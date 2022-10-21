Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for man last seen leaving psychiatric hospital on foot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 30-year-old Billy Ray Thompson, who police say was last seen leaving a psychiatric hospital at 3:23 p.m. Police say Thompson was about to be transported from the Memphis Mental Health Institute when he left the...
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed by police in Senatobia
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police Department revealed new details after a man was shot and killed by officers on Sunday. Police say they were assisting another agency with a pursuit that was entering Senatobia city limits. Officers chased the driver until he crashed near Hwy 51 and Main Street,...
actionnews5.com
West Memphis police encounter ‘switch’ accessory on weapons
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have encountered a new weapon accessory in the city’s eighth homicide this year. One person has been arrested and police are still searching for others. It comes as local law enforcement is facing a growing concern over a new weapon accessory.
Man killed by officers after police chase in Mississippi
SENATOBIA, Miss. — A man wanted for kidnapping was shot and killed by officers in North Mississippi. Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting. FOX13 has the latest on the case that involved police from Hernando and Senatobia. The pursuit was started by the...
Man points gun at woman, children after horn blown in traffic: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged after being accused of pulling a stolen gun on a woman and two children while driving in Whitehaven. According to the victim, Shelton Pope tried running her off the road when she blew her horn at him. She says he got out of his car on […]
Man accused of breaking into FedExForum, attempts to steal transit van
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man will be in court Monday after police say he broke into the FedExForum before attempting to steal a transit van. It happened Friday night when workers say they noticed someone driving the van on the second floor of a parking garage. A security guard blocked the van with his […]
actionnews5.com
West Memphis woman found dead inside car after early morning shooting
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot inside her car early Sunday morning. At 2:34 a.m., officers responded to the BP gas station located at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon Street. There, officers found Christian Hammock,...
16-year-old remembered on anniversary of his murder
Sunday marked one year to the day since 16-year-old Emmit Beasley was shot and killed while taking part in a North Memphis funeral procession. Dozens of Beasley’s friends and family came to New Park Cemetery the afternoon of the anniversary to share memories about him and release balloons. The...
actionnews5.com
Man charged with murder after woman found shot in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - An arrest has been been made in a deadly shooting in West Memphis over the weekend. Caleb Moten is charged with capital murder in the death of Christian Hammock. Investigators say she was shot to death at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon...
MPD searching for suspects in Highland Heights homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three suspects after a homicide in August. MPD arrived on the scene in the Highland Heights neighborhood and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Memphis Police have identified the deceased as 42-year-old Clarence […]
actionnews5.com
Police release video of Henry Avenue homicide suspects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance footage of the suspects responsible for the August shooting death of 42-year-old Clarence Teal. Police say that on Aug. 28, Teal was found lying on the ground outside a home on Henry Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He...
localmemphis.com
Police investigating car crashing off overpass on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Reports indicate that a car off a bridge on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway on Sunday. Police are investigating the incident.
actionnews5.com
Decision to try teens charged in Memphis pastor’s murder as adults looms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The process to decide whether or not the two teens charged in the murder of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams will stand trial as juveniles or adults is still underway. Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo, both 15, and their families as well as Eason-Williams’ family, were present in...
Fatal police shooting under investigation in Mississippi
A fatal officer-involved shooting in Mississippi on Sunday is under investigation by stat authorities. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating the fatal shooting of one person that happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 51 in Senatobia, Mississippi. MBI officials said the shooting involved an officer...
actionnews5.com
Father arrested after bringing gun, trespassing on school property
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father was arrested Monday morning after police say he brought a gun on school property while knowing he was banned from school grounds. According to the affidavit, 31-year-old Alex Heard was dropping off his daughter at Cornerstone Prep in Frayser when police were called. A...
neareport.com
Suspect arrested in West Memphis murder case
West Memphis, Ark. – Police arrested a suspect after a woman was murdered this weekend in West Memphis. At 2:34 AM Sunday morning, officers responded to the BP gas station located at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon in reference to a person being shot, police said in a release posted to social media. Officers located a black female in the passenger’s seat of a gray Nissan Sentra suffering from a single gunshot wound. EMS was called to the scene. She did not survive. The deceased has been identified as Christian Hammock of West Memphis.
actionnews5.com
Tipton County deputy involved in fatal crash in Munford
MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County deputy was involved in a fatal crash in Munford on Thursday, according to Sheriff Shannon Beasley. The crash happened on Oct. 20 around 9 p.m. on McLaughlin Drive near Munford High School. Beasley says the deputy collided with someone on a bike and...
actionnews5.com
West Memphis receives $1.7M grant to boost police force
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department received a $1.7 million federal grant in order to add additional officers on their staff. West Memphis Police Chief Robbin Campbell says the grant will help public safety by allowing the department to become adequately staffed and recruit more officers to the force.
Vigil held for mother shot in front of children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends of Vanity Lafayette Macklin, the mother who was shot and killed while in the car with her two sons, gathered Saturday evening to pay their respects. The Macklin family said the vigil, which was held at the Redeemed Empowerment Center, was aimed in...
actionnews5.com
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Senatobia
SENATOBIA, Miss. - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Senatobia police officer. MBI says the shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. near Gilmore Street in Senatobia. MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Authorities have not confirmed any injuries at this...
Comments / 1