ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Billings City Council discusses mobile crisis response services

BILLINGS, MT- Billings City Council discussed new crisis response services for mental health related emergency calls on Monday. The topic was brought up at the council's meeting last June, and was the second subject of discussion on the meeting agenda. These services will provide a better emergency response where mental...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Leaf collection sites to be located at six parks throughout Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings residents will be able to dispose of leaves at collection sites at six neighborhood parks throughout the city beginning Monday, Oct. 31. The City of Billings Public Works said in a release they set up the leaf collection sites at the following parks beginning Oct. 31 and lasting through Dec. 16:
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Is it Legal to Rake Your Leaves into the Streets in Billings?

It's not uncommon to drive around Billings and see piles of leaves in the street. Obviously, some of them are there because that's where they fall (pesky gravity), especially along the older neighborhoods with beautiful, tree-lined streets like Lewis Avenue, Clark Avenue, Burlington Avenue, etc. Don't expect the city to...
KULR8

Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case

CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Trunk or treats in Billings during the week of Halloween

Billings has ten trunks or treats on Halloween and a few days leading up to it. Yourbigsky gathered information about all the Trunk or Treat events happening in the Magic City. Here is a list of all the trunk-or-treat locations that are the perfect night for the kids. Scheel’s.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Names of those involved in Billings murder/suicide released

Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has released the names of those involved in a murder/suicide in Billings. The victims include 38-year-old Melissa Darling and 11-year-old William Darling III, who were both died from multiple gunshot wounds. William Darling Jr., 39, died from a gunshot wound to the head. UPDATE:...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

BPD investigating homicide/suicide; Man, woman and child shot

A 39-year-old man allegedly shot and killed himself after shooting a 38-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy in Billings. Police responded to the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue at 8:35pm, October 19th, for a report of shots being fired in the area. When BPD Officers arrived within minutes, they found the...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Police investigating shooting as murder/suicide on Murphy Ave. in Billings

The following is a press release from the Billings Police Department:. "This release is regarding information for C&O 22-74125, a homicide/suicided investigation from October 19, 2022 in the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue. On October 19th, at 8:35 PM, Billings Police Department patrol Officers responded to the 4600 block of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy