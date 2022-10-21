ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Sharkae
2d ago

Good about time. Should have always been that way. Only citizens should be allowed to vote.

Shawn Webb
2d ago

and they damn well should show ID to prove their Americans to vote in American election

myleaderpaper.com

Little House of Neurodiversity aims to help a spectrum of people

The Little House of Neurodiversity has some big plans. The group was started late last year by two women from Hillsboro, Rebecca Manion and Heidi Rosenthal, and it advocates for and supports county residents who are termed “neurodiverse,” as well as their families and other caregivers. According to...
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

George Morgan Gross, 94, Crystal City

George Morgan Gross, 94, Crystal City died Oct. 19, 2022, in Desloge. Mr. Gross was a self-employed food chemist and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Born July 2, 1928, in Whitewater, he was the son of the late Winifred (Proffer) and Roy Gross. He is survived by his wife:...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
designdevelopmenttoday.com

State of Missouri to Welcome Newest James Hardie Manufacturing Facility

James Hardie, which specializes in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, plans to build its newest manufacturing facility in Crystal City, Missouri. The new facility will create nearly 240 new high-paying jobs in the region. James Hardie has manufactured building materials for more than 100 years. The new...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Tyler Conway, 28, Arnold

Tyler Conway, 28, of Arnold died Oct. 20, 2022, in Ballwin. Mr. Conway worked in sales for AT&T. Born July 6, 1994, in St. Louis, he was the son of David Conway of Arnold and Brenda (McCrady) Conway of St. Louis. In addition to his parents, he is survived by...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis women allegedly break into De Soto-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges against two St. Louis women, one 29 and the other 39, for reportedly burglarizing a home in the 12700 block of Deer Hollow Road east of De Soto. The women allegedly were seen in surveillance video breaking into the house, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Former Arnold man sentenced to 18-years for trying to entice minor

Joshua L. Brown, 40, formerly of Arnold, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempting to entice a girl younger than 14 to have sex with him. Brown is a prior offender and previously served seven years in prison for child molestation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus remains under boil order; Festus R-6 schools cancel classes

Residents and businesses in the city of Festus remain under a boil order advisory until further notice. The city was placed under the order around 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, after a water main break on South Mill Avenue. After many residents suffered a period of low water pressure while...
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Fire departments from St. Charles, Warren Counties send in help as brush fire forces mid-Missouri town to evacuate

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews from departments in St. Charles and Warren Counties went to a small town in mid-Missouri that was the victim of a brush fire Saturday. Crews from the O’Fallon and Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District were part of a strike team that went to Wooldridge, Missouri, which is located in Cooper County, southwest of Columbia. The Cooper County Fire Protection District says the fire broke out Saturday afternoon and spread quickly due to high winds and low humidity. The fire burned around 3,000 acres and 20 structures, caused 10 people to be displaced and closed both directions of I-70 for two hours on Saturday. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the blaze. Those who were displaced are being sheltered by the Red Cross and a nearby church.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Bruce A. Winckel, 57, Bonne Terre

Bruce A. Winckel, 57, of Bonne Terre died Oct. 17, 2022, at his home. Mr. Winckel was a senior warehouse manager at Midland Paper. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed playing golf, his dogs and attending events involving his children and grandchildren. Born Nov. 8, 1964, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Robert L. “Bob” and Edith (Cox) Winckel.
BONNE TERRE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

U-Haul truck stolen from Imperial gas station found in Mississippi

A U-Haul box truck was stolen from an Imperial gas station and later was recovered in Jackson, Miss. The 2015 GMC truck was stolen from Dickman’s Gas Mart, which rents trucks and trailers, between 5:15 p.m. Sept. 30 and 9:55 a.m. Oct. 1, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
JACKSON, MS
myleaderpaper.com

SUV stolen from nature preserve in High Ridge

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an SUV from a parking lot at the Pleasant Valley Nature Preserve in High Ridge. The gray 2016 Ford Explorer was valued at about $20,000, authorities reported. The victim said she arrived at the nature preserve, 6701 Twin River...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus boil water advisory in effect until at least Wednesday

A boil water advisory for the city of Festus will remain in effect until Wednesday, Oct. 26, at a minimum, City Administrator Greg Camp said. The advisory was issued at about 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, after a subcontractor of AT&T damaged a water main on South Mill Avenue. Patrons were without water for much of the day.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

George Albert Gilliam Sr., 92, Festus

George Albert Gilliam Sr., 92, of Festus died Oct. 17, 2022, at Scenic View Nursing Center in Herculaneum. Mr. Gilliam worked as a truck driver for Overnight, UPS and Yellow Freight. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He enjoyed fishing and watching St Louis Cardinals baseball and Kansas City Chiefs football, but most of all, he liked spending time with his family. Born March 10, 1930, in Huzzah, he was the son of the late Luther and Lola (Brakefield) Gilliam.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Roland J. Schiller Jr., 79, Imperial

Roland J. Schiller Jr., 79, of Imperial died Oct. 12, 2022. Mr. Schiller enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, bowling, casinos, horse racing, camping, traveling and spending time with his dogs. He was born Feb. 26, 1943, in St. Louis, the son of the late Marie (Kelly) and Roland J. Schiller...
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Gun stolen from car in De Soto-area commuter lot

A window was shattered on a car parked in a commuter lot near the intersection of highways CC and 110 east of De Soto, and a gun was stolen from the car. The black .9-milimeter Smith and Wesson M&P Shield gun was valued at about $600, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
DE SOTO, MO
CJ Coombs

The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan city

St. Louis, Missouri Union Station.Dustin Batt, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The St. Louis Union Station is a train station in Missouri and is a National Historic Landmark. When this station opened in In 1894, it was the largest in the world. During the 1940s, the traffic of people was reaching 100,000 a day. Fast forward to 1978, the last Amtrak passenger train left the station.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cedar Hill woman arrested for alleged DWI following crash near Eureka

A 50-year-old Cedar Hill woman was arrested Friday night, Oct. 21, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a one-car accident on Hwy. W south of Twin River Road south of Eureka in Jefferson County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:54 p.m., the woman was driving a 2018...
EUREKA, MO

