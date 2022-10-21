ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

High school volleyball: Flames sweep Tigers in rivalry game

By David Witte/News-Sentinel Sports Editor
Lodi News-Sentinel
Lodi News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNeUA_0ih5ps3N00

Lodi and Tokay’s big rivalry volleyball game ended in a three-game sweep for Lodi over the Tigers, but both sides saw lots of positives.

For Lodi, the 25-11, 25-16, 25-20 win was a last tuneup before heading into the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. With the Tri-City Athletic League sending four teams to the postseason, Lodi, which finished 11-13 overall and 6-4 for third place in the league, already had its dance card filled for the playoffs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football recap for week 9

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the second to last week of the regular season, it was another action-packed Friday night of high school football in the Sacramento region. In FOX40’s game of the week, the West Park Panthers welcomed the Placer Hillmen in a battle of undefeated teams looking to claim first place in the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Wildcats Come Up Short In Homecoming Thriller

Wildcats come up short in homecoming thriller and details for tickets to next Friday’s (10/28) Sonora versus Summerville game. The Wildcats fell just short of victory on Friday night, losing a shootout at home to the Antelope Titans by a score of 53-51. Both teams came into the game...
SONORA, CA
FOX40

1 dead in shooting at parking lot near Grant High School football game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a parking lot at Grant Union High School on Friday night is being investigated as a homicide, the Sacramento Police Department said. At around 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the school to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department for reports of a shooting. The victim was a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
viatravelers.com

14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Auburn, California

Auburn is a small, picturesque California town 30 miles northeast of the state’s capital city of Sacramento and due north of Folsom Lake. The town sits at Interstate 80 and California Highway 49. The region is divided into North Auburn and Auburn, and history and topography are the primary differences.
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple Semi Collision Near Elk Grove Blocks I-5

I-5 Near Twin Cities Road Blocked by Multiple Semi Collision. A multiple semi collision southwest of Elk Grove along Interstate 5 on October 20 resulted in a large fire, stalling traffic and requiring that a Sig Alert be issued. The accident occurred around 7:08 a.m. along northbound I-5 just south of the Twin Cities Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. The semi that caught fire was on the bridge over the canal, which also set nearby trees ablaze.
ELK GROVE, CA
thepacifican.com

The Pacifican Goes to Homecoming

Over the weekend of October 14th through the 16th, The Pacifican team attended University of the Pacific’s Homecoming!. The weekend started on Friday with the Craft Beer Fest, as well as Orange and Black Ball!
Terry Mansfield

Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters battling grass fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County Sunday morning.The fire is estimated to be approximately 21 acres, according to Cal Fire.Firefighters from Herald Fire Protection District and Cal Fire will remain on scene for the next few hours to continue to mop up from the fire and check for hot spots.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

I-5 near Elk Grove open after being closed for several hours

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove are blocked due to a big rig fire, according to CHP South Sacramento. The roadway is closed south of Twin Cities Road/Exit 498 and traffic is backed up to Barber Road. CHP confirmed that a crash involving three big rigs, one […]
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Family, loved ones describe man who died in East Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A favorite uncle and a 'prince of a guy,' that's how loved ones are remembering 70-year-old Charles Starzynski after Thursday's deadly shooting outside the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in East Sacramento. David DeCamilla found his friend moments before their weekly pinochle game at the club. "Jane,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi, CA
3K+
Followers
58
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lodi News-Sentinel

Comments / 0

Community Policy