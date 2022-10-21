ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

South Plains high school volleyball standings through Oct. 19

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9Vrb_0ih5pVwm00

Here are the latest high school volleyball standings for the South Plains area.

Send updates and corrections to sports@lubbockonline.com.

DISTRICT 2-6AOVERALLDISTRICT

*Midland Legacy27-77-1

*Odessa Permian23-96-2

*Frenship15-206-2

Midland14-213-5

San Angelo Central26-262-6

Odessa13-160-8

* Clinched playoff berth

DISTRICT 3-5AOVERALLDISTRICT

*Amarillo High29-96-0

*Amarillo Tascosa23-166-1

*Amarillo Caprock21-163-4

Plainview13-241-5

Amarillo Palo Duro14-200-6

* Clinched playoff berth

DISTRICT 4-5AOVERALLDISTRICT

*Lubbock-Cooper32-410-0

*Abilene Wylie22-178-2

*Abilene High16-197-4

Abilene Cooper15-194-6

Monterey19-194-7

Coronado12-273-7

Lubbock High7-320-10

* Clinched playoff berth

DISTRICT 3-4AOVERALLDISTRICT

*Monahans20-156-2

*Seminole24-125-3

Pecos22-134-4

Midland Greenwood21-174-4

Fort Stockton12-163-5

Andrews13-192-6

* Clinched playoff berth

DISTRICT 5-4AOVERALLDISTRICT

*Levelland20-236-2

*San Angelo Lake View16-106-2

Snyder7-254-4

Big Spring11-193-4%

Estacado10-213-5

Sweetwater3-211-6%

* Clinched playoff berth; % missing results

DISTRICT 2-3AOVERALLDISTRICT

^Shallowater33-47-0

*Childress17-124-2

*Idalou18-173-4

*Littlefield14-72-4

Tulia12-180-7

^ clinched district title; * clinched playoff berth

DISTRICT 3-3AOVERALLDISTRICT

^Odessa Compass25-38-0

*Denver City23-176-2

*Brownfield11-194-4

*Coahoma16-154-4

Lamesa5-182-6

Merkel11-180-8

^ clinched district title; * clinched playoff berth

DISTRICT 2-2AOVERALLDISTRICT

*Plains26-124-0

*Ropes27-83-1

*Oltonn/a1-3

*Postn/a0-4

* clinched playoff berth

TAPPS 1-4AOVERALLDISTRICT

^Lake Country28-411-0

*Trinity Christian27-108-3

*Grace Prep24-138-4

Midland Classical12-154-7

Pantego Christian12-123-6

Willow Park Trinity16-17-21-9

Colleyville Covenant4-121-7

^ clinched district title; * clinched playoff berth

TAPPS 1-3AOVERALLDISTRICT

*Lubbock Christian25-412-0

*Denton Calvary30-7-111-1

*Midland Trinity20-118-4

Weatherford Christian12-13-26-7

FW Covenant Classical17-9-35-7

San Jacinto Christian13-9-15-7

Kennedale Fellowship2-192-10

Fort Worth Temple0-200-14

* clinched playoff berth

TAPPS 1-2AOVERALLDISTRICT

^All Saints33-4-19-0

*Abilene Christian25-127-2

*Southcrest16-135-3

Kingdom Prep10-193-5

Christ the King8-142-6

Amarillo Ascension8-170-9

^ clinched district title; * clinched playoff berth

Comments / 0

Related
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy