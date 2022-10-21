ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Summit School District receives $750,000 grant for new after-school programming initiative that plans to start next year

By Eili Wright
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Summit Daily News

Eagle County looks at raising pay

The valley’s employee shortage is leading to public and private organizations boosting their pay scales. Eagle County is one of those organizations. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently heard requests for pay increases for both starting and current employees. The county’s ECO Transit system remains six seasonal drivers...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Paul Olson: A SMART idea for better law enforcement and public health￼

On June 11, a Boulder man called 911 because his vehicle was inoperable in the town of Silver Plume. He ended up being shot by Clear County deputies in what appears to be an extreme overreaction by officers to someone having a mental health crisis. If a mental health professional had been with the officers, it is very likely there would not have been a death.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

CMC Sustainability Club hosts annual fundraiser

The Sustainability Club at Colorado Mountain College will host a fundraiser at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at The Pad, 491 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne. At the event, guests can enjoy a dog Halloween contest, raffle, obstacle course, snacks, drinks and music. Money raised at the event will go toward the Sustainability Club and the Summit County Animal Shelter.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Human-bear conflicts spike in Summit County as August, September totals double last year’s reports

Human-bear interactions have increased in Area 9, which includes Summit County, according to a new report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Rachael Gonzales, public information officer with Parks and Wildlife, said human-bear conflict reports in Summit County doubled when comparing combined August and September totals from 2021 to 2022, a rise from 12 to 24 respectively. When looking at the same time frame, 1,571 bear conflicts were reported across the state. Parks and Wildlife officials say that’s a significant increase from 2021, when there were only 887 statewide.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Girls on the Run of Western Colorado to host celebratory 5K run in Frisco

Girls on the Run of Western Colorado will host a Frisco 5-kilometer run and walk on Nov. 12 at Summit Middle School. Girls on the Run Western Colorado is a physical activity-based program that strives to develop youth in a positive light via running games and discussion to teach life skills to girls in third through eighth grade.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

3rd annual community coat drive scheduled for last week of October

Summit County’s third annual coat drive will be held for three days during the last week of October. From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 24 to Wednesday, Oct. 26, donations of adult and children’s winter coats will be accepted at either NestSeeker’s Real Estate office in Breckenridge or at Title Company of the Rockies in Frisco.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

As part of a final push toward Election Day, Summit County campaigns receive thousands of dollars

As election season is nearing completion, candidates are continuing to collect contributions from supporters in order to finish the race to Election Day. In the race for Summit County sheriff, the two candidates — incumbent Jaime FitzSimons and challenger Chris Scherr — have raised a combined total of more than $40,000 since late July, according to disclosures filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

This week in history Oct. 21, 1922: Hunting brings little, but at least mining is to resume

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 21, 1922. The Wellington to start in full force at mine next week. Wellington Mines Co. Manager R.M. Henderson announced that the mine will start full blast next week. The compressor will start to work and men will be put to work, breaking ore at once to have sufficient reserve to keep the mill running steadily.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Ask Eartha: What should I do with my Halloween pumpkins?

I left my Halloween pumpkin outside overnight and now it’s a rotting mess, and not in the charmingly spooky kind of way. I already compost my food scraps, but can I compost my pumpkin, too?. It is officially spooky season and, while gross, scary things are a staple of...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Owner of Frisco Thrift and Treasure opens a new store just a block away

Summit local, Leslie Newcomer, is now the owner of not one, but two thrift stores in Frisco. Frisco Thrift and Treasure was a business Newcomer began six years ago. As time passed, Newcomer’s inventory grew tenfold, which meant she had two choices: buy another storage unit or open another store.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Colorado comes to a close

This weekend wrapped up Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and meteorologists are urging the public to freshen up their knowledge on how to handle severe winter weather. “Over the course of the past week, we have discussed topics ranging from travel to windshields and hypothermia,” Jeff Colton, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said. “We discussed the difference between watches and warnings, and we also discussed avalanches and avalanche safety, especially for those who would like to venture out into the backcountry.”
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

After five months, Coyne Valley Road is open again. But some Breckenridge businesses are still rebounding from lost revenue during the extended closure.

In March, the town of Breckenridge announced that part of Coyne Valley Road would be closed for about five months. This meant folks had to take a detour south to Valley Brook Street, then turn back north onto Airport Road if they wanted to access some businesses or the recycling center.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

