1979 Ferrari 512 BB: How Ferrari Out Innovated Everyone In The ‘70s
Ferrari, as a brand, is best known for their incredible dedication to the world of automotive performance and competition. Synonymous with their iconic paint schemes, which strikes fear into the hearts of opponents everywhere, this company started from a love of racing. Today that original motto of going faster than any of the competition while also catching eyes with unique styling and flamboyant exhaust sounds is still kept at the center of everything they do. However the incredible reputation now held by the Ferrari brand was not one gained overnight. Rather it was earned through decades of hard work, something this particular car shows off quite well. This is a 1979 Ferrari 512 BB, selling on Bring a Trailer, and you're about to see why it might just be the perfect Contender for your next automotive purchase.
insideevs.com
Mercedes-Benz EQG Will Stay Body-On-Frame, Offer “Phenomenal Performance”
Electric or not, the G-Class is an unusual entry into the Mercedes-Benz lineup and the automotive industry as a whole, with its modernized 1970s design, body-on-frame construction with solid axles and its promise of more off-road capability than most owners would dare explore. And the automaker wants to change the formula as little as possible in creating the electric version, the EQG, which is being touted as a unique electric offering, with even better off-road performance than before.
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Being Auctioned At No Reserve
This incredible and rare luxury supercar can zip into your collection!. Only around 150 examples of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R coupe were made for the United States, and this example is finished in a Northern Lights Violet Metallic Paint. With only 9K miles on the clock, the clean AMG GT R, being offered on Bring a Trailer by Cascio Motors, can be your next luxury car. It has plenty of bite to go along with the striking looks!
RideApart
Yamaha Introduces The For-Work Gear Scooter In The Japanese Market
The Asian market is chock full of fun and quirky two-wheelers folks in the U.S. and Europe have never seen before. These bikes take the form of a variety of shapes and sizes and are designed as utilitarian machines with everyday workers in mind. Take for instance, the good old Honda Cub, a no-frills commuter designed to shutte you from point A to B in comfort and efficiency.
Volkswagen Says It Will Put Buttons Back On Steering Wheels
As cars become more like smartphones with bigger infotainment screens and more connectivity than ever before, many consumers are quickly discovering that more technology is not necessarily better. While smartphones are easily operated by touch controls because you're always looking at the screen, drivers in cars need to keep their eyes on the road and touch-capacitive controls tend to make that very difficult. You simply cannot feel your way around controls - you have to look down to see that you're touching the correct "button," and this ergonomics disaster is particularly bad in new Volkswagens. Thankfully, VW has been listening to the complaints of buyers and journalists alike and has decided to revert back to physical button controls for steering wheels.
RideApart
Certification Docs Confirm 2023 Honda Rebel 1100 Touring Variant
The midsize cruiser category sits at a crossroads between the urban sprawl and the open road, between bar-hopping and state-hopping. Models such as the Indian Scout, Harley-Davidson Sportster, and Honda Rebel 1100 pack enough punch for mile-munching journeys, but don’t offer enough accommodations to pack for the long haul.
