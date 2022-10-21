ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KXLY

15 international horror movies that are better than their American remakes

Most of the international titles on the list have a distinctive style, rending gore and horror with striking detail and emotional, moody visuals. The remakes are often clunky and overlit compared to the shadowy, introspective art design of the original works. Stacker compiled data on 15 great international horror films...
KXLY

This week’s new releases: Scary movies, Lainey Wilson, ‘Call of Duty’ and more

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — In the new Netflix film “The Good Nurse,” Jessica Chastain plays an overworked ICU nurse and single mother who, after a patient’s death, starts to suspect things about about her new colleague Charlie, played by Eddie Redmayne. Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm directed the thriller, streaming on Wednesday, off of a script from “1917” and “Last Night in Soho” screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. For something more family friendly, Netflix also the stop-motion animation pic “Wendell & Wild,” featuring the voices of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as demon brothers. It’s an original idea from director Henry Selick, who also directed the spooky but kid-friendly classics “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Coraline.” “Wendell & Wild” starts streaming on Friday.
KXLY

Why are so many people delighted by disgusting things?

Halloween is a time to embrace all that is disgusting, from bloody slasher films to haunted houses full of fake guts and gore. But the attraction to stuff that grosses us out goes beyond this annual holiday. Flip through TV channels and you’ll come across “adventurous eating” programs, in which...
TMZ.com

Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

3:17 PM PT -- A tow truck just removed Leslie's car from the scene, you can see heavy damage to the front passenger's side, with his wheel almost totally taken off. 1:50 PM PT -- A rep for Leslie Jordan posted on Jordan's IG, saying "the love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."
KXLY

Lyrics to 60 famously misunderstood songs, explained

The word mondegreen is defined as a misheard word or phrase that makes sense in your head, but is, in fact, incorrect. The term was coined in a November 1954 Harper's Bazaar piece, where the author, Sylvia Wright, recalled a childhood mishearing. According to the author, when she was young her mother would read to her from a book called "Reliques of Ancient Verse." Her favorite poem from the 1765 book went like this: "Ye Highland and Ye Lowlands / Oh where have you been? / They have slain the Earl o'Moray / And laid him on the green." Wright, however, heard the last line as "And Lady Mondegreen."
KXLY

Is 2022 the worst year for Marvel movies ever? Here’s what the data says

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a cultural juggernaut since "Iron Man" came out in 2008. Since then, the 29 Marvel movies released in theaters have collectively grossed more than $27 billion worldwide at the box office. On top of that, the franchise has routinely put out well-received movies—MCU movies average a healthy Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 83%, per a Stacker analysis.
KXLY

Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. “The world is definitely a much darker...
KXLY

Trevor Noah denies he has ‘beef’ with Kanye West

Trevor Noah doesn’t have “beef” with Kanye West. ‘The Daily Show’ host, 38, dismissed rumours of a feud in a TikTok video while responding to an audience member who asked him about an alleged falling out between the pair. Trevor said: “‘Why am I beefing with...

