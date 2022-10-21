Summit School District receives $750,000 grant for new after-school programming initiative that plans to start next year

Read full article on original website
Eagle County looks at raising pay
The valley’s employee shortage is leading to public and private organizations boosting their pay scales. Eagle County is one of those organizations. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently heard requests for pay increases for both starting and current employees. The county’s ECO Transit system remains six seasonal drivers...
Opinion | Paul Olson: A SMART idea for better law enforcement and public health￼
On June 11, a Boulder man called 911 because his vehicle was inoperable in the town of Silver Plume. He ended up being shot by Clear County deputies in what appears to be an extreme overreaction by officers to someone having a mental health crisis. If a mental health professional had been with the officers, it is very likely there would not have been a death.
CMC Sustainability Club hosts annual fundraiser
The Sustainability Club at Colorado Mountain College will host a fundraiser at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at The Pad, 491 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne. At the event, guests can enjoy a dog Halloween contest, raffle, obstacle course, snacks, drinks and music. Money raised at the event will go toward the Sustainability Club and the Summit County Animal Shelter.
Human-bear conflicts spike in Summit County as August, September totals double last year’s reports
Human-bear interactions have increased in Area 9, which includes Summit County, according to a new report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Rachael Gonzales, public information officer with Parks and Wildlife, said human-bear conflict reports in Summit County doubled when comparing combined August and September totals from 2021 to 2022, a rise from 12 to 24 respectively. When looking at the same time frame, 1,571 bear conflicts were reported across the state. Parks and Wildlife officials say that’s a significant increase from 2021, when there were only 887 statewide.
Letter to the Editor: I’m happy people are working toward opening a fire station in Silverthorne
I went to the Silverthorne town meeting, and I am happy that people are excited about working with our mayor, town council, fire department and emergency personnel to get back something we need but have lost. I have not understood why our town and county founders realized decades ago that...
Girls on the Run of Western Colorado to host celebratory 5K run in Frisco
Girls on the Run of Western Colorado will host a Frisco 5-kilometer run and walk on Nov. 12 at Summit Middle School. Girls on the Run Western Colorado is a physical activity-based program that strives to develop youth in a positive light via running games and discussion to teach life skills to girls in third through eighth grade.
365Health to offer free and affordable health screenings at health fair on Nov. 6
Formerly known as 9Health Fair, 365Health will be hosting a health fair on Nov. 6 in Frisco. 365Health is a nonprofit that helps to provide affordable and accessible health options. Operating at over 25 locations across Colorado, the 365Health fair will be coming to Frisco on Sunday, Nov. 6 from...
3rd annual community coat drive scheduled for last week of October
Summit County’s third annual coat drive will be held for three days during the last week of October. From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 24 to Wednesday, Oct. 26, donations of adult and children’s winter coats will be accepted at either NestSeeker’s Real Estate office in Breckenridge or at Title Company of the Rockies in Frisco.
As part of a final push toward Election Day, Summit County campaigns receive thousands of dollars
As election season is nearing completion, candidates are continuing to collect contributions from supporters in order to finish the race to Election Day. In the race for Summit County sheriff, the two candidates — incumbent Jaime FitzSimons and challenger Chris Scherr — have raised a combined total of more than $40,000 since late July, according to disclosures filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
Summit Middle School boys cross-country team wins state for the first time in school history
Editor’s note: Cody Jones is an assistant coach for the Summit Middle School cross-country team. For the first time in Summit Middle School history, the Summit boys cross-country team won the Colorado Middle School State Cross-Country Championships, which was held Saturday, Oct. 22, at Fehringer Ranch Park in Denver.
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Snow is in the forecast and ski resort openings
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. 1st big snow in Summit County expected this weekend. Summit County is expected to get several inches over the course of Oct 23-24, marking the first big snow to hit the community since the spring.
Summit County ski areas get up to 8 inches of snow following first significant winter storm of the year; more snow expected to follow
As skiers, snowboarders and other snow enthusiasts gathered at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area for its opening day, a snow storm brought several inches of snow to kick off the first sizable snow storm of the water year in Summit County. In Breckenridge, about 7 inches was recorded over the course...
This week in history Oct. 21, 1922: Hunting brings little, but at least mining is to resume
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 21, 1922. The Wellington to start in full force at mine next week. Wellington Mines Co. Manager R.M. Henderson announced that the mine will start full blast next week. The compressor will start to work and men will be put to work, breaking ore at once to have sufficient reserve to keep the mill running steadily.
Ask Eartha: What should I do with my Halloween pumpkins?
I left my Halloween pumpkin outside overnight and now it’s a rotting mess, and not in the charmingly spooky kind of way. I already compost my food scraps, but can I compost my pumpkin, too?. It is officially spooky season and, while gross, scary things are a staple of...
Owner of Frisco Thrift and Treasure opens a new store just a block away
Summit local, Leslie Newcomer, is now the owner of not one, but two thrift stores in Frisco. Frisco Thrift and Treasure was a business Newcomer began six years ago. As time passed, Newcomer’s inventory grew tenfold, which meant she had two choices: buy another storage unit or open another store.
Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Colorado comes to a close
This weekend wrapped up Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and meteorologists are urging the public to freshen up their knowledge on how to handle severe winter weather. “Over the course of the past week, we have discussed topics ranging from travel to windshields and hypothermia,” Jeff Colton, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said. “We discussed the difference between watches and warnings, and we also discussed avalanches and avalanche safety, especially for those who would like to venture out into the backcountry.”
After five months, Coyne Valley Road is open again. But some Breckenridge businesses are still rebounding from lost revenue during the extended closure.
In March, the town of Breckenridge announced that part of Coyne Valley Road would be closed for about five months. This meant folks had to take a detour south to Valley Brook Street, then turn back north onto Airport Road if they wanted to access some businesses or the recycling center.
