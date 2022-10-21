Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
KFD keeps commercial fire outside of building on Canal Drive
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
Family displaced after garage catches fire in Pasco Sunday Night
PASCO, Wash.- A garage fire in Pasco leaves a family displaced for the night. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department tells us the fire was contained to the garage. However the family is staying with relatives living nearby. We're told no one was injured in the fire. The official...
Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrests a man after trying to talk about a stolen car
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff's Office shared on social media, a man was arrest after deputies found a stolen car. According to the sheriff's office, a person driving a stolen car took off during a traffic stop. The car was later found abandoned. Deputies saw a man walking near...
Pancakes with Politicians: Jim Raymond
KENNEWICK, Wash.- KNDU's Pancakes with Politicians highlights candidates for different elected offices around the region. Catch the series on Wake Up Northwest, weekdays from 5-7 a.m. The general election is Tuesday, November, 8, 2022. Jim Raymond is running for re-election as Franklin County Sheriff. Raymond has lived in Franklin County...
Four car crash causes road closures on W 10th Ave and S Union St in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are on scene of a four car crash on W10th Ave and S Union St. One of the vehicles is a KPD car. At this time, westbound and eastbound lanes are closed off to traffic. In a Facebook post, KPD says to expect delays if traveling...
Pendleton Flour Mill fire wreckage to be demolished
PENDLETON, Ore. — The fire that destroyed the Pendleton Flour Mill is still routinely checked for hot spots by the Pendleton Fire Department as demolition is discussed. NorthStar Demolition and Remediation Inc. are assessing the site for demolition, according to PFD. PFD was at the scene of the fire...
Cooking with Cristian: Pumpkin spice doughnuts from Middleton Farms
In this months Cooking with Cristian, We chose to highlight Middleton Farms and their iconic pumpkin spice doughnuts. Food Manager of Middleton Farms, Angela Middleton, walks us through how to make this delicious fall treat. Step 1: Mix water together with dry ingredient mixture. Step 2: Mix for 3 minutes...
Southridge Completes Epic Comeback to Beat Kennewick 38-37
KENNEWICK, Wash.- It was a rainy Friday night in southeast Washington, but something was shining bright on the Southridge Suns football team when it mattered most against Kennewick. With less than five minutes remaining in the game, Southridge faced a 37-24 deficit. Two connections through the air between Austin Guier...
