Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
Mankato leaf pick-up services begin today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the winds picking up, it’s not hard to notice the large amount of leaves scattered all over the place. just in time for city wide leaf pick up. The city of Mankato’s annual leaf pick-up service is scheduled to begin clean up today.
KEYC
Waseca tops MVL
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) -The Waseca volleyball team hosted Minnesota Valley Lutheran Monday night. Waseca wins by a final of 3-1. Both teams take the court for the first round of the Section 2AA Tournament later this week.
KEYC
Getting the most out of canning
It’s Chiro Kids Week, and Jennifer Stuvek, DC, CACCP, of Aurora Chiropractic, joined Lisa and Kelsey to chat about the benefits of pediatric chiropractic care!. Red Light therapy has become widely-accepted in its use to treat skin conditions, including skin cancer and psoriasis, acne, warts and other types of cancer.
KEYC
Portion of Adams St. to close today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting today, a portion of Adams Street in Mankato, between Highway 22 and Haefner Drive, will be temporarily closed. Crews will be working to install a gas main. Weather permitting, the road is expected to reopen by the end of the week.
KEYC
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD - VOD - Cat Sanctuary
Michael Dean Olson, 36, charged again with Domestic Violence by Strangulation. Michael Dean Olson, 36, a Mankato man with multiple pending domestic assault cases was charged again in Blue Earth County, after allegedly strangling a woman. Updated: 4 hours ago. New Ulm’s fire department said the fire started in a...
KEYC
Cornfield catches fire near New Ulm
Kelsey and Lisa spoke in-studio with a local homesteader, Christa Wadekamper of Waseca, about her passion for canning...and how to get started!. it’s Chiro Kids Week, and Jennifer Stuvek, DC, CACCP, of Aurora Chiropractic, joined Lisa and Kelsey to chat about the benefits of pediatric chiropractic care!. Red Light:...
KEYC
Heirloom allegedly stolen from Mahkato Pow Wow
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mahkato Mdewakanton Association is asking for the return of an item suspected to be stolen during the annual Pow Wow in Mankato. The association says the item is a family heirloom that has been passed down for generations. Officials with the group are asking anyone...
KEYC
Faribault cat sanctuary cares for area strays
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) -On a hobby farm in Faribault, a team of volunteers help care for the area’s feral cats one feline at a time. Furball Farm was founded six years ago by an army veteran and former vet-tech who took in and fostered cats from shelters. Now that...
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash
A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday. Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road,...
Always searching for a story: Curiosity drives Eden Prairie resident Mike Max
It’s midday in downtown Minneapolis, and Mike Max’s curiosity is on full display. Listen to him conversing with people on the sidewalks, people he sees every day — the curiosity is there. Watch him taking in the answers as he talks with members of an organization hired by the city of Minneapolis to help curb [...]
KEYC
Renville County makes effort to support veterans with ‘Operation Green Light’ initiative
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Renville County will be making an effort to support veterans with its “Operation Green Light” initiative in November. All county buildings will be lit with green lightbulbs from Nov. 7-13 to raise awareness of challenges faced by veterans. Residents are encouraged to join the...
KEYC
Good Thunder Mayor charged with embezzlement and theft
Michael Dean Olson, 36, charged again with Domestic Violence by Strangulation. Michael Dean Olson, 36, a Mankato man with multiple pending domestic assault cases was charged again in Blue Earth County, after allegedly strangling a woman. Updated: 2 hours ago. New Ulm’s fire department said the fire started in a...
KEYC
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
KIMT
Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
KEYC
MnDOT crews making progress on Hwy 14 expansion
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews are making progress on the Highway 14 expansion between New Ulm and North Mankato. “I think we’re in pretty good shape. I can’t say that we’re ahead of schedule, but we’re certainly not behind,” said Todd Kjolstad, a construction supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “We’ve placed a lot of material. It certainly looks different than what it did a few months ago.”
fox9.com
Lakeville man dies after I-35W crash in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man from Lakeville, Minnesota lost his life on Sunday after a wreck along I-35W in Burnsville. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 4:30 p.m. for the wreck in the southbound lanes of I-35W between Burnsville Parkway and McAndrews Road. According to investigators, it appears a...
Southern Minnesota News
Passenger injured when minivan hits deer in Le Sueur County
A New Prague woman was hospitalized after a car hit a deer on Highway 169 in Le Sueur County Saturday night. Joy Streefland, 46, was a passenger in a northbound minivan driven by Michael John Streefland, 47, of New Prague. Joy Streefland was transported to Mayo Clinic in New Prague...
fox9.com
FOUND: 74-year-old Montgomery man
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Montgomery, Minnesota, say they have located the missing 74-year-old man. He was found safe by Lakeville Police Friday morning.
KEYC
Kiwanis holiday lights: A Mankato tradition that still shines bright (FINAL)
Jacqueline Karsten from Drummer’s Garden Center joined Kelsey and Lisa to chat about preparing lawns before the spring thaw-out!. Lisa and Kelsey invited Victoria Morsching, Pet Expo’s Multimedia & Events Manager, to talk more about how to help your pet dress for Halloween success!. St. James Police Dept....
Comments / 0