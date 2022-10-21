Read full article on original website
Related
Lewis Hamilton cruelly denied first win of season as Brit overtaken by Max Verstappen late in thrilling USA Grand Prix
LEWIS HAMILTON came agonisingly close to winning a race for the first time this season. The Mercedes man will have to wait to end his season-long duck as he was pipped to the chequered flag by Max Verstappen. Verstappen - who equals F1's record for the most win in a...
racer.com
Red Bull owner Mateschitz dies at 78
Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 after a long illness. The Austrian billionaire built a conglomerate under the Red Bull GmbH umbrella, owning 49 percent of the company that distributes energy drinks and has launched numerous subsidiaries including the Red Bull and AlphaTauri Formula 1 teams.
F1 qualifying LIVE: Carlos Sainz on pole for United States GP while Lewis Hamilton will start third
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz took pole position for the United States Grand Prix after beating team-mate Charles Leclerc to top spot by 0.065 seconds.Leclerc will be demoted 10 places following an engine penalty, promoting world champion Max Verstappen to the front row for Sunday’s race at the Circuit of the Americas. Sergio Perez qualified fourth in the other Red Bull, but drops back to ninth for exceeding his number of allocated engine parts.Lewis Hamilton finished fifth but will take advantage of the penalties served by Leclerc and Perez to occupy third position on the grid, with Mercedes team-mate George...
BBC
United States GP: Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso grab some of Red Bull’s limelight
What to focus on after a United States Grand Prix that produced probably the best race of the season, with three outstanding story lines?. Max Verstappen fought back from an 11-second pit stop to pass his two biggest rivals and clinch a first constructors' title in nine years for a team that had lost its leader and creator less than 24 hours before.
BBC
United States GP: Max Verstappen equals win record with late Lewis Hamilton overtake
Max Verstappen fought back to pass Lewis Hamilton to win a dramatic United States Grand Prix and equal the record for victories in a season. Verstappen was controlling the race until a delay at his final pit stop handed the lead to Hamilton and also dropped the Red Bull driver behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
'To get a win would be a huge triumph': Gutted Lewis Hamilton admits he 'can't put into words' how much a race victory would mean to Mercedes as he apologizes after heartbreaking late overtake by rival Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton apologized for not being able to hold on to a late lead at the US Grand Prix in Austin, TX. The record champion led with just six laps remaining but was overtaken on turn 12 by arch-rival Max Verstappen, ultimately finishing second. Hamilton is yet to win a...
Lewis Hamilton’s message is unequivocal after victory slips through his fingers in Austin
Exhausted after a first triumph of 2022 slipped through his fingers in the closing stages of an exhilarating United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was reflective as he showcased a maturity which has typified a year of adjusted targets.While understandably disappointed that he couldn’t hold on with six laps remaining – through no fault of his own, it should be said, as his Mercedes came a cropper to the sheer speed of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull once again – the seven-time world champion had a message for the naysayers. For those who, particularly amid early-season struggles, said the 37-year-old’s...
ESPN
Fernando Alonso says FIA set for 'important day' after Alpine protest U.S. GP penalty
Fernando Alonso believes Formula One and the FIA's race regulations are set for a crucial moment after his Alpine team appealed the penalty which knocked him out of the points at the U.S. Grand Prix. Alonso finished seventh in Austin, Texas, despite being sent airborne at one stage in a...
Red Bull Investment Clinches 2022 F1 Constructors’ Championship
A lot has changed in the nine seasons since Red Bull Racing won its last constructors’ championship. Sebastian Vettel — who won four straight Drivers’ and constructors’ titles with the team from 2010 to 2013 — is retiring. Formula 1 has implemented a budget cap that has forced teams to get creative with their spending.
Formula One pays tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz at American Grand Prix
Formula One paid tribute to the late Red Bull and Red Bull Racing owner Dietrich Mateschitz at the American Grand Prix on Sunday (23 October).Drivers, teams and fans came together for a minute’s applause to celebrate the life of Mateschitz, who died on Saturday (22 October), aged 78.“He was a man that inspired so much, he is the reason that we are here”, Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
F1 RESULT: Max Verstappen wins the US GP after late drama with Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton with six laps remaining to win a thrilling United States Grand Prix and deny the Mercedes driver his first win of the season.Verstappen appeared on course to sail to the chequered flag and emulate Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel by taking a record-equalling 13 victories in a single year. But the two-time world champion hit trouble at the Circuit of Americas with his final pit stop when he was left stationary for 11.1 seconds as Red Bull struggled to bolt on his front-left tyre.Verstappen fell behind Charles Leclerc after his tyre trouble, but he...
BBC
Fernando Alonso: Alpine driver questions Formula 1 direction after US GP penalty
Fernando Alonso says a penalty he received in the United States Grand Prix raises questions about the direction of the sport under governing body the FIA. A protest by Alonso's Alpine team against the decision to demote him out of the points after he finished seventh in a damaged car will be heard on Thursday.
SkySports
Mexico City Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1 as off-track controversy simmers
Get ready for epic racing and controversy off the track - all live on Sky Sports F1 - as Formula 1 heads to Mexico for a Grand Prix weekend that is sure to provide talking points. Another brilliant Max Verstappen victory last time out at the United States Grand Prix...
SkySports
United States Grand Prix: Lance Stroll handed three-place grid penalty for collision with Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the next race for causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the United States GP. The scary incident occurred on Lap 23 when Stroll made a late left lurch on the straight and sent Alonso airborne. Whilst Stroll retired with...
racer.com
Sainz hustles to third career pole ahead of mixed up USGP grid
Carlos Sainz has taken his third career pole position with top spot at the United States Grand Prix. The Spaniard dueled exclusively for pole with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who had taken provisional pole after the first laps, while both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen threatened from third and fourth.
Red Bull Wins 2022 F1 Constructors’ Title at US Grand Prix
Max Verstappen celebrates win with team Red Bull | Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images.The title win comes just one day after Red Bull team founder Dietrich Mateschitz passed away.
racer.com
Sargeant to race for Williams in 2023, pending Super License
Williams team principal Jost Capito has confirmed Logan Sargeant will race for the team in 2023 as long as he secures his Super License next month. Sargeant carried out his first FP1 for Williams on Friday at the United States Grand Prix and was then confirmed as doing another two sessions for the team in Mexico and Abu Dhabi. With a vacancy alongside Alex Albon next season, Capito has now announced the 21-year-old will become the first American on the grid since 2015 if he acquires his Super License in the final F2 round at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Comments / 0