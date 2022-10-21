ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Ethnic group says Myanmar air attack kills 80 at celebration

BANGKOK (AP) — Air strikes by Myanmar’s military killed as many as 80 people, including singers and musicians, attending an anniversary celebration of the Kachin ethnic minority’s main political organization, members of the group and a rescue worker said Monday. The reported attack comes three days before...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy