Citrus County Chronicle
Ethnic group says Myanmar air attack kills 80 at celebration
BANGKOK (AP) — Air strikes by Myanmar’s military killed as many as 80 people, including singers and musicians, attending an anniversary celebration of the Kachin ethnic minority’s main political organization, members of the group and a rescue worker said Monday. The reported attack comes three days before...
China's yuan tumbles to all-time low amid fears about Xi's third term
China's yuan tumbled to an all-time low on international markets on Tuesday, as investors fled Chinese assets amid fears about Xi Jinping's shocking move to tighten his grip on power at a major leadership reshuffle.
Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day...
