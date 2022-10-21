ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Wichita Eagle

Former KU guard Remy Martin selected in NBA G League Draft; Braun fares well in Denver

Former University of Kansas combo guard Remy Martin on Saturday was selected by the Cleveland Charge in the second round of the three-round NBA G League Draft. Martin, a 6-foot-0, 175-pound, 24-year-old native of Burbank, California, was the eighth player selected in the second round and the 37th player selected overall. No other Jayhawks were selected.
LAWRENCE, KS
Wichita Eagle

Duke great Zion Williamson suffers scary fall

There's no telling if Duke basketball products Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss future games for the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) due to their injuries in Sunday night's 122-121 home overtime loss against the surprisingly undefeated Utah Jazz (3-0). With eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Jazz...
DURHAM, NC
Wichita Eagle

LSU, Wake Forest, Penn State Surge in Coaches Poll for Week 9

The top six teams in the college football coaches poll remain the same except for a flip-flop between Tennessee and Michigan. The Vols take the No. 3 spot from the Wolverines, who slide to No. 4. No. 1 Georgia had a bye week this weekend, and the Bulldogs kept their...
GEORGIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Spurs’ Devin Vassell Discusses Recipe for Defeating Sixers

The San Antonio Spurs shocked the basketball world on Saturday night. Going into their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, the home team was favored heavily. Despite the Spurs having the better record at 1-1, while the Sixers entered the matchup 0-2 with losses against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, the entire NBA is well aware of the fact that a young San Antonio team has a low chance at cracking the playoffs this year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic Handed One-Game Suspensions

Miami Heat forwards Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic will not be available for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Both players will serve one-game suspensions for their roles in an altercation in Saturday's victory against the Raptors. Here's the official release from the NBA:. "Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Huskies Receive Commitment from Son of Former Sonic Center

The NBA left Seattle nearly a decade and a half ago, but its influence still percolates throughout the city, with Christian King the latest connection. On Sunday night, the 6-foot-8 King, the son of former Sonics center Rich King who plays for Seattle Preparatory School, announced on social media that he was committing to Mike Hopkins' Husky basketball program — the second recruit in the next class with a family pro basketball link to do so.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Pacers Injury Report: Will Myles Turner Face Sixers on Monday?

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Monday night. Just last Tuesday, the Sixers debuted against the Boston Celtics to help open the 2022-2023 NBA season. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the defending Eastern Conference Champions entered Tuesday’s game with a chip on their shoulder and sent the Sixers home 0-1.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Mavs’ Doncic, Wood in Elite Company to Start NBA Season

Coming into the season, many wondered how Christian Wood would adapt to being in the first real winning situation of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Two games in, things have been nearly perfect, as Wood is putting up star-like numbers alongside Luka Doncic and having a lot of fun doing it.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Pacers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Going into the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers were dubbed as title contenders. Just months after falling short to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Sixers made a couple of adjustments to bolster the roster in hopes of getting over the second-round hump. So far, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

