humboldtsports.com
Warriors overcome adversity, edge much-improved Loggers
One night after St. Bernard’s edged Fortuna in a game that went down to the wire, the Del Norte Warriors held on for a 21-14 win over Eureka at Albee Stadium on Saturday night in a game that was far more competitive than most fans would have anticipated. Indeed,...
humboldtsports.com
SOCCER ROUNDUP — Arcata boys inch closer; St. Bernard’s girls clinch co-championship
The Arcata boys took a big step toward a first league title in seven years with a 4-1 win at Del Norte on Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Tigers improved to 8-0-2 with two games remaining, while their closest challengers, the Eureka Loggers, have two more ties and are 7-0-4 with one game remaining.
humboldtsports.com
Maples shines as Eureka girls remain perfect in the Big 4
The Eureka Loggers moved within one win of completing a perfect league campaign in girls soccer with a 4-1 win at Fortuna on Saturday. The Big 4 champs improved to 8-0 and can close out an unblemished league run with a victory over Arcata on senior night at Albee Stadium on Wednesday.
humboldtsports.com
Panthers hitting their stride, beat their rivals again
The Panthers are building momentum at an opportune time and playing their best soccer of the season as the playoffs approach. More importantly, a 4-1 win over Arcata on Saturday was the McKinleyville girls’ second victory over their biggest rivals this season. “It feels good to win the series...
humboldtsports.com
College basketball returns, as Corsairs and Jacks get set to scrimmage
By Ray Hamill — The local college basketball season is just around the corner and fans will have a chance to check out both the College of the Redwoods and Cal Poly Humboldt men’s teams when they scrimmage on Saturday night (Oct. 22). The preseason scrimmage will take...
humboldtsports.com
Tigers rally in the second half, keep Little 4 hopes alive
The defending champions are not going to give up their title easily. On Friday night, at McKinleyville High School, the Arcata Tigers rallied in the second half to beat the Hoopa Warriors 21-16, leaving both teams tied for second in the Little 4 standings and still with a shot at the title.
humboldtsports.com
Panthers end long championship drought with shutout win
The Panthers ended a long championship drought on the football field on Saturday, guaranteeing themselves at least a share of the Little 4 with their fourth straight victory. And they did it in style, with their defense holding on late for the shutout in a 34-0 victory at Ferndale. “It’s...
humboldtsports.com
Defense dominates as Cubs keep their league hopes alive
The South Fork Cubs improved to 5-1 in eight-man football with a 30-6 win over Upper Lake on Homecoming night in Miranda on Friday. The home team scored a touchdown in each of the four quarters to gradually pull away, but it was the Cubs defense that really set the tone all night.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: To Get Through the Lean Times, This Biologist Turned Himself Into a High-End Bladesmith
There is never going to be a shortage of makers in Humboldt County. There has always been a lot of value in the arts and crafts community at large. Jason Lopiccolo, 38, is a full-time biologist and part-time high-end knife maker. At his day job for The Watershed Stewards Program, Lopiccolo is writing, analyzing data and helping onboard young scientists for a 10-and-a-half month program at various California sites.
KTVU FOX 2
4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:09 p.m.] Seventeen-Year-Old Fatally Shot in Willow Creek Early This Morning
The seventeen-year-old was confirmed deceased at approximately 4:15 a.m., according to the scanner. Please note: This reporter is a friend of the deceased’s family. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. To you political obsessives who haunt RHBB: this is a homicide...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Finally Feeling Like Fall!
Cooler and windier weather is welcoming us into the weekend. We have a few showers rolling around the mountains, which should dissipate as the evening progresses. Wind will be sticking around for some this evening, but also calming a little. These northerly winds have increased our fire danger, which means use caution when doing anything that may cause a spark. Tonight will be a cool one as lows dip into the mid-upper 40s. If there is enough of a north breeze, some places such as Redding could see the down sloping effect, warming the low temperature by a few degrees. Something to keep an eye on, but open those windows and enjoy!! For the higher elevations in Trinity County there is a hard freeze warning for the south side where lows are expected to be in the upper 20s for some while a freeze warning will go into effect for the north side where lows will be around 30 degrees. Each of these will last from 1am to 9am on Sunday.
kymkemp.com
4.2 4.1 Earthquake Shakes Humboldt
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Gas hasn’t been 2.39 since the 90s you must live out of California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Big Cache of Firearms Found This Morning After Eureka Police Serve Warrant at Home of McKinleyville Man, Cops Say
On October 24, 2022 at about 7:15 a.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department, with the assistance from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and HCSO K9 Yahtzee, served a search warrant at a residence on the 1000 block of Hiller Road in McKinleyville. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into 47-year-old Jed Vandanplas of McKinleyville for illegal firearms and narcotics.
kymkemp.com
Former Eureka Woman Arrested for Murder in Los Angeles
A former Eureka woman has been arrested for murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. In May of 2017, she was arrested for being involved in multiple hit and run collisions in Eureka. Then in December of 2017, she was arrested for leading Colorado State Troopers on a breakneck chase through three Colorado counties in a stolen van.
North Coast Journal
One Arrested After Fatal Willow Creek Shooting
A suspect is in custody after a shooting death in Willow Creek before dawn this morning. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to at report of a gunshot victim in the 500 block of State Route 96, and arrived to find a dead man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Man killed in Outlets at Tejon crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man ejected and killed in a car crash at the Outlets at Tejon Wednesday morning has been identified as Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, Calif., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Reardon was driving a Tesla southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:55 […]
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Female, Allege Connection With Snapchat Threats
This information came from the Fortuna Police Department’s Facebook page. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at approximately 7:00 P.M., Fortuna Police received a report from school officials of a threat to students at Fortuna Union High School. The initial threat was received via Snapchat, and specifically stated that a shooting would occur at Fortuna Union High School on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:45 P.M. An additional threat was also received via Snapchat threatening the Eel River Community School campus in Fortuna.
kymkemp.com
Warrant for the Wrong Parcel Leads to Parents of Infant Being Held Up at Gunpoint, They Allege
A couple with an infant allege that they were held at gunpoint near Alderpoint in the 4000 block of Rancho Sequoia Drive after the Humboldt County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) mistook their home for a neighbor’s two days ago. According to the couple who prefer to go by John...
