South Plains high school volleyball standings through Oct. 19
Here are the latest high school volleyball standings for the South Plains area.
Send updates and corrections to sports@lubbockonline.com.
DISTRICT 2-6AOVERALLDISTRICT
*Midland Legacy27-77-1
*Odessa Permian23-96-2
*Frenship15-206-2
Midland14-213-5
San Angelo Central26-262-6
Odessa13-160-8
* Clinched playoff berth
DISTRICT 3-5AOVERALLDISTRICT
*Amarillo High29-96-0
*Amarillo Tascosa23-166-1
*Amarillo Caprock21-163-4
Plainview13-241-5
Amarillo Palo Duro14-200-6
* Clinched playoff berth
DISTRICT 4-5AOVERALLDISTRICT
*Lubbock-Cooper32-410-0
*Abilene Wylie22-178-2
*Abilene High16-197-4
Abilene Cooper15-194-6
Monterey19-194-7
Coronado12-273-7
Lubbock High7-320-10
* Clinched playoff berth
DISTRICT 3-4AOVERALLDISTRICT
*Monahans20-156-2
*Seminole24-125-3
Pecos22-134-4
Midland Greenwood21-174-4
Fort Stockton12-163-5
Andrews13-192-6
* Clinched playoff berth
DISTRICT 5-4AOVERALLDISTRICT
*Levelland20-236-2
*San Angelo Lake View16-106-2
Snyder7-254-4
Big Spring11-193-4%
Estacado10-213-5
Sweetwater3-211-6%
* Clinched playoff berth; % missing results
DISTRICT 2-3AOVERALLDISTRICT
^Shallowater33-47-0
*Childress17-124-2
*Idalou18-173-4
*Littlefield14-72-4
Tulia12-180-7
^ clinched district title; * clinched playoff berth
DISTRICT 3-3AOVERALLDISTRICT
^Odessa Compass25-38-0
*Denver City23-176-2
*Brownfield11-194-4
*Coahoma16-154-4
Lamesa5-182-6
Merkel11-180-8
^ clinched district title; * clinched playoff berth
DISTRICT 2-2AOVERALLDISTRICT
*Plains26-124-0
*Ropes27-83-1
*Oltonn/a1-3
*Postn/a0-4
* clinched playoff berth
TAPPS 1-4AOVERALLDISTRICT
^Lake Country28-411-0
*Trinity Christian27-108-3
*Grace Prep24-138-4
Midland Classical12-154-7
Pantego Christian12-123-6
Willow Park Trinity16-17-21-9
Colleyville Covenant4-121-7
^ clinched district title; * clinched playoff berth
TAPPS 1-3AOVERALLDISTRICT
*Lubbock Christian25-412-0
*Denton Calvary30-7-111-1
*Midland Trinity20-118-4
Weatherford Christian12-13-26-7
FW Covenant Classical17-9-35-7
San Jacinto Christian13-9-15-7
Kennedale Fellowship2-192-10
Fort Worth Temple0-200-14
* clinched playoff berth
TAPPS 1-2AOVERALLDISTRICT
^All Saints33-4-19-0
*Abilene Christian25-127-2
*Southcrest16-135-3
Kingdom Prep10-193-5
Christ the King8-142-6
Amarillo Ascension8-170-9
^ clinched district title; * clinched playoff berth
