Colorado State

99.9 KEKB

Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?

America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Voice of the consumer: Hearing aids can now be bought over the counter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In an historic move, hearing aids are now available to purchase over the counter without a prescription. Hearing loss is the third-most-chronic health condition in older adults. Experts estimate the devices could help about 30 million Americans. The Food and Drug Administration issued the ruling in August, allowing adults with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy hearing aids directly from stores or online.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Airbnb offering hosts a new solution for unauthorized parties

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Airbnb hosts who don’t want a party thrown at their home are able to get a free noise detector device. The company is teaming up with Swedish tech company Minut and facilitating noise senors to any hosts who want them. This will help hosts prevent and detect issues at their homes before they start.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Rainbow fentanyl found in Colorado recently, CSPD shares Halloween safety tips

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Halloween is exactly one week from Monday, and the rise in fentanyl cases leaves many parents concerned about what may be in their kids candy. Rainbow fentanyl, which looks a lot like candy, has been found in Colorado. KKTV 11 News Reporter Alexa Belcastro spoke with Colorado Springs Police on what you should look out for this Halloween.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure

The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado braces for its first major snow system of the season

DENVER — The first significant snow event of the season will arrive in Colorado this weekend. The strong storm will bring snow to Colorado's mountains and higher elevations starting Saturday night. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Saturday night into Monday morning, with gusts up to 50...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire that forced evacuations in Colorado possibly caused by humans

The Sweetwater fire in unincorporated El Paso County is 75% contained, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 2:20 p.m. Saturday and had burned 346 acres near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, with flames reaching the north end of the parking lot behind the grandstands of the raceway. Authorities evacuated people living in that area, but by Saturday evening, residents were allowed to return to their homes. Deputies have said they believe the fire was human caused, possibly by people who were shooting at a firing range.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Haunted houses in Southern Colorado

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Looking for a frightfully good time this Halloween? Look no further. Here you’ll find a comprehensive list of spooky spectacles in Southern Colorado. Colorado Springs Fear Complex – 2220 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 The Haunted Mines has moved into the Fear Complex, Colorado Springs’ newest and largest haunted attraction. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado

Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

EVACUATE NOW: Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuation in Colorado

Update: Officials have announced that the fire has reached 75 percent containment and all evacuations have been lifted. Mandatory evacuations are underway near Pikes Peak International Raceway in Hanover on Saturday, due to a new wildfire. The fire, named the Sweet Water Fire, sparked at around 1 PM, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials estimate that fire has grown to be around 75 acres wide, and at...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

What’s Up With All The Military Aircraft Flying Over Colorado?

I do not know a whole lot about military aircraft, but what I do know is that it seems as if there has been an uptick in sightings in Northern Colorado in the past few days. I do not consider myself a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday type of person by any means. So I am not worried about the aircraft, but I do feel like it is a bit out of the ordinary to see posts on numerous sightings since Saturday.
COLORADO STATE

