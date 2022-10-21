High school volleyball: Flames sweep Tigers in rivalry game

Lodi and Tokay’s big rivalry volleyball game ended in a three-game sweep for Lodi over the Tigers, but both sides saw lots of positives.

For Lodi, the 25-11, 25-16, 25-20 win was a last tuneup before heading into the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. With the Tri-City Athletic League sending four teams to the postseason, Lodi, which finished 11-13 overall and 6-4 for third place in the league, already had its dance card filled for the playoffs.