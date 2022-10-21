Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Billings nonprofit launches new transitional housing campaign
There are currently 600 homeless children in Billings School District 2, and Family Promise plans on helping drastically lower that number.
KULR8
Billings City Council discusses mobile crisis response services
BILLINGS, MT- Billings City Council discussed new crisis response services for mental health related emergency calls on Monday. The topic was brought up at the council's meeting last June, and was the second subject of discussion on the meeting agenda. These services will provide a better emergency response where mental...
KULR8
Leaf collection sites to be located at six parks throughout Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings residents will be able to dispose of leaves at collection sites at six neighborhood parks throughout the city beginning Monday, Oct. 31. The City of Billings Public Works said in a release they set up the leaf collection sites at the following parks beginning Oct. 31 and lasting through Dec. 16:
K-9 CPR & safety class took place Saturday as Montana K-9 Safety visits Billings
"We teach everything from the importance of obedience training in dealing with emergencies, preparing a first aid kit, CPR, to basic wound care," said Vargas.
Is it Legal to Rake Your Leaves into the Streets in Billings?
It's not uncommon to drive around Billings and see piles of leaves in the street. Obviously, some of them are there because that's where they fall (pesky gravity), especially along the older neighborhoods with beautiful, tree-lined streets like Lewis Avenue, Clark Avenue, Burlington Avenue, etc. Don't expect the city to...
Billings based online platform showcases Native American artists and their work
There’s a story to be told with each piece of indigenous art, and now there’s an online platform that showcases Native American artists and their work, giving others a glimpse into their culture.
KULR8
Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case
CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said.
KULR8
Hot tub starts fire outside home south of Red Lodge early Saturday
RED LODGE, Mont. - Residents of a home south of Red Lodge were able to get out safely after a hot tub started a fire that spread to the house Saturday morning. Around 4:45 am, Red Lodge Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire south of Red Lodge. Crews...
As snow storms near, Billings gear shop and National Weather Service offer tips
While Billings is still waiting on our major snowstorms, these experts say it is important to be prepared now. It's always better to be safe than sorry.
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
yourbigsky.com
Trunk or treats in Billings during the week of Halloween
Billings has ten trunks or treats on Halloween and a few days leading up to it. Yourbigsky gathered information about all the Trunk or Treat events happening in the Magic City. Here is a list of all the trunk-or-treat locations that are the perfect night for the kids. Scheel’s.
Victims react to Laurel man's sentencing for murdering neighborhood cats
Bausch tells MTN News that Hobo didn't even like to be outside, and would never wander off on his own. But Hobo never came home.
KULR8
Names of those involved in Billings murder/suicide released
Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has released the names of those involved in a murder/suicide in Billings. The victims include 38-year-old Melissa Darling and 11-year-old William Darling III, who were both died from multiple gunshot wounds. William Darling Jr., 39, died from a gunshot wound to the head. UPDATE:...
Family remembers victims of Billings South Side shooting
A family of three were found dead in their homes around 8:30 pm on Wednesday after a suspected double homicide-suicide on Billings' southside.
Police: Child among victims in Billings South Side murder/suicide
Police said Thursday morning the shooting on the Billings South Side was a double murder/suicide and a child was among the victims.
Billings meth trafficker sentenced to prison
In court documents, federal prosecutors alleged that in January 2021 an investigation into methamphetamine distribution led to Johnson as a source of supply.
Montana Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Horrific Crime
This just disgusts me; if I had it my way, he would be doing more time than he is. Sean Robinson, a Laurel man, will go to prison for 10 years on charges of animal cruelty. The police went to Robinson's residency in June of last year to serve a drug search warrant. What they found was even more terrifying.
yourbigsky.com
BPD investigating homicide/suicide; Man, woman and child shot
A 39-year-old man allegedly shot and killed himself after shooting a 38-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy in Billings. Police responded to the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue at 8:35pm, October 19th, for a report of shots being fired in the area. When BPD Officers arrived within minutes, they found the...
KULR8
Police investigating shooting as murder/suicide on Murphy Ave. in Billings
The following is a press release from the Billings Police Department:. "This release is regarding information for C&O 22-74125, a homicide/suicided investigation from October 19, 2022 in the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue. On October 19th, at 8:35 PM, Billings Police Department patrol Officers responded to the 4600 block of...
Comments / 0