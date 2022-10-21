Ferrari, as a brand, is best known for their incredible dedication to the world of automotive performance and competition. Synonymous with their iconic paint schemes, which strikes fear into the hearts of opponents everywhere, this company started from a love of racing. Today that original motto of going faster than any of the competition while also catching eyes with unique styling and flamboyant exhaust sounds is still kept at the center of everything they do. However the incredible reputation now held by the Ferrari brand was not one gained overnight. Rather it was earned through decades of hard work, something this particular car shows off quite well. This is a 1979 Ferrari 512 BB, selling on Bring a Trailer, and you're about to see why it might just be the perfect Contender for your next automotive purchase.

17 DAYS AGO