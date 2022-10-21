Read full article on original website
15 international horror movies that are better than their American remakes
Most of the international titles on the list have a distinctive style, rending gore and horror with striking detail and emotional, moody visuals. The remakes are often clunky and overlit compared to the shadowy, introspective art design of the original works. Stacker compiled data on 15 great international horror films...
This week’s new releases: Scary movies, Lainey Wilson, ‘Call of Duty’ and more
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — In the new Netflix film “The Good Nurse,” Jessica Chastain plays an overworked ICU nurse and single mother who, after a patient’s death, starts to suspect things about about her new colleague Charlie, played by Eddie Redmayne. Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm directed the thriller, streaming on Wednesday, off of a script from “1917” and “Last Night in Soho” screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. For something more family friendly, Netflix also the stop-motion animation pic “Wendell & Wild,” featuring the voices of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as demon brothers. It’s an original idea from director Henry Selick, who also directed the spooky but kid-friendly classics “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Coraline.” “Wendell & Wild” starts streaming on Friday.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Why are so many people delighted by disgusting things?
Halloween is a time to embrace all that is disgusting, from bloody slasher films to haunted houses full of fake guts and gore. But the attraction to stuff that grosses us out goes beyond this annual holiday. Flip through TV channels and you’ll come across “adventurous eating” programs, in which...
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
3:17 PM PT -- A tow truck just removed Leslie's car from the scene, you can see heavy damage to the front passenger's side, with his wheel almost totally taken off. 1:50 PM PT -- A rep for Leslie Jordan posted on Jordan's IG, saying "the love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."
Olivia Wilde rehomed her dog with his New York walker ‘out of compassion and love’
Olivia Wilde rehomed her dog with his New York walker “out of compassion and love”. The Los Angeles-based dog rescue group from which the actress, 38, adopted her Golden Retriever, Gordon, made the statement to “set the record straight” about what happened to the pet. It...
Lyrics to 60 famously misunderstood songs, explained
The word mondegreen is defined as a misheard word or phrase that makes sense in your head, but is, in fact, incorrect. The term was coined in a November 1954 Harper's Bazaar piece, where the author, Sylvia Wright, recalled a childhood mishearing. According to the author, when she was young her mother would read to her from a book called "Reliques of Ancient Verse." Her favorite poem from the 1765 book went like this: "Ye Highland and Ye Lowlands / Oh where have you been? / They have slain the Earl o'Moray / And laid him on the green." Wright, however, heard the last line as "And Lady Mondegreen."
Is 2022 the worst year for Marvel movies ever? Here’s what the data says
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a cultural juggernaut since "Iron Man" came out in 2008. Since then, the 29 Marvel movies released in theaters have collectively grossed more than $27 billion worldwide at the box office. On top of that, the franchise has routinely put out well-received movies—MCU movies average a healthy Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 83%, per a Stacker analysis.
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. “The world is definitely a much darker...
Trevor Noah denies he has ‘beef’ with Kanye West
Trevor Noah doesn’t have “beef” with Kanye West. ‘The Daily Show’ host, 38, dismissed rumours of a feud in a TikTok video while responding to an audience member who asked him about an alleged falling out between the pair. Trevor said: “‘Why am I beefing with...
Robert Redford did not want to star alongside Barbra Streisand in 'The Way We Were': book
Robert Redford apparently was hesitant to star alongside Barbra Streisand in the 1973 Sydney Pollack-directed drama "The Way We Were," according to Robert Hofler's upcoming book.
Elizabeth Debicki starts filming controversial ‘The Crown’ scenes of Princess Diana’s final night
Elizabeth Debicki has started filming controversial scenes showing Princess Diana’s final night for ‘The Crown’. The actress, 32, was seen in a grey suit and black top in Barcelona at the weekend – the same outfit worn by the royal hours before she was killed in a Paris tunnel car crash in 1997 aged 36.
A victory for Kevin Spacey, Joni Mitchell returning and country music legends honored | Hot off the Wire podcast
In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. A jury ruled Oscar winner Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986. Joni Mitchell will be back onstage after...
