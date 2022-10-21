ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

KFD keeps commercial fire outside of building on Canal Drive

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
KENNEWICK, WA
BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
PROSSER, WA
Family displaced after garage catches fire in Pasco Sunday Night

PASCO, Wash.- A garage fire in Pasco leaves a family displaced for the night. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department tells us the fire was contained to the garage. However the family is staying with relatives living nearby. We're told no one was injured in the fire. The official...
PASCO, WA
Pancakes with Politicians: Jim Raymond

KENNEWICK, Wash.- KNDU's Pancakes with Politicians highlights candidates for different elected offices around the region. Catch the series on Wake Up Northwest, weekdays from 5-7 a.m. The general election is Tuesday, November, 8, 2022. Jim Raymond is running for re-election as Franklin County Sheriff. Raymond has lived in Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Pendleton Flour Mill fire wreckage to be demolished

PENDLETON, Ore. — The fire that destroyed the Pendleton Flour Mill is still routinely checked for hot spots by the Pendleton Fire Department as demolition is discussed. NorthStar Demolition and Remediation Inc. are assessing the site for demolition, according to PFD. PFD was at the scene of the fire...
PENDLETON, OR
Cooking with Cristian: Pumpkin spice doughnuts from Middleton Farms

In this months Cooking with Cristian, We chose to highlight Middleton Farms and their iconic pumpkin spice doughnuts. Food Manager of Middleton Farms, Angela Middleton, walks us through how to make this delicious fall treat. Step 1: Mix water together with dry ingredient mixture. Step 2: Mix for 3 minutes...
PASCO, WA
Southridge Completes Epic Comeback to Beat Kennewick 38-37

KENNEWICK, Wash.- It was a rainy Friday night in southeast Washington, but something was shining bright on the Southridge Suns football team when it mattered most against Kennewick. With less than five minutes remaining in the game, Southridge faced a 37-24 deficit. Two connections through the air between Austin Guier...
KENNEWICK, WA

