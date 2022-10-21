South Plains high school volleyball standings through Oct. 19

Following an upset of then-unbeaten Bushland, the Shallowater football team jumped to No. 5 in the latest Class 3A Division I state rankings, which were released Monday. The Mustangs (7-1 overall, 2-0 district), whose only loss is to 4A D-II Midland Greenwood, was unranked a week ago. Bushland (8-1, 2-1) entered Friday's district...

SHALLOWATER, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO