jams & Stark.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina

- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
YORK, SC
nationalfisherman.com

Lowcountry Boil: The South’s Most Debated Dish

"Seriously, dude. Who the hell puts crab in a Lowcountry boil?!" I'm sitting on the back deck of the Pour House in Charleston, SC, eavesdropping as the guys in front of me get into it. Onion, no onion. Beer, no beer. Good-humor insults of one's upbringing ensue. The thing is,...
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy