Memphis, TN

City Watch issued for man last seen leaving psychiatric hospital on foot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 30-year-old Billy Ray Thompson, who police say was last seen leaving a psychiatric hospital at 3:23 p.m. Police say Thompson was about to be transported from the Memphis Mental Health Institute when he left the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Man shot, killed by police in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police Department revealed new details after a man was shot and killed by officers on Sunday. Police say they were assisting another agency with a pursuit that was entering Senatobia city limits. Officers chased the driver until he crashed near Hwy 51 and Main Street,...
SENATOBIA, MS
West Memphis police encounter ‘switch’ accessory on weapons

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have encountered a new weapon accessory in the city’s eighth homicide this year. One person has been arrested and police are still searching for others. It comes as local law enforcement is facing a growing concern over a new weapon accessory.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Man accused of breaking into FedExForum, attempts to steal transit van

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man will be in court Monday after police say he broke into the FedExForum before attempting to steal a transit van. It happened Friday night when workers say they noticed someone driving the van on the second floor of a parking garage. A security guard blocked the van with his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
West Memphis woman found dead inside car after early morning shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot inside her car early Sunday morning. At 2:34 a.m., officers responded to the BP gas station located at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon Street. There, officers found Christian Hammock,...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Man charged with murder after woman found shot in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - An arrest has been been made in a deadly shooting in West Memphis over the weekend. Caleb Moten is charged with capital murder in the death of Christian Hammock. Investigators say she was shot to death at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
MPD searching for suspects in Highland Heights homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three suspects after a homicide in August. MPD arrived on the scene in the Highland Heights neighborhood and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Memphis Police have identified the deceased as 42-year-old Clarence […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Police release video of Henry Avenue homicide suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance footage of the suspects responsible for the August shooting death of 42-year-old Clarence Teal. Police say that on Aug. 28, Teal was found lying on the ground outside a home on Henry Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He...
MEMPHIS, TN
Fatal police shooting under investigation in Mississippi

A fatal officer-involved shooting in Mississippi on Sunday is under investigation by stat authorities. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating the fatal shooting of one person that happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 51 in Senatobia, Mississippi. MBI officials said the shooting involved an officer...
SENATOBIA, MS
Father arrested after bringing gun, trespassing on school property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father was arrested Monday morning after police say he brought a gun on school property while knowing he was banned from school grounds. According to the affidavit, 31-year-old Alex Heard was dropping off his daughter at Cornerstone Prep in Frayser when police were called. A...
MEMPHIS, TN
Suspect arrested in West Memphis murder case

West Memphis, Ark. – Police arrested a suspect after a woman was murdered this weekend in West Memphis. At 2:34 AM Sunday morning, officers responded to the BP gas station located at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon in reference to a person being shot, police said in a release posted to social media. Officers located a black female in the passenger’s seat of a gray Nissan Sentra suffering from a single gunshot wound. EMS was called to the scene. She did not survive. The deceased has been identified as Christian Hammock of West Memphis.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Tipton County deputy involved in fatal crash in Munford

MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County deputy was involved in a fatal crash in Munford on Thursday, according to Sheriff Shannon Beasley. The crash happened on Oct. 20 around 9 p.m. on McLaughlin Drive near Munford High School. Beasley says the deputy collided with someone on a bike and...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
West Memphis receives $1.7M grant to boost police force

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department received a $1.7 million federal grant in order to add additional officers on their staff. West Memphis Police Chief Robbin Campbell says the grant will help public safety by allowing the department to become adequately staffed and recruit more officers to the force.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Vigil held for mother shot in front of children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends of Vanity Lafayette Macklin, the mother who was shot and killed while in the car with her two sons, gathered Saturday evening to pay their respects. The Macklin family said the vigil, which was held at the Redeemed Empowerment Center, was aimed in...
MEMPHIS, TN
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss. - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Senatobia police officer. MBI says the shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. near Gilmore Street in Senatobia. MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Authorities have not confirmed any injuries at this...
SENATOBIA, MS

