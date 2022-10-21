Read full article on original website
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
Brady, Bucs running out of explanations for team's struggles
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of explanations for the team’s disappointing start. Players and coaches continue to harp on the need to execute better on offense and defense, emphasizing breakdowns have been widespread and there’s no single reason or segment of the team that’s undermining its chances for success.
Houston can't contain run in lopsided loss to Raiders
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans followed up their only win of the season with their most lopsided loss. Houston beat Jacksonville to get out of the winless column in Week 5, but couldn’t build on that success after its week off, falling apart in the fourth quarter in a 38-20 loss to Las Vegas on Sunday.
Edwards, running game were key for Ravens against Browns
BALTIMORE (AP) — Roughly 21 months since he last played in a game that counted, Gus Edwards was on the field for the Baltimore Ravens. Then he was in the end zone.
Jones active, to start over Zappe for Patriots vs Bears
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was on the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears and expected to start. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on the team's pregame radio show that Jones will get the nod over rookie Bailey Zappe.
Chiefs eye easier schedule after bye as they hunt AFC title
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were staring at an early 10-point hole, on the road and against one of the best defenses in the NFL, yet managed to not only turn things around but roar to a 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Etienne's fumble 'put a damper' on 100-yard game, 1st NFL TD
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne got some potentially useful advice from a surehanded teammate following the first fumble of his young NFL career. Receiver Marvin Jones, who has never lost a fumble in his 11-year professional career, walked Etienne through how to better grip...
Colts hoping QB change could help right unbalanced offense
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich makes his preference for a run-heavy offense perfectly clear. He wants the kind of attack that helped Jonathan Taylor win last season's NFL rushing title, the kind that put the Colts in playoff position and the kind that never really materialized for Matt Ryan.
Playoffs in reach for Giants, who keep silencing doubters
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — During the first seven weeks of the season, there has been a lot of head-scratching going on about the New York Giants. Every time Brian Daboll's team has found a way to win, the feeling has been the run will end next week. No team goes from winning four games the previous year to challenging for the NFL's best record.
Bochy missed game, takes over Rangers team he beat for title
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bruce Bochy has won a World Series in Texas, something the Rangers haven’t done. Now he is coming out of a three-year retirement in hopes of getting the home team back there. Bochy, who won the first of his three World Series titles with...
Colts bench injured QB Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts thought Matt Ryan would help them make a playoff run, maybe even win a championship. Instead, the bruised and battered 15-year veteran is getting benched.
NFL looking into interaction between refs, Bucs WR Evans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The NFL said it is looking into what transpired between two game officials and Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium after the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. A reporter captured a video...
Giants rookie tight end Bellinger may need eye surgery
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is going to be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing an eye socket and septum against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants said the fourth-round draft pick was seen by an ophthalmologist Monday and he probably will need to...
Hackett shows he's in charge and at fault for Broncos' mess
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — By sitting Russell Wilson, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett demonstrated he's in charge of the team. He also proved he's at fault for Denver's odious offense. The Broncos are 2-5 despite holding opponents to fewer than 16.4 points per game. They're the first team in NFL...
Chargers' JC Jackson out for season with right knee injury
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson will miss the rest of the season after he ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Coach Brandon Staley said surgery has not yet been...
Burrow, Bengals hoping for more big things before bye
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow last week predicted the next three games on the Cincinnati Bengals' schedule — those leading up the bye week — would determine how the rest of the season will go for the defending AFC champions. So far, so good. Better than good,...
Giants stop Jaguars at 1-yard line for 23-17 win, get to 6-1
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The New York Giants' latest nail-biter came down to the final play — and the final few inches before the goal line. The Giants defended like wily veterans, no surprise given the way their season has gone. They've grown accustomed to playing — and winning — close games.
Dolphins safety Brandon Jones to go on injured reserve
Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones will be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury he suffered in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. “I’m not too excited about it,” McDaniel said about the latest setback for the Dolphins' secondary....
Love 'em or hate 'em, Series-bound Astros keep on winning
They're off to the World Series for a fourth time in six seasons, a remarkable feat of staying power for a franchise in any era of baseball history, let alone one that includes a 12-team playoff gauntlet filled with potential pitfalls. Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. put it succiently on...
Michigan's Harbaugh: PSU's Franklin 'ringleader' in scuffle
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Penn State coach James Franklin acted as a “ringleader” when the No. 4 Wolverines and No. 13 Nittany Lions clashed nearly two weeks ago, dismissing Franklin's claim that a policy change was needed to keep things orderly beneath Michigan Stadium.
Chicken Little or reality? Why college sports must put some restrictions on NIL
Name, image and likeness is a good thing for college athletes and college athletics, but there needs to be ‘guardrails’ or it will just be the rich getting richer
