Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?
America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
Remembering the deadly blizzard that struck Colorado 25 years ago
Monday marks the 25th anniversary of an epic blizzard that had parts of Colorado and the Denver metro area in a deadly grip for three days in 1997.
Voice of the consumer: Hearing aids can now be bought over the counter
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In an historic move, hearing aids are now available to purchase over the counter without a prescription. Hearing loss is the third-most-chronic health condition in older adults. Experts estimate the devices could help about 30 million Americans. The Food and Drug Administration issued the ruling in August, allowing adults with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy hearing aids directly from stores or online.
These are the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Colorado’s Denver Metro Area
Can you believe that Colorado is the number one state in the nation for car thefts? It seems rather unbelievable, but it is true. Thousands of vehicles are stolen every month in the state of Colorado, with both Denver and Aurora leading the way. According to KDVR, data from July...
Airbnb offering hosts a new solution for unauthorized parties
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Airbnb hosts who don’t want a party thrown at their home are able to get a free noise detector device. The company is teaming up with Swedish tech company Minut and facilitating noise senors to any hosts who want them. This will help hosts prevent and detect issues at their homes before they start.
Rainbow fentanyl found in Colorado recently, CSPD shares Halloween safety tips
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Halloween is exactly one week from Monday, and the rise in fentanyl cases leaves many parents concerned about what may be in their kids candy. Rainbow fentanyl, which looks a lot like candy, has been found in Colorado. KKTV 11 News Reporter Alexa Belcastro spoke with Colorado Springs Police on what you should look out for this Halloween.
EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
Colorado braces for its first major snow system of the season
DENVER — The first significant snow event of the season will arrive in Colorado this weekend. The strong storm will bring snow to Colorado's mountains and higher elevations starting Saturday night. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Saturday night into Monday morning, with gusts up to 50...
Wildfire that forced evacuations in Colorado possibly caused by humans
The Sweetwater fire in unincorporated El Paso County is 75% contained, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 2:20 p.m. Saturday and had burned 346 acres near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, with flames reaching the north end of the parking lot behind the grandstands of the raceway. Authorities evacuated people living in that area, but by Saturday evening, residents were allowed to return to their homes. Deputies have said they believe the fire was human caused, possibly by people who were shooting at a firing range.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
WATCH: Felony charge against Colorado State Senator Pete Lee dismissed
Deputies said that a note referencing a bomb threat was found in a restroom at Palmer Ridge High School at around 1 p.m. on Thursday. Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. Updated: 21 hours ago. Mandy captured...
Live Updates: 6-10 inches of snow possible in mountains as storm moves in
A colder and wetter weather pattern begins Sunday as a strong cold front passes through Colorado. Six to ten inches of snow is likely for the mountains.
Hunter shoots himself while fighting off grizzly bear attack in Wyoming
A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming - the second such attack in a week's time, officials said. Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, was taken to the University of Utah Health hospital for treatment after the encounter...
[PHOTOS] First significant snowstorm of the season arrives in Colorado
A wintry scene is playing out in some areas around Colorado, as a dynamic storm system that is expected to bring the first significant snowfall of the season moves through the state. According to the NWS, snowfall could continue throughout the day on Sunday and into Monday morning, potentially dumping...
Haunted houses in Southern Colorado
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Looking for a frightfully good time this Halloween? Look no further. Here you’ll find a comprehensive list of spooky spectacles in Southern Colorado. Colorado Springs Fear Complex – 2220 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 The Haunted Mines has moved into the Fear Complex, Colorado Springs’ newest and largest haunted attraction. […]
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Here’s how much snow fell in the mountains this weekend
The first significant snowfall of the season for Colorado happened over the weekend.
According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado
Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
EVACUATE NOW: Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuation in Colorado
Update: Officials have announced that the fire has reached 75 percent containment and all evacuations have been lifted. Mandatory evacuations are underway near Pikes Peak International Raceway in Hanover on Saturday, due to a new wildfire. The fire, named the Sweet Water Fire, sparked at around 1 PM, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials estimate that fire has grown to be around 75 acres wide, and at...
What’s Up With All The Military Aircraft Flying Over Colorado?
I do not know a whole lot about military aircraft, but what I do know is that it seems as if there has been an uptick in sightings in Northern Colorado in the past few days. I do not consider myself a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday type of person by any means. So I am not worried about the aircraft, but I do feel like it is a bit out of the ordinary to see posts on numerous sightings since Saturday.
